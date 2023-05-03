"He's perfection": BTS' Suga sends fans into a frenzy with his Haegeum performance at the Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon 

Hit K-pop idol BTS' Suga appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 1, and did an interview with the titular host, talked about the things he admires, and gave a spectacular performance of his song Haegeum from his recently released full-length solo album, D-Day.

After BTS' Suga's Haegeum performance was released online, many fans went over social media platforms to express how they felt about the idol's debut solo performance on the American talk show. One fan tweeted:

"Aww, Suga!": Fans can't get enough of the BTS member's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

As soon as the talk show dropped Suga's Haegeum performance, fans were overjoyed with enthusiasm and happiness. Many took to their social media handles to compliment the idol's rapping skills and captivating voice. They also noted that the rapper perfectly blends traditional Korean music along with modern hip-hop, which is incredible.

Fans kept pouring their love for the 30-year-old and stated that this was their favorite performance of all. Take a look at how netizens are reacting to Suga's Haegeum performance below:

Aww,Suga! 🥹 Yoongi blew kisses to ARMY at the end of his performance on Fallon's show!! Yoongi doesn't do that! When did he start doing that?!Aww,Suga! 🥹 Yoongi blew kisses to ARMY at the end of his performance on Fallon's show!! Yoongi doesn't do that! When did he start doing that?!Aww,Suga! 💜

Meanwhile, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, upon being asked the meaning of his solo song Haegeum, the idol told the audience that it included two meanings. Firstly, Haegeum is a type of traditional Korean instrument and secondly, the song talks about liberation from getting banned.

The rapper additionally tried out playing Haegeum with the show's host. He also took part in the show's 'Imposter Challenge' where fans enjoyed the idol's reactions to several different types of questions.

Another significant thing that fans noticed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was that the rapper did not use any sort of autotune and did all of the singing, rapping, and dancing live. They also kept complimenting him for the outfit that he wore while delivering the performance.

The highlight of the show was when host Jimmy Fallon asked the People Pt.2 rapper about his love for basketball, wherein the latter answered that he loves playing the sport and is the best at it amongst his fellow group members of BTS. He also teased other members by stating that they hardly know any of the rules of basketball.

The idol is the second member of the hit Korean boy group to make his solo debut on the beloved American talk show. Earlier, co-member Jimin appeared on the show to talk about his debut album, FACE, and perform its title track Like Crazy live.

More about BTS' Suga

The BTS member recently became the ambassador for the NBA, which excited fans globally. He was also announced as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. Meanwhile, the rapper has also released his official first full-length album, D-Day, featuring ten tracks.

He also invited WOOZI to his talk show Suchwita a few days ago where he talked about a lot of things with the fellow idol. Moreover, the BTS member is currently on his first ever solo tour that kicked off at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, located in New York city. He will soon hold his next set of concerts in other cities of the United States.

The idol will conclude his Agust D World Tour on June 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

