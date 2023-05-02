“SUGA made it”: ARMYs joke that the Haegeum singer debuted at the Met Gala in a cat outfit

On Tuesday, May 2, BTS ARMYs took to social media to joke that SUGA made his unexpected debut in a cat outfit at the 2023 Met Gala awards. The 2023 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with several international celebrities in attendance, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Jackson Wang from GOT7, and Song Hye-kyo, among others.

Hollywood actor Jared Leto dressed as the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette at the Met Gala. ARMYs chanced upon this opportunity and decided to give it a creative spin by joking that SUGA of BTS finally made his Met Gala debut in his cat avatar.

@Nessg13 on Twitter shared a snap of Jared Leto in his catsuit with the caption, “SUGA made it to the Met Gala.”

SUGA’s fans make creative memes on Jared Leto’s cat outfit at the 2023 Met Gala

Since BTS members SUGA and Jimin are both in the US right now, fans hoped they would attend the 2023 Met Gala. BTS fans were heartbroken not to see the BTS members at the Met Gala, but that did not stop them from making creative memes and jokes about Jared Leto’s cat outfit at the Met Gala.

This year’s theme for the Met Gala was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, celebrating the artistry and legacy of the late designer who helmed fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi and has been an inspiration for budding fashion designers across the world.

Notably, Jared Leto and Doja Cat donned cat outfits inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s cat - Choupette. Jared Leto wore a catsuit from head to toe, and BTS fans joked that SUGA had arrived at the Met Gala.

For those unversed, BTS’ SUGA is often compared to a cat for having similar facial features and a cat-like nature of being aloof and enjoying frequent naps. Check out some creative reactions from ARMYs below:

To fans’ disappointment, neither Agust D nor Jimin graced the Met Gala red carpet despite rumors they would attend, considering they both are in the US at the moment. While their management hasn’t issued any official statement explaining their absence, fans speculate it might be because of their hectic work schedules.

SUGA performed in New York City for his AGUST D tour and fulfilled his other promotional commitments. He attended an NBA game as the chosen ambassador and appeared on the May 1 broadcast of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his debut solo album D-DAY.

He will be performing in Illinois, Chicago, on May 3, so it is understandable that he might need a breather from his hectic schedule. Meanwhile, Jimin was in New York to attend Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue store reopening and SUGA’s show in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, on Saturday.

Fans are guessing that Jimin must be busy with his brand commitments and promotional activities and hence decided to give the Met Gala a miss. However, since he is the global ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co, there is a high possibility that he might make an appearance at the Met Gala in the near future.

What are BTS members up to these days?

Ever since BTS went gone solo (temporarily), the members have been booked and busy with their individual activities. Jin and J-hope are currently serving in the military.

Agust D is busy with his world tour and promotional activities for his solo album D-DAY, YouTube talk show Suchwita, and brand commitments. RM will be collaborating with indie singer Colde on the track, Don’t Ever Say Love Me, which will be released on May 4 at 6 pm KST.

Jimin is currently in the US for his promotional activities and SUGA’s concert in New Jersey. V wrapped up the shoot for his variety show Jinny’s Kitchen. Jungkook is reportedly preparing for his debut solo album, which is tentatively titled JJK1. He is currently in Los Angeles and might collaborate with Justin Bieber.

