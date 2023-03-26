TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023: Setlist for Day 1 of the ‘ACT: SWEET MIRAGE’ World Tour

The first day of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 on March 25 set the stage for the group's ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour. Huge performance stages, new remixes, and even a surprise new release made the concert a memorable one for fans attending it live or attending a livestream of the same on Weverse.

Held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, this marks the five-member K-pop group's second world tour after the ACT: LOVESICK tour, which ended in October 2022. They are promoting their record-breaking EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on this tour, which will take them to Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan in Asia before proceeding to locations in the United States of America.

Blue Hour, Sugar Rush Ride, and more songs performed on D-1 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023

From revealing Taehyun's blue hair and Soobin's black hair to a surprise song for MOAs (fans of the group), TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 was full of remarkable revelations and brilliant performances by the fourth-generation K-pop group.

Fans were astounded by TOMORROW X TOGETHER's unbelievable stamina and tenacity during the concert thanks to the setlist's long list of songs featuring all five members.

Setlist for Day 1 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER(TXT) played the following list of songs (in order) at the Seoul concert D-1:

Blue Hour (Dance Break version) Can't We Just Leave The Monster Alive Drama No Rules Cat & Dog Run Away We Lost The Summer Can't You See Me? (Rock version) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) LO$ER=LO♡ER Dear Sputnik Magic (Dance Break version) Opening Sequence Anti-Romantic Eternally Good Boy Gone Bad (Dance Break version) Tinnitus Devil by the Window Angel or Devil Ice Cream Happy Fools (TOMORROW X TOGETHER OT5 version) Sugar Rush Ride Farewell Neverland Blue Spring (New song for MOA) Our Summer

Fan reactions to TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 Day 1

The response to the setlist of the TOMORROW X TOGETHER concert in Seoul has been overwhelmingly positive, with most fans being appreciative of the performance-heavy songs chosen by the group. Those who were yet to see TXT in concert took to Twitter to express their exhilaration.

love 'em all⁷ @hoseokjindeugie LOL @txt_members really did the death by choreo set list. CWJLTMA to Drama to No Rules ... sure there were a few modifications and a ment in the middle.... but still! LOL @txt_members really did the death by choreo set list. CWJLTMA to Drama to No Rules ... sure there were a few modifications and a ment in the middle.... but still!

eza ☆ @chewsoob wait i just realized the setlist is full of ot5 songs like theres no lonely boy and tchftg so no rest time for them… and the vcr between the parts are not that long too wow my stamina monsters im so proud of you babes you did so greattttt @TXT_members wait i just realized the setlist is full of ot5 songs like theres no lonely boy and tchftg so no rest time for them… and the vcr between the parts are not that long too wow my stamina monsters im so proud of you babes you did so greattttt @TXT_members

Despite being happy with the inclusion of songs from previous albums like Blue Hour and Can't You See Me?, some MOAs were disappointed by the absence of fan-favorites such as MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) and Crown in the setlist.

michael @tiniackerman i’d literally do anything for crown to be on txt’s set list so i can hear it live i need it so bad i’d literally do anything for crown to be on txt’s set list so i can hear it live i need it so bad

geri⁷ 아포방포! @springdayfilm @slothsgcf i can excuse crown but not having moa diary on a txt setlist feels like a crime @slothsgcf i can excuse crown but not having moa diary on a txt setlist feels like a crime 😭😭😭

Additionally, reactions about Cat & Dog being a part of the concert were ambivalent, with most fans being happy about getting to the see the energetic song live (and barking along to the same) while others were dissatisfied with this addition.

daphne⁷𖧵 SEEING TXT & DREAM @soobinfavorite OMG DRAMA AND CAT AND DOG TOO??? IM SO HAPPY I COULD CRY THIS SETLIST IS WINNING IM— OMG DRAMA AND CAT AND DOG TOO??? IM SO HAPPY I COULD CRY THIS SETLIST IS WINNING IM—

ashla‧₊𖣘˚ may 19 @tyunhiyyih dont encourage the barkers ayo txt take cat and dog off the setlistdont encourage the barkers ayo txt take cat and dog off the setlist 😤 dont encourage the barkers

The new song Blue Spring has been catching the attention of fans too, with theories springing up about this new track and what its inclusion means for the band. Some netizens even joked about forgiving the group for excluding their favorite songs from TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 because they got a brand-new unreleased song in return.

stell 🦋 SEEING NCT DREAM @mantou_stell I forgive txt for taking two of my favourite songs off the setlist cause they gave us blue spring I forgive txt for taking two of my favourite songs off the setlist cause they gave us blue spring

yay @thebeargyu txt have blue hour in their setlist after long time not promoting the song AND now have another song named blue spring. are you seeing something txt have blue hour in their setlist after long time not promoting the song AND now have another song named blue spring. are you seeing something 👀👀

rina⁷ yeonjun sweet 🩹❤️‍🩹 @inthesoobz literally bawling my eyes out rn cus wdym txt sang their unreleased song called "blue spring" for moas at today's concert and how heavenly and angelic they SOUND... GOD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH

literally bawling my eyes out rn cus wdym txt sang their unreleased song called "blue spring" for moas at today's concert and how heavenly and angelic they SOUND... GOD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH https://t.co/OdEPVnZp02

All things considered, the setlist and concert were greatly enjoyed by fans (both attending from home and in person) who expressed their excitement and fervor on Twitter and Weverse, with the band members reciprocating their energy.

Philippine Concerts @philconcerts TXT announces their new world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>, which kicks off in Seoul on March 25 and 26!



More cities and dates are expected to be announced. TXT announces their new world tour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : SWEET MIRAGE>, which kicks off in Seoul on March 25 and 26!More cities and dates are expected to be announced. https://t.co/UAzpFUCGVU

Day 2 of TXT’s Seoul Concert 2023 will take place on March 26, and if the D-1 setlist is any indication, the 'Fourth Generation IT Boys' will bring their best again. The band will proceed with their concerts outside Korea on April 1, 2023, with concerts in several Asian cities before moving to North America in May.

