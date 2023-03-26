TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023: Setlist for Day 1 of the ‘ACT: SWEET MIRAGE’ World Tour

The first day of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 on March 25 set the stage for the group's ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour. Huge performance stages, new remixes, and even a surprise new release made the concert a memorable one for fans attending it live or attending a livestream of the same on Weverse.
Held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, this marks the five-member K-pop group's second world tour after the ACT: LOVESICK tour, which ended in October 2022. They are promoting their record-breaking EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on this tour, which will take them to Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan in Asia before proceeding to locations in the United States of America.
Blue Hour, Sugar Rush Ride, and more songs performed on D-1 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023
From revealing Taehyun's blue hair and Soobin's black hair to a surprise song for MOAs (fans of the group), TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 was full of remarkable revelations and brilliant performances by the fourth-generation K-pop group.
Fans were astounded by TOMORROW X TOGETHER's unbelievable stamina and tenacity during the concert thanks to the setlist's long list of songs featuring all five members.
Setlist for Day 1 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023
TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT) played the following list of songs (in order) at the Seoul concert D-1:
- Blue Hour (Dance Break version)
- Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive
- Drama
- No Rules
- Cat & Dog
- Run Away
- We Lost The Summer
- Can't You See Me? (Rock version)
- 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)
- LO$ER=LO♡ER
- Dear Sputnik
- Magic (Dance Break version)
- Opening Sequence
- Anti-Romantic
- Eternally
- Good Boy Gone Bad (Dance Break version)
- Tinnitus
- Devil by the Window
- Angel or Devil
- Ice Cream
- Happy Fools (TOMORROW X TOGETHER OT5 version)
- Sugar Rush Ride
- Farewell Neverland
- Blue Spring (New song for MOA)
- Our Summer
Fan reactions to TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 Day 1
The response to the setlist of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER concert in Seoul has been overwhelmingly positive, with most fans being appreciative of the performance-heavy songs chosen by the group. Those who were yet to see TXT in concert took to Twitter to express their exhilaration.
Despite being happy with the inclusion of songs from previous albums like Blue Hour and Can't You See Me?, some MOAs were disappointed by the absence of fan-favorites such as MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) and Crown in the setlist.
Additionally, reactions about Cat & Dog being a part of the concert were ambivalent, with most fans being happy about getting to the see the energetic song live (and barking along to the same) while others were dissatisfied with this addition.
The new song Blue Spring has been catching the attention of fans too, with theories springing up about this new track and what its inclusion means for the band. Some netizens even joked about forgiving the group for excluding their favorite songs from TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 because they got a brand-new unreleased song in return.
All things considered, the setlist and concert were greatly enjoyed by fans (both attending from home and in person) who expressed their excitement and fervor on Twitter and Weverse, with the band members reciprocating their energy.
Day 2 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 will take place on March 26, and if the D-1 setlist is any indication, the 'Fourth Generation IT Boys' will bring their best again. The band will proceed with their concerts outside Korea on April 1, 2023, with concerts in several Asian cities before moving to North America in May.
Poll : Did you approve of the setlists at TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023?
Yes
No
0 votes