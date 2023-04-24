BTS' SUGA, who is also known by his other stage name, Agust D, has achieved a new milestone as a soloist. Agust D has now become the first rapper in history to exceed one million sales of an album in a single day. Fans have been celebrating since the artist unlocked a global feat as a rapper with his latest record, D-DAY.

Released on April 21, D-DAY is the first studio album by BTS' SUGA and also marks the final installment of his Agust D trilogy. Following the idea of liberation, SUGA expresses himself as a free bird in the new album, who, without any filters, likes to share his views on the world and society.

The record comprises of ten songs and features artists such as BTS' j-hope, IU, The Rose' Woosung, and Ryuichi Sakamoto. Undoubtedly, D-DAY is a banger, with a mix of musical genres and topics being delivered to fans. Similarly, the results are visible, with SUGA claiming multiple positions on the charts.

BTS's SUGA, aka Agust D, has broken previous record for first-day sales for any album by a solo artist in Hanteo history

BTS' SUGA, aka Agust D, is now the first rapper in history to sell over a million copies of an album in a single day. With his newly released album, D-DAY, the singer-songwriter has achieved many other records as well.

The Daechwita rapper took over his bandmate Jimin's record by recording the highest sale of an album on Hanteo Charts with 1,072,000 copies sold on Friday. Jimin, who made his debut last month with FACE, set the record earlier by selling a whopping 1,021,000 copies.

Speaking of sale numbers, D-DAY sold over 110,000 copies in Japan, quickly rising atop the Oricon's Daily Album Ranking chart on Sunday. Meanwhile, eight tracks from the album charted in the top 10 of the Daily Digital Single Ranking on the very day of their release.

A day after its release, D-DAY by Suga hit No. 1 on iTunes' Top Albums charts in more than 65 regions, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. The title track, Haegeum, topped No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 86 countries, including the United States, Germany, France, and others.

Besides breaking records, SUGA made fans swoon over his bold look in Haegeum's music video, as multiple scenes from the music video went viral.

D-DAY is the first official solo album by BTS' SUGA; however, he has previously dropped two mixtapes prior to the record, Agust D and D-2, which were equally successful and praised by critics.

Suga will also be leaving for his first solo world tour, starting with Belmont Park, followed by Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland for his SUGA | Agust D-DAY TOUR.

