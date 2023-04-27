8 thrilling must-see moments from Agust D Tour Day 1

SUGA began his Agust D tour with his first stop in the United States at Belmont Park on April 26. He was the first member of BTS to kickstart their solo concert. Right from the soundcheck, fans' expectations started to peak as they discovered the exciting setlist he had prepared for his show. Much like their predictions, the show turned out to be a great hit as the enthusiastic energy of both the idol and the audience filled the air.

Given that fans have been waiting for ages to hear Agust D's discography live, the same coming to fruition has greatly excited and overwhelmed fans. From unexpected storyline performances to his mesmerizing stage persona, there were several moments where the crowd went berserk. While it's hard to encapsulate the thrill that the audience felt during the Agust D tour, here are eight must-see moments for fans who couldn't see the artist perform live.

From charismatic performances to heartbreaking instances: 8 must-see moments from Agust D Tour Day 1

1) BTS' SUGA rapping the iconic Agust D verse

The title track from SUGA's debut solo mixtape, Agust D, has become one of the idol's most popular and memorable songs to date. While fans have been waiting for years to see him perform the song live, the Agust D tour has made the fans' wishes come alive.

YOONGI TODAY @jmfolder WE GOT THE ICONIC AGUST D VERSE WE GOT THE ICONIC AGUST D VERSE https://t.co/3PelynIjpN

Though fans love the song in its entirety, the first verse where the idol rolls out his fast rap has grown to become a personal favorite for a huge majority of ARMYs. Naturally, when SUGA's live performance of Agust D came to that verse, the fans went crazy over the same and were completely awestruck by his rapping skills.

2) The show-stopping AMYGDALA performance

One of the performances that stood out throughout the course of the Agust D Tour was AMYGDALA's performance, which happened to feature not just a storyline but also involved many stunts and stage props that awed the audience. The idol was dressed in all-white with his classic silver jewelry on his neck and fingers.

As the idol rolled out his performance for AMYGDALA, the stage was surrounded by fire flames which added much more intensity to the song. While for the most part, SUGA sang the song whilst standing, when he reached the end, the idol dropped to the floor. After a while, a group of men dressed completely in dark gray carried him off stage. The significance of the same comes alive when one realizes that AMYGDALA is about his traumatic past and his unhealthy coping mechanism.

3) The crowd's enthusiastic energy for DAECHWITA

Another live performance that fans have been waiting for ages is for DAECHWITA, which also came alive during the Agust D tour. Much like the memes made by fans predicting the crowd's energy during the song's performance, the actuality was a perfect resemblance to the same.

BAS⁷ @BARMYSTREAM

SO PROUD OF YOU YOONGI

SO PROUD OF YOU SUGA

#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR



SO PROUD OF YOU AGUST DSO PROUD OF YOU YOONGISO PROUD OF YOU SUGA SO PROUD OF YOU AGUST DSO PROUD OF YOU YOONGISO PROUD OF YOU SUGA #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR https://t.co/oK99ODbAIa

As soon as DAECHWITA started playing, fans immediately lost their composure and started going berserk. All the ARMY Bombs turned red and the crows were probably the loudest and most enthusiastic during the chorus of the song as the audience sang along to it. Matching his fans' energy, SUGA himself was found to be quite energetic, clearly happy with the audience's enthusiasm at the Agust D tour.

4) SUGA's Seesaw performance with his personalized guitar

Among his Agust D songs, SUGA also included an iconic song from BTS' discography. His solo song, Seesaw from the album Love Yourself: Answer was a part of the concert tracklist. For Seesaw, the idol sat down with his guitar and delivered a full live performance.

eliza is on agust d lockdown 🥢 @prodhonsool something about seesaw that makes yoongi try new things….like the cute lil choreo from the ly tour and now playing an acoustic guitar for the agust d tour 🥹 something about seesaw that makes yoongi try new things….like the cute lil choreo from the ly tour and now playing an acoustic guitar for the agust d tour 🥹 https://t.co/LDGpzz3rzt

Fans were quite impressed by his amazing vocals and guitar skills. Many in the audience felt nostalgic because they hadn't heard the song in a long time, since BTS' last concert. Additionally, the guitar that carried the BTS members' short messages to SUGA, wishing him good luck on his Agust D tour, made the performance all the more emotional.

5) SUGA taking sips of Hennessy in between his tour performances

It's no secret that SUGA has a penchant for drinking, especially with the venture of a drinking variety show hosted by the idol himself. However, fans didn't expect him to pull out a glass of Hennessy in between performances. As the idol took a short break from his energetic set of performances, he spent some time talking to fans.

jenny⁷ FML🍒 @lovelypjmhobi YA GOT TO DRINK HENNESSY WITH AGUST D YA GOT TO DRINK HENNESSY WITH AGUST D https://t.co/Fi4RUC6s3A

However, the part where fans screamed the loudest was when SUGA casually took a glass of Hennessy and started to sip the same. The screams were so loud that they ended up flustering the idol himself. Since some of the 18+ fans in the audience were also having sips of the same, fans loved the moment from the Agust D Tour.

6) Fans going crazy over BTS' SUGA's fluent English

Among the ment that SUGA gave throughout his Agust D tour, what really impressed fans was the idol's speaking fluent English. Since the tour date's venue was in the US, the audience was majorly filled with English-speaking people.

While there was a translator to fill the communication gaps due to the language barrier, the idol took the opportunity to converse in English. To much of everyone's surprise, BTS SUGA wowed the crowd with his fluency and demonstrated how his English speaking abilities had clearly improved.

7) The amazing transition from UGH to DDAENG to HUH!

Coming back to his iconic stage performances on the Agust D tour, something else that stood out for the audience was the jaw-dropping transition between the three fan-loved rap songs, UGH!, DDAENG, and HUH! Instead of singing the entirety of the three songs, SUGA chose to sing only the key parts and choruses of them, which enthralled the audience even more.

It initially started with SUGA's part on BTS's rap line track, UGH!, following which the rapper focused on his verse from DDAENG. After a short pause at the end of DDAENG, the idol ended with his latest b-side track featuring j-hope, HUH!. In addition to his amazing stage presence, the red ARMY bombs and the extremely energetic backstage dancers made the performance all the more iconic.

8) SUGA pointing at fans during the SDL performance

Another heartwarming moment from the Agust D Tour was his performance of the song, SDL. The b-side track from his latest studio album, D-Day, is a very emotional song that effortlessly melts listeners' hearts, especially given the lyrics.

With the added effect of the homely setting that SUGA created for the song, the performance easily won the audience's hearts. However, what made the performance even more special was that when SUGA reached a certain verse in the song, he sang it while pointing at the audience. The lyrics read,

"Somebody does love, but I'm thinking about you, you, you."

With quite an iconic list of events emerging from the Agust D Tour, fans are eagerly looking forward to more of these moments at the forthcoming concert dates.

Poll : 0 votes