“What a time to be alive”: IVE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa reportedly making April-May comeback has the K-pop fandom going wild

The K-pop fandom is ready to once again be dominated by the force of girl groups such as IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and aespa. According to several reports released on Thursday, March 16, the former will make a comeback next month, while the latter two will release new music in May.

2021 and 2022 saw the rise of girl groups with addictive music, eye-catching visuals, and splendid choreography taking over the K-pop industry and TikTok challenges worldwide. The songs Eleven, Love Dive, After LIKE by IVE and Fearless, ANTIFRAGILE, and Sour Grapes by LE SSERAFIM have been all over the internet in the past two years.

agata wiedźmin updates @parrishverse ive le sserafim i aespa comebacks what a time to be alive! ive le sserafim i aespa comebacks what a time to be alive!

After giving the K-pop industry multiple hits, fans are naturally enthusiastic. They gushed over the three girl groups’ potential upcoming comeback.

Reports suggest IVE’s full album comeback date is set, aespa will come back in May, LE SSERAFIM's plans unconfirmed

다채로운 괭이 @DachaerownCat IVE Aespa Lesserafim, who published a comeback article on the same day. IVE Aespa Lesserafim, who published a comeback article on the same day. https://t.co/Q1xYScUBnJ

On Thursday, March 16, multiple reports shared that IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and aespa, arguably the three biggest girl groups in the K-pop industry, were making a comeback in April and May. This suggests that the fourth and fifth months of 2023 will be competitive.

Fans worldwide will have their eyes peeled at the immense fandom power struggle to make their favorites emerge victorious by taking over the internet and music show wins.

Out of the three groups, only aespa has confirmed their comeback month. My Daily reported SM Entertainment’s official stance stating that aespa is preparing for a comeback in May.

Source Music told SPOTV News that the exact release date for LE SSERAFIM’s comeback would be specified later in response to reports of the group’s May album release going viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, Star News reported that IVE would return with a full album on April 10. It added that the group has completed filming for their title track music video. The singers will also reportedly perform at the Music Bank in Paris on April 9. After the album's release, the group will also hold its first solo concert with overseas tour stops.

As girl groups reigned last year and collectively made several historic achievements, the K-pop fandom is looking forward to their releases more than ever. This case is especially true for aespa, whose lack of promotions and music had fans criticizing SM Entertainment. The confirmed comeback of the Next Level singers will be the first in 10 months after Girls in July last year.

Check out how fans reacted to the news of IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and aespa’s comeback reports:

alex ♡̶ @PinkyStarRUN IVE AESPA LESSERAFIM (maybe) FULL ALBUM COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT IVE AESPA LESSERAFIM (maybe) FULL ALBUM COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT https://t.co/HqE3NkuMNe

ؘ @kseulz lesserafim, ive, and aespa about to STAY on the charts lesserafim, ive, and aespa about to STAY on the charts https://t.co/kkMLlRiB3z

min @yenascape things that have happened since ive was confirmed to release a full album



- chaeyeon comeback confirmation

- le sserafim comeback confirmation

- aespa comeback confirmation

- hybe tried to buy out sm things that have happened since ive was confirmed to release a full album- chaeyeon comeback confirmation- le sserafim comeback confirmation- aespa comeback confirmation- hybe tried to buy out sm

sai 🐯 @saishinz IVE LESSERAFIM AESPA?? PLS CALM DOWN MY WALLET IS FREAKING EMPTY twitter.com/ayensmenu/stat… ace SERA BIRTH @ayensmenu this is gonna be hell this is gonna be hell https://t.co/C5lCjfdxu4 NAUR WAY MY ULT GG'S SHARING THE SAME MONTHIVE LESSERAFIM AESPA?? PLS CALM DOWN MY WALLET IS FREAKING EMPTY NAUR WAY MY ULT GG'S SHARING THE SAME MONTH 😭 IVE LESSERAFIM AESPA?? PLS CALM DOWN MY WALLET IS FREAKING EMPTY 😭 twitter.com/ayensmenu/stat…

remyy | JS1 3.31 @itsremyy3000 Jisoo, Ive, aespa, and le sserafim all coming back to back like omg Jisoo, Ive, aespa, and le sserafim all coming back to back like omg

ًً @ctrlglow “aespa comeback” “ive comeback” “le sserafim comeback” “apink comeback” “twice comeback is sooo good” “jisoo solo debut” “stayc teddy bear 86.5th win” “super junior resigns contract for 90th year” but STILL NOTHING FOR EVERGLOW “aespa comeback” “ive comeback” “le sserafim comeback” “apink comeback” “twice comeback is sooo good” “jisoo solo debut” “stayc teddy bear 86.5th win” “super junior resigns contract for 90th year” but STILL NOTHING FOR EVERGLOW https://t.co/EFnnTsEpHW

이사 ! 🏹 IVE CB APRIL 10TH @leeseosluvr i dont come on twt for 2 days IVE AESPA AND LESSERAFIM CB CONFIRMED IM INSANE i dont come on twt for 2 days IVE AESPA AND LESSERAFIM CB CONFIRMED IM INSANE

kei @aefimmy if i can only bring back those times. now, all of them are dominating 4th gen, i cry what's crazy is, i was there for ive's, nmixx, le sserafim, and new jeans debut & cbs but i was 2 weeks late into stanning aespa and a year late to enhaif i can only bring back those times. now, all of them are dominating 4th gen, i cry what's crazy is, i was there for ive's, nmixx, le sserafim, and new jeans debut & cbs but i was 2 weeks late into stanning aespa and a year late to enha 😫 if i can only bring back those times. now, all of them are dominating 4th gen, i cry https://t.co/XeLU4NQFRI

.ً @hoonslovie ive aespa and le sserafim coming back with new music is actually what i need rn ive aespa and le sserafim coming back with new music is actually what i need rn

min @NM1XX nmixx lesserafim aespa and Ive comebacks I always win nmixx lesserafim aespa and Ive comebacks I always win

shi @suzhicolls jisoo solo, ive april cb, aespa and le sserafim may cb ???? now i just need new jeans to cb and the world will heal jisoo solo, ive april cb, aespa and le sserafim may cb ???? now i just need new jeans to cb and the world will heal

:3 @ihugeunbo me preparing 1000 kpop voting account for april comebacks me preparing 1000 kpop voting account for april comebacks https://t.co/I6XoPMQrf5

April 2023 will also see groups such as SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Kep1er, and release new music. Since idol groups usually promote for two weeks, K-pop fandoms will be gearing up for a battle to make their favorites win on music shows through voting apps, streaming numbers, and other things.

IVE and LE SSERAFIM previously had the industry in a chokehold with their constant highly-addictive hits. It remains to be seen if they, along with aespa, meet fans’ expectations in their upcoming releases.

