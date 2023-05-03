“Taekook World Domination”: BTS fans react to news reports of members V and Jungkook reportedly releasing their solo albums this year

According to a recent report, BTS members V and Jungkook might be making their solo debuts in the second half of 2023. BTS’ V will release his solo album in the third quarter of 2023, and the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, will debut his solo album in the fourth quarter of this year.
So far, five BTS members have released their solo albums, with the rap-line members releasing their second and third solo works. BTS announced at their ninth Festa celebrations that they will be taking a break from group activities and will be focusing on their individual endeavors. In July last year, J-hope released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, after previously releasing Hope World in 2018.
The group’s oldest member, Jin, released a single album, The Astronaut, in October as a farewell gift before enlisting in the military. Leader RM released his debut solo album, Indigo, and third overall solo work in December. Jimin made his solo debut with the Billboard-topping album FACE in March, and finally, SUGA released the final chapter of the AGUST-D trilogy, D-DAY, in April.
As per a report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, BTS’ two youngest members, V and Jungkook, will release their solo albums in the second half of 2023, and ARMYs are already celebrating. @bangtanxtae wrote in excitement “Taekook World Domination”. Notably, Taekook is an amalgamation of their names, Taehyung (V) and Jungkook.
BTS’ V and Jungkook’s fans react to speculative news reports of members making their solo debut in 2023
For the unversed, Hanwha Investment & Securities is a prominent financial company based in South Korea that analyzes how various entertainment companies in the country are performing, their prospects, and what they can change to improve their financial status.
In their most recent corporate analysis report for the second and third quarters of 2023, Hanwha Investment & Securities speculated that BTS’ V and Jungkook will be releasing their respective solo works. While V is reported to have released his solo work sometime between July and September, Jungkook will reportedly release his solo album between October and December. Parallelly, SUGA will continue with his world tour until the third quarter of 2023.
This is a speculative report by Hanwha Investment & Securities, but based on @Lovly_mochitwin’s tweet, their predictions were right for Jimin and SUGA. Hence, fans are hopeful that this may come true for V and Jungkook as well. To celebrate the possibility of V and Jungkook's solo debuts, ARMYs took to social media to trend “KTH1 is coming” and “JJK1 is coming”.
BTS’ V and Jungkook have only released non-album singles, collaboration songs, and OSTs, and if this turns out to be true, it will mark their first-ever solo album release in their decade-long career as BTS members. Last month, it was revealed that Jungkook was stationed in Los Angeles and was seen recording something in an LA-based music studio.
BTS’ producer and HYBE’s founder Bang PD, HYBE America’s CEO Scooter Braun, musicians Andrew Watt, CIRKUT, and Jon Bellion are also featured in the photo. Bang PD captioned the photo, saying:
"It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one."
Fans are convinced that the singer is preparing to release his debut solo album and is working hard towards it. There is speculation that Justin Bieber may feature on his solo album as well, as they are under the same management at the moment, but there is no confirmation on that front as well.
However, V has been busy shooting his debut variety show, Jinny’s Kitchen, in Bacalar, Mexico, for the past couple of months. However, the Sweet Night singer continues to share brief updates about his solo activities and the various songs he has written and composed via Weverse Live sessions.
In his last live, he shared a brief snippet of the self-composed jazz song Maybe, and fans suspect that the singer has been quietly but steadily working towards releasing his own solo album.
What are the rest of BTS members upto?
BTS members have been booked and busy ever since they commenced their solo endeavors. Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military. Leader RM will be collaborating with indie singer Colde on the track Don’t Ever Say Love Me, which will be released on May 4 at 6 pm KST.
SUGA and Jimin are both currently in the U.S. juggling their individual activities. SUGA has his plate full with his world tour, NBA ambassadorship, D-DAY promotions, and YouTube talk show. Jimin was in New York City for Tiffany & Co.’s grand re-opening of The Landmark and also flew to New Jersey for member SUGA’s concert.