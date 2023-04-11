"JEON JUNGKOOK IS COMING": Fans are elated as BTS' Jungkook starts working on his solo album

BTS' Jungkook will soon be releasing his solo debut album. W Korea recently reported that BTS' youngest idol is working on his solo record, leaving fans over the moon. New pictures of him recording in the studio also surfaced online, and BTS' ARMY has not been able to contain their excitement.

Fans are also excited about the possibility of Jungkook collaborating with Justin Bieber for his new album. Although an official confirmation about the same is awaited, the topic has become the talk of the town on social media.

To keep the excitement going, fans immediately started trending keywords such as "Main Pop Boy Is Coming" and "Jeon Jungkook is Coming." Apparently, the record will be a "big" one as stated by Scooter Braun, HYBE America's CEO, who also posted a picture of himself beside Bang Si-hyuk, Jungkook, and others.

"JJK1 is Coming": Fans flood social media as BTS' Jungkook teases solo debut album

After Jin, j-hope, RM, Jimin, and Suga, BTS' Jungkook is gearing up for his solo debut. Scooter Braun took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and a video featuring Jungkook, musicians Andrew Watt, CIRKUT, John Bellion, and Bang Si-hyuk, BIGHIT's founder.

He captioned it, saying:

"It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. "

While Bang Si-hyuk has produced multiple songs for BTS, Andrew Watt has produced songs for artists like Camilla Cabello, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus. CIRKUT, on the other hand, has co-produced multiple charting hits, including Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and Roar by Katy Perry. Also present in the studio was John Bellion, a singer and producer known for composing music for Eminem, Selena Gomez, Halsey, and others.

The images soon began to circulate online, with fans expressing their excitement about Jungkook's upcoming solo album. Like Jimin, the Still With You singer was also photographed with producers, making fans believe that his album will be out soon.

There are also rumors of Jungkook working on a song together with Justin Bieber. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Seeing the Dreamers singer gearing up to release solo music has gotten fans excited for further announcements. Considering BTS' Jungkook's talent, fans are sure that his album will be a global hit. The 25-year-old can sing, produce, dance, rap, and direct, and always ensures he delivers the best results. Hence, it will be exciting to see what his solo work has in store for fans.

