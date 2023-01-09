“He’s telling us to calm down?”: TXT’s Taehyun’s Weverse reply on Daydream concept photos cause chaos

TXT’s Taehyun recently commented on a fan’s overzealous comment about their latest concept photo in his calming manner, leading to fans trending the words “Calm Down” with 29k tweets.

Chaos ensued in the K-pop fandom when BIGHIT MUSIC released the group's concept photos on January 9 midnight KST. In the photoshoot, all five members bared their skin and flaunted either their shoulders, collarbones, or the entire back.

♡ @TYUNSFEED TAEHYUN GETTING NAKED ON CONCEPT PHOTOS AND HE'S TELLING US TO CALM DOWN?? HOW TAEHYUN GETTING NAKED ON CONCEPT PHOTOS AND HE'S TELLING US TO CALM DOWN?? HOW https://t.co/r36jiQk0tP

Fans’ comments ranged from excited (typed-out) squeals to exaggerated reactions, and Taehyun replied to one fan's remark, asking them to “calm down.” While the idol is known as the most calm yet savage member, his reply heightened fans' excitement as they then began reacting to his comment.

TXT’s Taehyun’s Weverse message adds fuel to the fire after the agency dropped Daydream concept photos

‎ً @yeonims txt showing us some skin i was NOT ready for this txt showing us some skin i was NOT ready for this https://t.co/kAnOqLuCEu

On January 9 midnight KST, TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, released concept photos for their new album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. While MOAs had geared up to witness the first look at the concept photos, they didn’t expect that they were in for a chaotic ride.

In the photos, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai looked dreamy as they basked in the sun in a forest-like setting. The soft makeup on the members made them look extra charming, but what threw fans off the rails were the outfits. Each member wore an outfit that showed off their muscles, abs, or shoulders one way or another.

vic DANIELLABEAR DAY @artbyviiv im crying all this skin txt is showing and the lyrics are going to be so sad



“im so sick of this never ending loop” and they expose their shoulders and do a body roll im crying all this skin txt is showing and the lyrics are going to be so sad “im so sick of this never ending loop” and they expose their shoulders and do a body roll https://t.co/2FO9Z2BCZn

As fans began commenting on the surprise reveal, they were reminded of Huening Kai's warning prior to the photos’ release. The idol had informed fans that they might be “a little shocked” when they first see the pictures, adding that the pictures were “really pretty.”

MOAs were only later able to understand the reason behind the message, and they soon began sharing the "Daydream" concept pictures on social media. One fan posted Taehyun’s photo on Weverse with the caption:

"Your face is so cool?????? I think I'm going to die."

The TXT member replied to the comment in just two simple words and asked the fan to calm down. The reply led fans across the world to tell the idol that it was impossible to do so as it was the first time that MOAs saw the idols revealing so much skin.

Take a look at some of the reactions and comments below:

Anika @txttexter moas coming at taehyun for saying calm down

moas coming at taehyun for saying calm down https://t.co/Jv2zJQtS0m

✦ cece ⁷ @btxtbabe biggest gaslighter i know is kang taehyun csuse why did he tell a moa to “calm down” yesterday biggest gaslighter i know is kang taehyun csuse why did he tell a moa to “calm down” yesterday

the archie chapter @weebsoob taehyun telling us to “calm down” on weverse taehyun telling us to “calm down” on weverse https://t.co/gqYUaMXk3R

kimchi @txtkimchi moas telling taehyun wdym calm down moas telling taehyun wdym calm down https://t.co/wJAixvXT4b

jihan ≠ doll @jihansluv CALM DOWN TRENDING BECAUSE OF TAEHYUN BUT HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO CALM DOWN CALM DOWN TRENDING BECAUSE OF TAEHYUN BUT HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO CALM DOWN https://t.co/w1xBdNkgOh

` liv @indreamlandwith clips of this will be out tomorrow, clips... they'll be moving... we'll have a lot of poses, a lot of skin, a lot of comments from taehyun telling us to "CALM DOWN" clips of this will be out tomorrow, clips... they'll be moving... we'll have a lot of poses, a lot of skin, a lot of comments from taehyun telling us to "CALM DOWN" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/t4wrt5ZXLg

Zhel😉✢✧✢⁵_TEMPTATION🦋 @txtkings30419

But.. yeah, how do we suppose to calm down Mr. KANG TAEHYUN?? like.. omg!!! Haha not the "calm down" still in trends after his nameBut.. yeah, how do we suppose to calm down Mr. KANG TAEHYUN?? like.. omg!!! Haha not the "calm down" still in trends after his name 😁But.. yeah, how do we suppose to calm down Mr. KANG TAEHYUN?? like.. omg!!! https://t.co/dFiEsDPmxV

With the success of their new EP minisode2: Thursday’s Child’s title track Good Boy Gone Bad and English single Valley of Lies, TXT and MOA had a thrilling 2022. The group also held its first World Tour Act: Lovesick from July to October.

The success saw TXT chart at number nine on Hanteo’s Yearly World Chart and Yearly Physical Record Chart. One b-side from minisode 2, titled Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go, also ranked number 49 in NME’s The 50 Best Songs of 2022 list.

The group’s comeback album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, is scheduled to release on January 27, 2023, at 2 pm KST.

