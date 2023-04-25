4 significant moments BTS' SUGA recreated in the AMYGDALA music video

On April 21, 2023, BTS' SUGA rolled out his first studio album D-Day, capping off a trilogy of solo projects that began with his mixtapes Agust D and D-2. Akin to many of the earlier solo songs that he composed under his stage name, Agust D, this album also talks about his personal life, struggles, hardships, and much more as he takes his listeners on a trip down his life journey.

In the genre of songs he's created, his latest b-side track from D-Day comes closest to being raw and transparent about his emotions. Given that it's his first solo album after a series of tough events in his life, there were many things BTS' SUGA wanted to and did address in his album. While there might be more things that are hidden in the music video, here are the four things that the idol was vocal about in the AMYGDALA music video.

4 painful and important elements that BTS' SUGA embedded in his AMYGDALA music video

1) The origin of the Daechwita and Haegeum scar

The music video for AMYGDALA unpacks the narrative behind the much-pondered eye-scar that fans first saw in the Daechwita music video and then in the newly released Haegeum, tying together the story that BTS' SUGA sketched out in his three solo albums.

Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ @kmohanty99

so yoongi gave that eye scar to himself when he went through the most difficult moment in his life and that's how agust d was born this scene in amygdala mv literally made me so emotional so yoongi gave that eye scar to himself when he went through the most difficult moment in his life and that's how agust d was born this scene in amygdala mv literally made me so emotional 😭https://t.co/xFarMswUr9

While it only makes up a small portion of the music video, we witness a scene where the idol, sitting on a couch in a dark room, holds a pocket blade and gives himself the scar. Though the intentions of the action can't be completely translated from SUGA's perspective, given the actions and context, the scar more or less represents an act of self-harm.

2) SUGA's car accident during his trainee days

An issue that BTS' SUGA has discussed quite a few times is his shoulder injury. During one of BTS' tour days in 2016, SUGA revealed that he was in a car accident as a trainee that injured his shoulder bone. While the condition wasn't serious back then, with his debut demanding rigorous dance practice, his condition worsened with time, inevitably leading him to undergo surgery in 2020.

Even though the idol has fully recovered from the incident now, he opens up about the hardships he faced back then. In the music video, SUGA recreated the accident where his younger self crashes his bike into a car that passed through. In the video, SUGA tries to open a door where his elder self is locked in with his dark and haunting memories but fails to do so.

Beeba ♡ | SUGA: D DAY 🔥 @BTSArmy_JK92 Yoongi car accident that broke my heart into millions of peaces Yoongi car accident that broke my heart into millions of peaces 😭💔 https://t.co/sgnm7Nap8k

Traces of his reference to the car accident also pop up in the lyrics to the song,

"My accident that I couldn't even mention."

3) His mother's heart surgery

One of the most frightening events for BTS' SUGA during the course of his life was his mother's heart surgery. While not much about the event has been revealed to the public, one can understand through the lyrics that when SUGA was born, his mother had to go through heart surgery.

ree⁷ @jkyoongs yoongi opening up in amygdala how his mom had a heart surgery when he was born, how he got news of his father's liver cancer in the middle of a schedule, going thru an amygdala hijack, but then comes out hopeful singing about blooming into a lotus flower as rebirth yoongi opening up in amygdala how his mom had a heart surgery when he was born, how he got news of his father's liver cancer in the middle of a schedule, going thru an amygdala hijack, but then comes out hopeful singing about blooming into a lotus flower as rebirth https://t.co/4AMY7IIlIy

Hearing the news surely left the idol in a heartbreaking state as revealed in the first verse of his track AMYGDALA,

"1993, the year I was born/ My mother's heart surgery/ A while lot happened back then/ Don't know why things are so hectic/ I'ma bring back my memories I can't even remember/ Let's unpack them one by one"

He also mentions the same in another verse of the song, right after the lyrics where he talks about his car accident.

"The sound of my mom's heart ticking away in my ears."

4) News of his father's liver cancer

Given the backstory that BTS' SUGA has revealed about AMYGDALA, where he visited a lot of unpleasant memories for the composition of the track, the song was naturally held in a respectful position by fans. The idol has been working on the song for years and it was quite challenging for him to do the same.

Upon understanding the meaning of the song's title, a brain organ that stores unpleasant memories, AMYGDALA symbolizes an effort to protect himself from hurtful events in the future. Among the many heartbreaking events that BTS' SUGA had to undergo was hearing the news of his father having liver cancer while he was in the middle of his schedule.

The inability for him to do anything about the same and the helplessness he faced at the time were also talked about in AMYGDALA,

"The call I got during my work about my father's liver cancer. Hope (I) made the best decisions, because they're also all in the past now. So, is all countless suffering for my own good? What didn't kill me only made me stronger and I begin to blood like a lotus flower once again."

Given the importance and emotional weight that the song AMYGDALA holds for BTS' SUGA with various significant elements, fans have added it to the list of meaningful releases from the BTS members' discography

Poll : 0 votes