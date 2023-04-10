BTS’ Jungkook’s much-awaited collab with Justin Bieber might finally be happening. On April 10, 2023, HYBE’s chairman and BTS’ main producer Bang Shi-hyuk, aka Bang PD, shared a picture of his with BTS’ Jungkook and Grammy Award-winning record producer Andrew Watt on his personal Instagram.

In the pictures, BTS’ youngest member is seen dressed up in Calvin Klein denim wear with his arm casually placed around Bang PD, Andrew Watt, and Scooter Braun, the CEO of HYBE America. Fans also spotted a picture of Justin Bieber recording a song in a yellow hoodie. As such, ARMYs are now convinced that the much-awaited BTS’ Jungkook x Justin Bieber collab is on the way.

BTS’ Jungkook sparks rumors about being the next member in line to release his solo album

Besides the collaboration with Justin Bieber, BTS’ Jungkook has sparked rumors that he might be the next member in line to release his solo debut album. After announcing a break from group activities last year, Bangtan members have been busy with their solo endeavors.

Following J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY, BTS’ Jungkook might be the sixth member to release his solo album. Notably, it will also mark his debut solo album after releasing various unattached singles and collaborations.

ARMYs are thus excited because not only did the pictures spark the possibility of a solo album debut, tentatively titled JJK1, but also his first-ever collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Andrew Watt is known for his collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Sam Smith and Ozzy Osbourne. He also snagged two Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance, at the 65th Grammy Awards in February.

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun, HYBE America’s newly appointed CEO, has previously managed artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Another person featured in the photo is Cirkut, who has produced popular songs like Starboy by The Weeknd, Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus, and the recent Grammy-winning song Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

It is also believed that BTS’ Jungkook might feature in Justin Bieber’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to be released by the end of the year and will be co-produced by Andrew Watt.

On April 9, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was spotted at the airport dressed in Calvin Klein denims. It was revealed that he was flying to Los Angeles, after which fans assumed that it was a promotional activity for the upmarket American denim and underwear brand. However, pictures and a brief video of Jungkook in the studio took fans by surprise and excitement that the septet’s youngest member will be making his solo debut soon.

Nevertheless, Jungkook’s fans are excited since he might be collaborating with one of his long-time favorite idols Justin Bieber. The Dreamers’ singer has always been vocal about his love and admiration for the Canadian pop star.

He has previously covered some of Justin Bieber’s popular hits like Nothing Like Us and 2U and has been vocal about his love for the Peaches’ singer’s music and talent. Justin Bieber also reciprocated the love by tweeting a "Happy Birthday" message for Jungkook in 2019 and hinting at a possible collaboration.

As of this writing, the collaboration rumor is yet to be confirmed by the artists or their agency.

