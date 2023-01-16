TXT World Tour tickets memes take over Twitter in wake of Sweet Mirage announcement 

On January 16, TXT took over the internet with the announcement of their upcoming World Tour, ACT: Sweet Mirage, with 13 tour stops.

The Anti-Romantic singers will kick-off their ambitious world tour on March 25 in Seoul, South Korea, and dedicate the entirety of April to Asia. In May, the quintet will fly halfway across the world to the United States of America.

More tour dates will be announced at a later date. However, TXT fans have taken over social media with hilarious and original memes in the wake of the ACT: Sweet Mirage announcement.

TXT will tour Asia and the United States this summer during ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour

Given below is the full schedule for ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour:

Seoul, South Korea - March 25- 26

Singapore - April 1

Taipei, Taiwan - April 4

Osaka, Japan - April 14-15

Saitama, Japan - April 18-19

Kanagawa, Japan - April 25-26

Aichi, Japan - April 29-30

Charlotte, USA - May 6

Belmont Park, USA - May 9-10

Washington D.C., USA - May 16

Duluth, USA - May 19-20

San Antonio - May 23-24

Los Angeles - May 27

More dates will be added in a couple of months. However, MOAs have taken to social media to create memes about the group’s upcoming ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour. Many Indian, European, and African fans are also clamoring for the Blue Hour singers to come to their respective countries.

dio 🦋 SEEING ATEEZ @LesbianTaehyun @BIGHIT_MUSIC hey guys! you forgot to add the europe dates :) just thought i’d let you know :) i know it’s a mistake but don’t worry! you can add them now :) @BIGHIT_MUSIC hey guys! you forgot to add the europe dates :) just thought i’d let you know :) i know it’s a mistake but don’t worry! you can add them now :)

the juana chapter @sIayygyu @BIGHIT_MUSIC Dear Big Hit; argentinian MOA would apreciate that TXT came to Argentina, worldwide champion country, the country of Lionel Messi. I'm sure Taehyun would like to come here as well as the rest of the boys. Here we are very passional just look at the artists that have already come @BIGHIT_MUSIC Dear Big Hit; argentinian MOA would apreciate that TXT came to Argentina, worldwide champion country, the country of Lionel Messi. I'm sure Taehyun would like to come here as well as the rest of the boys. Here we are very passional just look at the artists that have already come

𓆩d.na𓆪 🦋 VIBE⁷ @namutubatu



TXT 2ND WORLD TOUR

#2023_IS_FOR_TXT

#ACT_SWEET_MIRAGE

#TXT_ASM_TOUR

#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER Their schedule are packed. Hope they rest well AFTER cb & BEFORE tour. I know tour are happiness for txtmoa. Save all your money, get the ticket, be healthy & have fun 🥰TXT 2ND WORLD TOUR Their schedule are packed. Hope they rest well AFTER cb & BEFORE tour. I know tour are happiness for txtmoa. Save all your money, get the ticket, be healthy & have fun 🥰TXT 2ND WORLD TOUR#2023_IS_FOR_TXT#ACT_SWEET_MIRAGE#TXT_ASM_TOUR#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER

Le 💜 @daydreamuwu @BIGHIT_MUSIC I really hope that his "more to come" includes countries in south america and others around the globe too 🥲 @BIGHIT_MUSIC I really hope that his "more to come" includes countries in south america and others around the globe too 🥲

🌸 kimmie⁷✘ | BTXT AUs 📌 @delugyufortxt please come to europe and other continents as well, we've been waiting since debut @BIGHIT_MUSIC please, the world consists of more continents than just asia and northern americaplease come to europe and other continents as well, we've been waiting since debut @BIGHIT_MUSIC please, the world consists of more continents than just asia and northern america 😭 please come to europe and other continents as well, we've been waiting since debut 😭

nad ❥ @haramjoong ticketing was impossible last tour im begging @BIGHIT_MUSIC please please please tell me they’re way bigger venues this timeticketing was impossible last tour im begging @BIGHIT_MUSIC please please please tell me they’re way bigger venues this time 😭 ticketing was impossible last tour im begging https://t.co/UfHTJqffXI

Additionally, the talented five-member group will embark upon their “Name Chapters” after successfully completing the “Chaos Chapters” and “Dream Chapters.” They will release their fifth mini-album, The Name Chapter: Temptation, on January 27.

The release comes eight months after the release of their fourth mini-album, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, which was released in May 2022.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be made available in three versions - Nightmare, Farewell, and Daydream.

TXT and BTS make it to US’ list of Top 10 best-selling albums of 2022

TXT and their labelmates BTS have made it to the list of the top 10 best-selling albums of 2022 in the United States. The data was recorded by Luminate, which revealed that Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is ranked at number 10 while BTS’ Proof secured the third spot on the aforementioned list.

This combines both physical and digital sales of the album. Moreover, BTS and TXT were the only two Korean artists in the top 10 list, as well as the only artists with no vinyl album release - a format that sold out like hot cakes in America last year.

It is a commendable achievement for the members - Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai. The group debuted four years ago with their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star, with the title track Crown.

The Anti-Romantic singers have released three studio albums, five mini-albums, twenty-one singles, and one re-issue album, among others.

Poll : 0 votes