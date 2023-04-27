Agust D concert setlist Day 1 US: Crowd goes berserk as BTS’ SUGA performs DDaeng, Daechwita, AMYGDALA, and more

BTS’ SUGA went all out in creating the Agust D concert setlist. The rapper’s first-ever solo tour kicked off on April 26 in the United States, and it stayed true to his answer to what fans can expect. The K-pop megastar had said that the tour was “beyond what everyone can imagine.”

The propelled stage with live fire surrounding him beneath the stage during the AMYGDALA performance was one of the many moments which made fans believe that the rapper was telling the truth.

The rapper performed over 20 tracks, giving fans an unforgettable time. As April 26 marked the first day of the tour, the tension and excitement in the ARMY fandom were naturally high.

Agust D concert setlist for Day 1 includes hits from BTS SUGA’s mixtapes, group’s Cyphers, UGH! and more

this is SOLO CONCERT, yes min yoongi aka Agust D SOLO CONCERT OF BTS!!!!!!!!! So proud this is SOLO CONCERT, yes min yoongi aka Agust D SOLO CONCERT OF BTS!!!!!!!!! So proud 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻https://t.co/SI759SDpC5

BTS’ SUGA is the first member to embark on a solo tour, and he ensured that it remained etched in fans’ memory. The 30-year-old artist began his solo journey with RM and j-hope as the first few members to release mixtapes. After two mixtapes, one in 2016 and another in 2020, the rapper released his first official solo album, D-DAY, on April 21, 2023. It marks the end of his solo music trilogy.

Commemorating it with multiple promotional activities and variety shows, SUGA announced a solo world tour. The concert kicked off on April 26 with a thrilling Agust D concert setlist.

With VCRs and ment times (breaks where artists talk to fans), the approximately 18,000 people in the audience screamed their lungs out during songs such as Haegeum, Give It To Me, UGH!, and went mellow with the rapper during AMYGDALA and Snooze.

JACK 🌻✨the rose • DUSK 🌆 @Jackookbr Versão completa de Snooze - Agust D feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of THE ROSE



Versão completa de Snooze - Agust D feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of THE ROSE https://t.co/GpHRI7BhHl

The Agust D concert setlist began with Haegeum, the title track from BTS SUGA’s latest album, D-DAY. He raised the temperature and energy in the first few songs and then performed a range of songs.

Take a look at the Agust D concert setlist below:

(VCR)

Haegeum

Daechwita

Agust D

Give It To Me

(MENT)

Seesaw (Acoustic ver)

SDL

People

People Pt.2

(MENT)

Moonlight

Burn It

(VCR)

Interlude: Shadow

Cypher Pt.3: Killer

Cypher Pt.4

UGH!

Ddaeng

Huh?!

(MENT)

Life Goes On (with piano)

VCR + Snooze

Polar Night

(MENT)

AMYGDALA

(VCR)

D-DAY

(MENT)

Intro: Nevermind

The Last

BTS’ SUGA stuns fans with AMYGDALA performance and ending

Screenshot of a translated tweet by BTS_official

In D-DAY’s fourth track, AMYGDALA, BTS’ SUGA talks about the raw, heartbreaking moments he experienced in his life. He mentioned his infamous shoulder accident at the beginning of BTS’ debut, his mother’s heart surgery, and his father’s liver cancer. Out of these, his accident as a delivery boy was the only incident known to fans.

The rapper included AMYGDALA on the Agust D concert setlist, the performance for which fans also waited for a long time. The performance was as intense as the song.

The 30-year-old rapper stood on a stage that was leveled up, and beneath it was live fire surrounding him. At the end of the performance, he laid down, and his backup dancers carried him off the stage as if holding an unconscious body. Naturally, fans loved the theatrics of the AMYGDALA performance.

YOONGI TODAY @jmfolder THE STAGE FOR AMYGDALA IS ON FIRE THE STAGE FOR AMYGDALA IS ON FIRE https://t.co/rTq1aWuSSc

BTS’ SUGA will perform at the same venue, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, on April 27 as well. Check out the entire list of venues and dates for the Agust D tour here.

