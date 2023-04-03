On April 3, 2023, LE SSERAFIM officially revealed the details of their first full-length studio album, UNFORGIVEN. The album is slated for release on May 1, 2023, at 6 PM KST. Following the release of the teaser through which the album announcement was made, fans have been expressing their excitement at the prospect of receiving a full-length album from the group.
Given the hit tracks that they have dropped previously, fans are naturally curious about the concept they'll be adopting for the upcoming album and the genre of music they'll be working with.
Celebrating the news of a comeback, fans have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms, expressing their reactions and opinions on LE SSERAFIM's upcoming album, UNFORGIVEN. The members themselves have been quite active in Weverse teasing and dropping hints about certain aspects of their comeback to their fans.
Fans ecstatic at the news of LE SSERAFIM's full-length comeback, UNFORGIVEN
The five-member K-pop group, which debuted last year in May, has been consistently rolling out viral and record-breaking tracks. Both their previous title tracks FEARLESS and ANTIFRAGILE were well-received by fans, and the group gained immense popularity within a few months of their debut.
Given that the pop group will now be rolling out their first full-length studio album, following two consecutive EP releases, fans are intrigued to learn what the group has in store for them. The teaser video for the album UNFORGIVEN, despite being a short one, has intrigued many.
While not many details about the album have been revealed, the few words present in the video have left fans to reflect on the same. The teaser read:
"Do you want to be forgiven? You don't have to. I'm unforgiven too."
It added,
"Alone we meander, but together we adventure."
Given that LE SSERAFIM has always been quite experimental with their concepts, compared to other K-pop girl groups, fans are eager to find out what turn the group will take with their concept this comeback. Additionally, since the comeback date is right before their debut date (May 2), fans can't help but think of it as a gift to commemorate their first year anniversary.
Fans are also gearing up for an abundance of K-pop content in the coming months. Several K-pop artists, both groups and solos, are set to roll out various kinds of content for their fans. Just from LE SSERAFIM's agency HYBE, upcoming projects like BTS' SUGA solo album and tour along with SEVENTEEN's comeback have filled fans' plates.
Furthermore, other artists like aespa, WOODZ, IVE, and TWICE, among others, will not just be releasing albums and songs but will also be kickstarting world tours and rolling out other performances and content.
In other news, LE SSERAFIM's documentary, which was shared by other K-pop groups and artists, was released on January 26, 2023. The artists who took part in it include SuperJunior's Leeteuk, EXO's Suho, NCT's Doyoung, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, SHINee's Minho, Sunmi, 2 PM, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, and more. The documentary revolves around the world of K-pop, showcasing all its ups and downs.
With less than a month away from LE SSERAFIM's comeback, fans have been busy planning goals for the album to best support their idols.