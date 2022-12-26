One of the cutest friendships to develop during the I-LAND survival show was that between ENHYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin, who finally had a reunion at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

On December 24, 2022, SBS Gayo Daejeon held its annual televised music festival with several K-pop artists coming together for special performances. The idols met during the festival, and their cute interaction had fans swooning over their friendship.

Out of the many wholesome interactions that fans got to witness during the festival, the one between Sunoo and Hanbin was considered to be the cutest, as the two idols twirled and jumped with joy upon seeing each other. They also followed it up by posting their selcas on TEMPEST's Twitter, making them the talk of the town.

chi @_JJONGRYBIRD

@TPST_twt The cutest!!! We're so happy to see you guys interact on stage 🤍 @TPST_twt The cutest!!! We're so happy to see you guys interact on stage 🤍https://t.co/2gg2YqUI6f

Fans are delighted to witness the interaction between ENHYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin

The two idols have been known for their friendship since their days at the I-LAND survival show held by Belift Lab. Fans who loved watching ENHYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin together throughout the show were unable to get a glimpse of the two since the show's ending. Watching them interact at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon assured fans that the sweet bond between the two is still growing strong.

아키 @sunoweb i-lander sunoo idol sunoo

and hanbin and hanbin i-lander sunoo idol sunooand hanbin and hanbin https://t.co/L73r2Jet9M

As is often the norm during music festivals, all the idols gathered at the show had to be onstage to wave goodbyes to their fans while also interacting with other idols. Standing out in the crowd of K-pop idols were ENYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin, who greeted each other with huge smiles and shared a small exchange.

However, unlike the casual goodbye when parting after a conversation, Hanbin pulled Sunoo into a twirl, and the two idols were hopping and jumping in the middle of the stage before they went their own ways. Fans who witnessed the interaction couldn't help but find the two adorable and funny at the same time.

rui. @httpslores1130 🥺 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… they're so cute, sunoo and hanbin the precious sunshine duo, i'm crying, my heart is crying, i'm crying internally, i can't take this they're so cute, sunoo and hanbin the precious sunshine duo, i'm crying, my heart is crying, i'm crying internally, i can't take this 😭😢🥺❤️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BOSGZ30RyV

젠☃️ @goldenksunoo sunoo and hanbin's friendship must be really really amazing that made them do this on stage surrounded by other artists and many fans 🥹



sunoo and hanbin's friendship must be really really amazing that made them do this on stage surrounded by other artists and many fans 🥹https://t.co/lIT2tMbWYk

젠☃️ @goldenksunoo sunoo and hanbin's friendship during i-land 🥹 sunoo and hanbin's friendship during i-land 🥹 https://t.co/jdiRnYQ2vI

jei @guwonz

I'M BAWLING MY EYES OUT. WE GOT HANBIN AND SUNOO INTERACTION!!! I'M BAWLING MY EYES OUT. WE GOT HANBIN AND SUNOO INTERACTION!!! 😭https://t.co/neSwwcix7v

✹ @filmksw sunoo and hanbin has the cutest frienship 🥺 sunoo and hanbin has the cutest frienship 🥺 https://t.co/7bzz5GqJWE

As if the sweet interaction wasn't enough, Sunoo and Hanbin surprised their fans yet again by posting a series of selcas the two had taken after the end of the show. The interaction with the selcas sent the fans on an emotional rollercoaster while they inevitably brought up ENHYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin interacting at the I-LAND.

Twitter's translation of the post reads:

Hanbin: It's been a long time since I've had fun~

During their time as I-LAND participants, many fans gave ENHYPEN Sunoo and TEMPEST Hanbin the nickname "sunshine", due to their contagious enthusiasm that brightens every room they walk into. The two, who had each other's backs and showered love on one another during the show, haven't had any on-camera interactions since the show's end. Needless to say, fans are rejoicing at the reunion after almost two years.

As the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon came to an end, the K-pop fandom went home with a number of unexpected and cute interactions between K-pop idols, alongside many show-stopping performances they rolled out that night.

Poll : 0 votes