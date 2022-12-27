Yeonjun breaks the internet with his medley performance

Coming up yellow with his recent performances at SBS Daejoun, Yeonjun of Tomorrow by Together (TXT) won netizens' hearts with his incredible medley performance.

Yeonjun performed a medley of popular hits from 2022, beginning with Jessi's ZOOM and continuing with Blackpink's Shut Down, before ending with his group's senior BTS' latest song RUN BTS. The performance featured elements of dubstep while maintaining a "K-pop challenge" theme.

The K-pop challenge has been popular the world over as fans of Korean artists randomly dance play. Multiple songs by various artists are played as fans dance to their favorite tunes and are joined by others.

This time, music artists decided to honor the hits of 2022 with a random dance play of their own.

Fans unable to contain their excitement as Yeonjun trends on the internet

His girl group's performance generated more excitement as he kept the choreography unchanged.

Maryam 🦋 @txtgenleaders Yeonjun doing a cover of shut down by blackpink was the best thing ever look at him



Yeonjun doing a cover of shut down by blackpink was the best thing ever look at himhttps://t.co/OnC7Naveti

🐯🌈ᴶᴿ @aresthevictory @txtgenleaders yeonjun's gg dance covers is one thing that keeps me alive tbh, he doesn't exaggerate it to make it look more 'manly', he just dances in the most elegant way possible and it's beautiful @txtgenleaders yeonjun's gg dance covers is one thing that keeps me alive tbh, he doesn't exaggerate it to make it look more 'manly', he just dances in the most elegant way possible and it's beautiful

Yeonjun is known as the fourth-generation IT boy by his fans.

txt pics @TXTPlCS 4th gen it boy yeonjun yup yup 4th gen it boy yeonjun yup yup https://t.co/aJPbPkp3F2

Even DIVE Studios' personnel couldn't resist Yeonjun's charm.

He even added all the solos he performed on TXT's official TikTok account.

The 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon was held on December 24 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The theme of the event was "THE LIVE: SHOUT-OUT," and featured many renowned K-pop stars such as (G)I-DLE, New Jeans, NMIXX, Tempest, Le Serafim, TXT, The Boyz, Ateez, Enhypen, NCT's 127 and Dream, and StrayKids.

TXT's It Boy opened the K-pop challenge with a high-energy performance that kept the crowd on its feet. The Boyz followed it up with a polished performance of Seventeen's HOT. Ateez then added their own flair to the challenge with a unique take on Crush's Rush Hour featuring J-Hope.

Cravity was next in line with JYP's recent comeback, "Groove Back," as well as the popular song "Hype Boy" by New Jeans. Eventually, all the artists and groups present joined hands for a final performance of PSY and Suga's hit "That That," with Yeonjun, Q, and San taking center stage.

Yeonjun even performed with his group

The night continued for TXT as the five boys performed their 2017 BTS hit song DNA, and wrapped it up with Good Boy Gone Bad, also marking the last time they perform the set together.

They then sent out holiday greetings after the showcase.

Because we'll be together forever in our past life and probably in the next life. Happy holiday to all of you @ 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

BIGHIT MUSIC's TXT will be releasing a fifth mini album in January 2023, marking the group's first release in about nine months since the release of their fourth mini album, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child."

In August, Billboard reported that "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" spent 14 consecutive weeks on its Top 200 Albums chart, breaking the record for the longest-charting K-pop album of 2022.

With that, TXT also won the Top Artist award at the first-ever THE-K Billboard Awards.

Poll : 0 votes