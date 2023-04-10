BTS' SUGA reveals the tracklist for his upcoming solo album, D-DAY

On April 10, 2023, BTS' SUGA revealed the tracklist for his first studio album, D-DAY. The album, slated for release on April 21, is expected to have a total of 10 songs, with Haegeum (a musical instrument) as its title track. The lengthy album has excited many and fans are most intrigued by the track that features SUGA's fellow group member, BTS' j-hope.

The album also contains many other iconic collaborations with some much-loved artists. Snooze, a song that features the late Ryuchi Sakamoto, who SUGA considers an inspiration, is easily one of the tracks that fans are looking forward to the most.

BTS' SUGA's tracklist of his first studio album, D-DAY includes Haegeum, HUH?, and more

SUGA's upcoming album will consist of 10 tracks and fans can't wait to see what the artist has in store for them. Here's a list of the tracks along with its other contributors.

Track 1: D-Day (Produced by Vincent "Invincible" Watson, 2Live, and Agust D)

Track 2: Haegeum (Produced by Agust D) - Title Track

Track 3: HUH? (ft. j-hope) (Produced by Agust D and EL CAPITXN)

Track 4: AMYGDALA (Produced by EL CAPITXN)

Track 5: SDL (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN)

Track 6: People Pt. 2 (ft. IU) (Produced by EL CAPITXN) - Pre-release Track

Track 7: Geugya (Polar Night) (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN, and Kim Seun-won)

Track 8: Interlude: Dawn (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN)

Track 9: Snooze (ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woo-sung of The Rose) (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN, 219J)

Track 10: Life Goes On (Produced by EL CAPITXN, Pdogg, RM, BLVSH, Chris James, Antonina Armato, and j-hope)

With quite an intriguing list of tracks and artists on BTS' SUGA's upcoming album, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the same.

Fans go crazy over the tracklist for D-DAY, BTS' SUGA's first full-length studio album

Within minutes of the release of D-DAY's tracklist, fans took to social media to come up with theories about the concept and essence of each track. What visibly caught their eye was that BTS' SUGA was set to collaborate with a number of legendary idols. Fans took to the comments section of the official post to celebrate the fruition of their long-awaited wish, a 'SOPE' track, with j-hope and SUGA coming together for HUH?

℘ @archiveforJK @BIGHIT_MUSIC FEAT JHOPE???? WE ARE GETTING A SOPE TRACK OHMYGOD @BIGHIT_MUSIC FEAT JHOPE???? WE ARE GETTING A SOPE TRACK OHMYGOD https://t.co/7SMfUP3mKw

nora ⋆☽ @THJKSTUDIO @BIGHIT_MUSIC if HUH?! is UGH's sister i apologize in advance for the person i will become @BIGHIT_MUSIC if HUH?! is UGH's sister i apologize in advance for the person i will become https://t.co/RbUEDRljtz

Wɾeɳ⁷ •°~ @iamOt7 #AgustD @BIGHIT_MUSIC Agust d worked so hard on this. He traveled across the world for inspiration. D day is going to be the best album ever. #D_DayTracklist @BIGHIT_MUSIC Agust d worked so hard on this. He traveled across the world for inspiration. D day is going to be the best album ever. #D_DayTracklist #AgustD

Snooze, which will feature the pioneer of Japanese electronic music, Ryuichi Sakamoto, collaborating with Kim Woo-sung from the rock band The Rose, has piqued fans' curiosity the most. Since the artists specialize in different music genres, their collaboration naturally intrigued people.

Additionally, the last track that holds the same title as BTS' title track for their album, BE, also excited fans. While it will feature BTS' entire rap line, fans wonder whether this will be a completely new track or if it will be a demo of the earlier released track.

Given BTS' SUGA's interest in music, it came as no surprise that his title track referred to a traditional Korean musical instrument and was a song that he composed himself. This was also the instrument he used as one of the tunes that ran in the background of his solo track, Daechwita.

⊹ @90symn @BIGHIT_MUSIC life goes on being the last track oh we are definitely crying @BIGHIT_MUSIC life goes on being the last track oh we are definitely crying

Finally, the tracks Amygdala and Polar Night have also left a lingering impact on fans. Many think that the former has something to do with the neuroscientific term that refers to a part of the brain that deals with fear and threat-processing stimuli. They believe the latter deals with pitch darkness and possibly one's efforts to overcome the same.

Fans recognize the effort that BTS' SUGA has put into the creation of his solo album, D-DAY, and are excited about its release on April 21 at 1 pm KST/ 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes