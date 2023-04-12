4 hilarious moments of TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun with BTS' SUGA in Suchwita

Often called the "cat line" of the group, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun finally made their long awaited appearances on Suchwita with BTS' SUGA. This seems to be a first-of-its-kind interview with members of both groups under BIGHIT MUSIC, and it was certainly worth the wait for fans of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

With Taehyun choosing whiskey as the alcohol of choice for the episode, the trio of idols covered many topics ranging from the old building where they were trainees together to the progress made by TXT on their own accord. In the course of many serious discussions, however, there were several moments that caused MOAs (TXT fans) and ARMYs (BTS fans) to chuckle at their idols.

Drunk TXT's Yeonjun forgetting his own autograph, Taehyun showering BTS' SUGA with compliments, and more amusing moments from Suchwita episode 8

1) Yeonjun talking about being BIGHIT's legendary trainee

lizzy🐻 @lizziexmeow “Bighit’s Legendary trainee Choi Yeonjun and Bighit’s 1st Legendary trainee Min Suga”



🤣🤣🤣🤣 “Bighit’s Legendary trainee Choi Yeonjun and Bighit’s 1st Legendary trainee Min Suga”🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1bpQ38bNmS

MOAs might already know of the "BIGHIT's legendary trainee" tag conferred upon TXT's Yeonjun. Taehyun had some more information about the same when SUGA brought up the title, saying that the eldest TXT member would show off his monthly rankings (which were all at number one) to all new trainees. Yeonjun defended himself by saying that it was the first time he had high rankings, having worked really hard to secure it.

In reply to this, BTS' SUGA said that he, along with bandmate RM and producer Supreme Boi, was also a legendary trainee. When asked for more details, he admitted that the three of them would repeatedly rank last in the monthly rankings and still proceed to not be removed from the debut group. This comment is bound to make viewers laugh with the three idols.

2) TXT's first impression of SUGA and how it changed because of fried chicken

BTS' SUGA often comes across as low on reactions and impassive, and therefore, TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun thought he was upset the first time they met him. However, there came a time when their opinion of the older idol changed. Yeonjun admitted that his heart "fluttered" when SUGA suddenly bought them fried chicken one day, and this made the younger idols look up to him.

SUGA found this a hilarious annecdote because he remembered buying chicken for j-hope the first time he met him as well, saying he likes buying food for people. Fans often call the Agust D rapper a person who shows love through acts of service, and this just proves the same.

3) TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun showering BTS' SUGA with compliments

찌야💫 @pm5_twt 🏻 🏻 뿌듯한 윤기 선배님 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 뿌듯한 윤기 선배님 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ 👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/6pTcauW5kw

Many fans on Twitter accurately termed the Suchwita episode a "compliment battle" between SUGA and the TXT members. SUGA did his best to talk about how TOMORROW X TOGETHER was a successful group on its own merit, citing their achievement of coming first on the Billboard 200 chart several times. Likewise, Taehyun spoke about how BTS was a perfect senior to them, and they were grateful for the Dynamite group's support throughout their career.

A tipsy Yeonjun also agreed with Taehyun, fumbling while trying to tell SUGA how much he meant to them. This whole sequence caused the BTS rapper to be extremely pleased, basking in the compliments and turning red because the younger singers were being too sweet.

4) TXT's Yeonjun drunkenly expressing his affection for MOA and forgetting his own signature in the process

btxt archive @0X1_1304

YOONGI LAUGHING AT TIPSY YEONJUN AND SAYING HE'S CUTE YOONGI LAUGHING AT TIPSY YEONJUN AND SAYING HE'S CUTE 😭😭😭https://t.co/TDMHCxKZmM

TXT's Yeonjun got carried away while reminiscing during the Suchwita episode, and ended up stuttering while speaking about their fans and how TXT would be nothing without them. He even complimented SUGA in the same fashion, making the People rapper burst into a gummy smile at the younger idol's cuteness.

The funniest part, however, came towards the end of the episode, when BTS' SUGA had the TXT members autograph the bottle of whiskey that they consumed.

btxt archive @0X1_1304

YEONJUN WASNT EVEN ABLE TO SIGN PROPERLY HE ALREADY BLACKED OUT LMAOOOOO YEONJUN WASNT EVEN ABLE TO SIGN PROPERLY HE ALREADY BLACKED OUT LMAOOOOO 😭😭😭https://t.co/8qfXEpWc93

After signing, Taehyun passed the bottle to TXT's Yeonjun, who had to be guided through the process by the 2002-born vocalist. Finding that his Hyung's signature seemed more complicated than usual, Taehyun remarked that it did not seem like it was Yeonjun's autograph.

SUGA was very concerned by Yeonjun's behavior, and asked him to eat more, personally fetching some water for the TXT all-rounder. Fans are bound to adore Yeonjun's unexpected charms, even while drunk, creating a truly unforgettable moment.

TXT are currently on their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour and are promoting their record-breaking mini-album, The Name Chapter: Tempation.

On the other hand, BTS' SUGA is all set to release his debut solo album, D-Day on April 21, 2023, along with an accompanying Disney+ documentary about the making. A pre-release track, People pt. 2 (feat. IU), has already been released and is gaining positive attention from fans.

