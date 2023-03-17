What is BTS member Jungkook's skincare routine? K-pop idol uses vinegar

Jungkook, aka the golden maknae of BTS, takes his skincare seriously. Apart from showcasing his talent in rap, dance, sing, the youngest BTS member also needs to ensure that he looks good all the time - a fact that comes with being a K-pop idol.

Kookie, as his fans lovingly call him, has been nominated for “The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019” list, and all of the credit goes to his skin maintenance. Moreover, his handsomeness is one of the key reasons for his huge popularity among many ARMYs.

During an interview with Allure, Jungkook revealed that he uses toner and cream both at night and in the morning. However, this is not all. There is more to his glowing and handsome appearance.

K-pop idol Jungkook's skincare routine includes the usage of apple cider vinegar

Apart from using toners and creams, Jungkook also uses vinegar in his skincare routine. However, it is not just a regular vineger, the Euphoria singer uses apple cider vinegar to wash his face.

In 2015, during an interview with the Super Junior’s Kiss the Radio, he revealed that he started to incorporate apple cider vinegar into his skincare regime as it helps to reduce blemishes and scarring. Upon revealing how the apple cider vinegar needs to be used to apply on the skin, BTS member Jungkook said:

"You dissolve it in water and wash your face with that twice a week"

During the Allure interview, Jungkook mentioned that he often gets pimples on his face, which can be quite stressful. Since the importance of appearance has a great significance in the K-pop industry, skin issues like acne, pimples, and scarring need to be handled on priority.

By looking at Jungkook's appearances on television and other platforms, it is quite evident that he takes care of his skin quite efficiently. Aside from a good diet and healthy workout, the major components that contribute to his skin health are hydration, moisturization, and the use of apple cider vinegar.

Uses of apple cider vinegar for skin and how to use it safely

Apple cider vinegar can be helpful for acne and wrinkle (Image via Canva)

The safest way to use apple cider vinegar is to dilute it with water and then apply the mixture to the skin. Direct use of vinegar can irritate the skin and damage the skin barrier. However, is it only used for fading away scarring? No! Along with that, apple cider vinegar can be helpful for several other skin concerns.

Wrinkles - With growing age, elasticity starts to fade away from the skin, which leads to wrinkles. In this case, apple cider vinegar can be used as a toner to maintain the skin's elasticity and slow down skin aging.

Acne - Acne can occur at any age due to oil build-up, cloged pores, and bacteria on the skin surface. Since vinegar has antimicrobial properties, it can help with mild acne issues.

Exfoliate - Removal of dead skin cells by exfoliation is a crucial step in skin maintenance. Several different types of fruit acids, including the chemical exfoliant malic acid, may be found in apple cider vinegar. Thus, it can be used as a mild exfoliater for sensitive skin.

Since the secrets to BTS member Jungkook's skincare routine have now been revealed, ARMYs must be quite thrilled to learn the key to Kookies' handsomeness and glowy youthful skin.

