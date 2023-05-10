“Obsessed with Jungkook’s hair”: BTS fans react to the maknae member being spotted at BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Calvin Klein’s Capsule collection

On May 10, BTS’ Jungkook made a smashing entry at Calvin Klein’s Seoul pop-up event for the launch of “Jennie X Calvin Klein’s” capsule collection by BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Notably, both BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are brand ambassadors for the American luxury fashion brand Calvin Klein. The Euphoria singer made a smashing entry at the event in an all-black outfit with a black-colored blazer, a thin silver chain around his neck, and his hair tied in a half ponytail.

This marked BTS’ Jungkook’s first appearance at any Calvin Klein event since he was appointed the global brand ambassador. On March 28, the Euphoria singer was announced as the global ambassador for the American fashion house, Calvin Klein.

This is his first luxury brand as the official brand ambassador. Although he hasn’t done too many activities with the brand, he has definitely made an impact with just his star presence, and his presence at the Seoul pop-up event just elevated his brand status further.

“Obsessed with Jungkook’s hair”, wrote @tigershooky, accompanied by a video of BTS’ Jungkook at the pop-up event with his bodyguards escorting him at the event.

BTS’ Jungkook takes over social media with his first official appearance for Calvin Klein

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who has been a long-time ambassador for Calvin Klein, launched her own limited-edition capsule collection consisting of matching bralettes, underwear, matching bottoms, bodysuits, tank tops, tees, crop tops, denim shirts, joggers, dresses, oversized 90s-style jeans, and big-sized sweatshirts in blue, lilac, brown, grey, black, and white.

The limited-edition collection designed by BLACKPINK’s rapper Jennie went live on May 10, and the event was graced by none other than BTS’ youngest member, who is also one of the prominent faces of the brand, who attended the event to support his fellow colleague and brand ambassador Jennie.

The Dreamers singer stunned with his flawless visuals and charisma, taking over social media with the trending hashtags “Jungkook X Calvin Klein”, “Jungkooks”, “Jeon Jungkook”, “His Ponytail” and “He looks so good.”

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613

Jeon Jungkook in Calvin Klein

#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN

Jungkookie's dimples 🥺 and his hair, so pretty!!!!!Jeon Jungkook in Calvin Klein Jungkookie's dimples 🥺 and his hair, so pretty!!!!!Jeon Jungkook in Calvin Klein#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEINhttps://t.co/Di9yRXxvTN

Ikra⁷💜 @ikra_bts7 🥰



JUNGKOOK IN CALVIN KLEIN EVENT

#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN

Omg Jungkook at Calvin Klein event.He looks so good and cute.. y'all just look at his hair style and the ponytail.The way Jungkookie vibing and moving his body while posing that's so hot of him!JUNGKOOK IN CALVIN KLEIN EVENT Omg Jungkook at Calvin Klein event.He looks so good and cute.. y'all just look at his hair style and the ponytail.The way Jungkookie vibing and moving his body while posing that's so hot of him!😱🥰🔥JUNGKOOK IN CALVIN KLEIN EVENT #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEINhttps://t.co/GwGxM5SzAS

Fans admired BTS’ maknae member for his kindness and generosity towards his colleague and fellow Calvin Klein brand ambassador and how he turned up at the pop-up event despite his busy schedule. No interaction between the idols was recorded on camera, but BTS and BLACKPINK’s fans were happy to witness the two popular K-pop idols under the same roof, providing enjoyable and positive content for both fandoms.

However, BTS' youngest member wasn’t the only one from his agency to attend Jennie’s limited-edition capsule collection event. LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha also attended the event, alongside Lee Hyori, Kwon Twins, SF9’s Rowoon, Hwang In-yeop, Kim Gun-woo, Cha Joo-young, Mia Kong, and Shin Ye-eun. However, there is no doubt that the Dreamers singer was the biggest star attraction among the guests attending the event.

BTS’ maknae sets Guinness World Record for fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

nyxy @nyxyjk Jungkook is the fastest K-Pop soloist to reach 1.1 billion streams in Spotify history (did it without a solo album)



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

SPOTIFY KING JUNGKOOK Jungkook is the fastest K-Pop soloist to reach 1.1 billion streams in Spotify history (did it without a solo album)CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK SPOTIFY KING JUNGKOOK https://t.co/RpwuUqfhSZ

BTS’ maknae has unlocked a new Guinness World Record for the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, and it is an amazing feat considering he has achieved this with only three singles—Stay Alive (feat. SUGA), Left and Right (feat. Charlie Puth), and Dreamers (his FIFA World Cup anthem)—and no official solo debut yet.

With this, he has now set the record for the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify in a record 409 days, beating out fellow 97-liner idol BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who achieved her Spotify record in 411 days.

It is also rumored that he and his bandmate V are set to officially make their solo debuts in the second half of this year as the only two remaining members of BTS to do so.

