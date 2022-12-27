Create

Yeonjun breaks the internet with his medley performance

By Falguni Lalwani
Modified Dec 27, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Yeonjun
Yeonjun's Christmas photoshoot (via BigHit Entertainment)

Coming up yellow with his recent performances at SBS Daejoun, Yeonjun of Tomorrow by Together (TXT) won netizens' hearts with his incredible medley performance.

Yeonjun performed a medley of popular hits from 2022, beginning with Jessi's ZOOM and continuing with Blackpink's Shut Down, before ending with his group's senior BTS' latest song RUN BTS. The performance featured elements of dubstep while maintaining a "K-pop challenge" theme.

The K-pop challenge has been popular the world over as fans of Korean artists randomly dance play. Multiple songs by various artists are played as fans dance to their favorite tunes and are joined by others.

This time, music artists decided to honor the hits of 2022 with a random dance play of their own.

Fans unable to contain their excitement as Yeonjun trends on the internet

MAIN SLAYER , CHOI YEONJUN twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XXZEDH1iyu

His girl group's performance generated more excitement as he kept the choreography unchanged.

Yeonjun doing a cover of shut down by blackpink was the best thing ever look at himhttps://t.co/OnC7Naveti
@txtgenleaders yeonjun's gg dance covers is one thing that keeps me alive tbh, he doesn't exaggerate it to make it look more 'manly', he just dances in the most elegant way possible and it's beautiful
@txtgenleaders yeonjun always gives justice to gg choreos damn 👏

Yeonjun is known as the fourth-generation IT boy by his fans.

4th gen it boy yeonjun yup yup https://t.co/aJPbPkp3F2

Even DIVE Studios' personnel couldn't resist Yeonjun's charm.

Choi YeonJun“KING OF GIRL GROUP DANCES” @thedivestudios https://t.co/MZHbthiymo

He even added all the solos he performed on TXT's official TikTok account.

[221225] #YEONJUN TikTok Update “That that I like that babe” @TXT_members @TXT_bighit https://t.co/Rc5MyLiLin

The 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon was held on December 24 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The theme of the event was "THE LIVE: SHOUT-OUT," and featured many renowned K-pop stars such as (G)I-DLE, New Jeans, NMIXX, Tempest, Le Serafim, TXT, The Boyz, Ateez, Enhypen, NCT's 127 and Dream, and StrayKids.

TXT's It Boy opened the K-pop challenge with a high-energy performance that kept the crowd on its feet. The Boyz followed it up with a polished performance of Seventeen's HOT. Ateez then added their own flair to the challenge with a unique take on Crush's Rush Hour featuring J-Hope.

Cravity was next in line with JYP's recent comeback, "Groove Back," as well as the popular song "Hype Boy" by New Jeans. Eventually, all the artists and groups present joined hands for a final performance of PSY and Suga's hit "That That," with Yeonjun, Q, and San taking center stage.

youtube-cover

Yeonjun even performed with his group

The night continued for TXT as the five boys performed their 2017 BTS hit song DNA, and wrapped it up with Good Boy Gone Bad, also marking the last time they perform the set together.

They then sent out holiday greetings after the showcase.

[#오늘의TXT] 221224 #투모로우바이투게더 의 메세지💌 우린 전생에도 아마 다음 생에도 영원히 함께니까💖🧬 #모아 여러분 모두 모두 해피 홀리데이🎄 @ 2022 SBS 가요대전 https://t.co/FSoCfMVHh3
Because we'll be together forever in our past life and probably in the next life. Happy holiday to all of you @ 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

BIGHIT MUSIC's TXT will be releasing a fifth mini album in January 2023, marking the group's first release in about nine months since the release of their fourth mini album, "minisode 2: Thursday's Child."

In August, Billboard reported that "minisode 2: Thursday's Child" spent 14 consecutive weeks on its Top 200 Albums chart, breaking the record for the longest-charting K-pop album of 2022.

With that, TXT also won the Top Artist award at the first-ever THE-K Billboard Awards.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
