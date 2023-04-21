“He knows he’s hot”: BTS’ SUGA’s smoking scene in Haegeum goes viral, fans believe it is a dig at V’s cigarette scandal during the Grammys

BTS’ SUGA smoking a cigarette in the newly released Haegeum music video has gone viral on social media. Haegeum is the title track of his first solo album, D-DAY, released under his moniker Agust D, on April 21, 2023. The 30-year-old rapper showed off his new avatar in a cinematic music video in which he portrayed a gangster and a detective

The music video, which is shot like a thriller movie, showed BTS’ SUGA as a gangster, smoking a cigarette. Seeing a K-pop idol, especially a BTS member, taking in a proper puff and exhaling the smoke immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

In another scene, the detective version is seen smoking, while the gangster version takes the cigarette out of his mouth. The latter gives it an intense look and throws it into a safe filled with cash, setting fire to the money.

Fans believe that that particular scene is to take a dig at the many controversies and malicious comments that attempted to taint BTS V's name after pictures of him smoking before their Grammy performance went viral last year.

BTS’ SUGA smoking a cigarette as Agust D in Haegeum’s music video has fans going feral; fans believe it is a dig at V's Grammys controversy

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @vampirejeonjk AGUST D AND HIS CIGARETTE

SIR WHAT THE HELL I CHOKED AGUST D AND HIS CIGARETTESIR WHAT THE HELL I CHOKED https://t.co/R4vYJGUZqw

BTS’ SUGA made his much-awaited comeback as Agust D on April 21 with D-DAY and its music video for the title track, Haegeum. He shared in a previous interview that D-DAY marks his first official album (previous solo releases were mixtapes) and the last part of his solo music trilogy. It is also the last time fans will see Agust D for a while.

As possibly the last musical gift for fans, BTS’ SUGA went all out in Haegeum’s music video. The concept was a fight with his own self, one as a gangster and another as a detective. While theories for the storyline are spreading far and wide, one scene where fans drooled over was when the rapper was smoking a cigarette.

Fans never thought that they would see BTS' SUGA smoke on screen. Their surprise and excitement for the scene was reflected when ‘THE CIGARETTE’ began trending on Twitter.

mariel⁷ 마리엘 ♡ D-DAY @fatedmoonchild yoongi smoking is the hottest thing i’ve ever seen on this earth yoongi smoking is the hottest thing i’ve ever seen on this earth https://t.co/0APhVYNMOK

liv⁷☆ is seeing yoongi @_slutforjimin YOONGI SMOKING A CIGARETTE DURING THE HAEGUM MV OML HES SO FINE YOONGI SMOKING A CIGARETTE DURING THE HAEGUM MV OML HES SO FINE https://t.co/zxet4jIKWu

roni | @outro_roni yoongi was sick and tired of the bad edits of him smoking so he gave us a suit version and a casual version of him smoking in the mv yoongi was sick and tired of the bad edits of him smoking so he gave us a suit version and a casual version of him smoking in the mv

asti ⋆ streaming @knjh0t i replayed this five sec video of yoongi smoking for an hour straight and now my whole room smells like tobacco with the smoke and paper particles flyin all over the place



i replayed this five sec video of yoongi smoking for an hour straight and now my whole room smells like tobacco with the smoke and paper particles flyin all over the placehttps://t.co/9FaoG0V8Gv

냠냠쥰이 (ia 📚) @hobibihoba when he took the cigarette out of his own mouth. then dunked himself. while handcuffed. when he took the cigarette out of his own mouth. then dunked himself. while handcuffed. https://t.co/eOwiDaPJ1c

karla⁷ @escapismjjk yoongi when he pulled out the cigarette yoongi when he pulled out the cigarette https://t.co/drbWpCNkBx

keke⁷ d-8 🩶🖤 @stallseok yoongi smoking in the haegeum music video LORD HE IS SO FINE yoongi smoking in the haegeum music video LORD HE IS SO FINE https://t.co/rxa1l9VLVE

jimins black air forces @deeznutstan AND YOONGI SMOKING A CIG???? YALL SHOULDVE SEEN MY FACE LIKE AND YOONGI SMOKING A CIG???? YALL SHOULDVE SEEN MY FACE LIKE https://t.co/lBgBqblNQO

Some fans also theorized that the scene seemed to give a pass on a remark to people who had vehemently criticized BTS’ V caught smoking during the Grammys.

In April last year, a scandal broke out when leaked photos of the singer smoking with his manager before Butter's performance took the internet by storm. He was wearing his Butter performance outfit when he was spotted smoking.

The pictures led to multiple negative comments against V and the BTS members, mostly by trolls and anti-fan accounts, while ARMYs defended the 27-year-old idol’s lifestyle choice.

In the Haegeum music video, BTS’ SUGA did not just hold the cigarette in his hands but clearly inhaled a puff and exhaled smoke as well. Fans naturally loved the bold move to every tiny bit.

Berry Nana🫐| 22 DAYS UNTIL I SEE YOONGI @oh_you_arenana 🫶🏽 BRO I JUST SAW THE MV THE CIGARETTE???!!!! HE DID THAT FOR TAEHYUNG OMG🫶🏽 BRO I JUST SAW THE MV THE CIGARETTE???!!!! HE DID THAT FOR TAEHYUNG OMG😭🫶🏽

Min⁷ @1108pjmjk @archivesofkook The lyrics in this part and the moments AgustD take cigarette loudly speaking to those throwing hates to Taehyung, about leaked photo of sm*king during Grammy awards. 🫠 @archivesofkook The lyrics in this part and the moments AgustD take cigarette loudly speaking to those throwing hates to Taehyung, about leaked photo of sm*king during Grammy awards. 🫠

The Haegeum music video has amassed six million views since being released nine hours ago. Meanwhile, D-DAY consists of 10 tracks, D-Day, Haegeum, HUH? (feat. j-hope), AMYGDALA, SDL, People Pt. 2 feat. IU (pre-released track), Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Snooze feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto & WOOSUNG of The Rose, and Life Goes On.

