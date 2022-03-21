5 emotional moments from BTS' Bon Voyage that'll make every ARMY cry

BTS have had a penchant for putting out content for the enjoyment and joy of their fans. From Run BTS to BTS Gayo, they have put smiles on ARMY’s face for free. If you ever want to comfort yourself beyond their music, these shows are a fun watch on VLive, and for free.

Beyond the free stuff, if you have a paid Weverse membership, you can watch some of their other content as well, including Bon Voyage and BTS in the Soop, among others. Both of these show the members out on different kinds of trips. In the Soop takes place in the middle of nowhere, in a quiet place somewhere in Korea, while Bon Voyage takes place abroad, in a variety of countries.

Bon Voyage, where BTS and ARMY make memories

There have been four seasons of Bon Voyage so far; one in Northern Europe, one in Hawaii, one in Malta, and one in New Zealand. All of them had their share of fun days, mishaps, and sad yet touching moments. As an excuse to watch Bon Voyage again, here are five moments that will certainly make ARMY cry.

1) When V joined later in Seasons 1 and 3

As any fan will tell you, the group isn’t complete unless all seven are together. So, when V had to join in later, no one was happy. However, this sadness was short-lived as they were soon reunited.

In Season 3, they even recorded a video of them saying different versions of “I love you” to show how much they missed him. The members gave him a warm welcome, as if he had been gone for ages.

2) When RM was stressed in Season 4

When Season 4 of Bon Voyage was recorded, BTS had just finished a vacation in 2019. During this time, they were working on their album Map of the Soul: 7, and leader RM was worried about finishing the album.

So, instead of going to have fun with the others, he stayed back to write. While his hard work is admirable, the frustration will surely make fans shed a few tears.

3) When V cried hard in Season 3

_.young.jm.tae.jk @YoungKim181



V feels a bit sad. Jimin and JHope try to comfort him.



#BTS #V #JHOPE BTS - Bon Voyage Season 3 Episode 6V feels a bit sad. Jimin and JHope try to comfort him. #BTS ARMY #JIMIN #V LIVE BTS - Bon Voyage Season 3 Episode 6🎬V feels a bit sad. Jimin and JHope try to comfort him. #BTS #BTSARMY #JIMIN #V #JHOPE #VLIVE https://t.co/nl0H64QRxJ

In Season 3 of Bon Voyage, V was going through something personal. One night, he couldn’t hold it in anymore and burst into tears. Jimin and J-Hope tried to comfort him as he tried to pull himself together.

4) When the members read out their letters to each other in Season 2

Ariz ◡̈ 🐯🐱💜 @taetaesean and this is my fav BTS moment this bon voyage season is my fav season bcos the whole episode makes me happy and feel warm especially the last ep when they wrote letter to each other the whole season is so pure and enjoyment🥰 @adorebusans Clue ver🤞🥺I hope po sana to winand this is my fav BTS momentthis bon voyage season is my fav season bcos the whole episode makes me happy and feel warm especially the last ep when they wrote letter to each other the whole season is so pure and enjoyment🥰 @adorebusans Clue ver🤞🥺I hope po sana to win💜and this is my fav BTS moment😍this bon voyage season is my fav season bcos the whole episode makes me happy and feel warm especially the last ep when they wrote letter to each other the whole season is so pure and enjoyment🥰 https://t.co/Y4Q8PcSyVV

There were moments when the members expressed their affection and respect for each other, and this was one of them. They wrote about how thankful they were to have each other. During the more touching moments of this scene, the audience will likely find their eyes getting a bit moist too.

5) When SUGA and RM had to leave in Seasons 1 and 3, respectively

Lachim_mochi⁷📚 @shiny_chim34

RM need to go because of the passport problem so he cant join Bangtan in Finland... This part showing that they really care for each other #BTS #Bonvoyage When Bon voyage season 1 is really messed upRM need to go because of the passport problem so he cant join Bangtan in Finland... This part showing that they really care for each other #RM #BTS _twt When Bon voyage season 1 is really messed up😂RM need to go because of the passport problem so he cant join Bangtan in Finland... This part showing that they really care for each other #RM #BTS #Bonvoyage #BTS_twt https://t.co/FWY7l3jwxm

As we mentioned earlier, BTS isn’t complete without all seven of them around. So, when RM had to return to Korea in Season 1 after losing his passport, no one was happy; they felt lost without their leader.

Similarly, when SUGA had to leave in Season 3 due to a personal matter at home, the members made a big fuss about it.

Despite the sad moments, Bon Voyage is worth a watch because it provides keen insights into the relationship between the members, amd is among the best content that BTS has ever put out. The series shows us how deep the bond between the members is, and it goes beyond BTS' time on stage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee