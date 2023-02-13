TXT dominates Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard World Albums Chart witnessed the phenomenal success of several K-Pop bands, including the sensational boy bands BTS, TXT, and ATEEZ. On February 12, Billboard published its charts for the best and most popular music albums from across the world for the week ending on February 11.

BIG HIT Entertainment’s quintet boy band TXT opened the World Albums Chart at rank one with its recent mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

This achievement only adds to the innumerable evidence of the immense success of the mini-album. Previously, the group also achieved a milestone by debuting at rank 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, it topped the list for Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales. With the album, TXT made a stunning return as the leader of Billboard’s Artist 100 list.

Sugar Rush Side and Tinnitus, two groundbreaking tracks from The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, also achieved laurels by topping the index for World Digital Song Sales and the Hot Trending Songs.

Billboard charts the weekly popularity of individual songs and albums in the United States and throughout the world. The results are shared via Billboard's digital magazine.

Luminate compiled these charts by considering a variety of metrics of consumption and popularity. Additionally, it collated traditional album sales with track-equivalent albums, audio, and MV streaming equivalent albums.

BTS and its idols follow TXT to bag top spots on Billboard World Albums Chart

Following TXT to the top of the Billboard World Albums Chart is K-Pop powerhouse BTS. The group reigned supreme at rank two with its anthology album Proof. This edition marks the thirty-fourth consecutive week of the group’s feature on the World Albums Chart.

In addition to their stellar performances, individual idols of BTS have also performed exceptionally, showcasing their international popularity. Rapper j-hope’s debut solo album Jack in the Box made its reappearance in the charts six months after its release. Climbing up to the fifth rank, this is the sixth non-consecutive week that the album has featured on the charts. Jack in the Box was the first solo-album debut by a BTS idol.

Closely following J-Hope is the leader of the boy band RM. BTS’ second idol to release a solo album ranked seventh on the charts with his album Indigo. The hit album has been featured on the World Albums Chart nine times now.

CASE 143’s artists Stray Kids also made it to the charts with its latest mini-album MAXIDENT, which has received worldwide success. MAXIDENT came in sixth place and marked its fourteenth week on the Billboard charts.

HYBE’s rookie girl group NewJeans has become one of the most successful fourth-generation K-Pop bands with its rising global popularity. The debut EP of the Cookie artists ranked eighth and featured on the charts for the seventeenth time.

Closing off the top ten was NCT 127 with 2 Baddies. The group has been featured on the charts for 20 weeks consecutively.

Other K-Pop bands that featured on the Billboard World Albums Chart were ENHYPHEN and ATEEZ.

Poll : 0 votes