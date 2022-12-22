BTS dominates Billboard World Album Charts in the third week of December

The world’s most popular K-Pop boy band BTS has once again established their dominance by topping the latest edition of the Billboard World Album Charts.

Almost six months after the release of Proof, the anthology album topped the global charts again. Additionally, this week marks the 27th consecutive feature of the album in the global weekly album charts.

In addition to the phenomenal success of the band, BTS’ leader RM has also performed in the charts. RM’s debut solo album, Indigo, which dropped on December 2 featured in the weekly World Album Chart for the second consecutive time and ranked fourth.

Billboard tracks the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and throughout the world. The results are published on the online magazine extension of Billboard.

The chart is compiled by Luminate, and is based on multiple metrics consumption. It also combines traditional album sales with track equivalent albums and audio and MV streaming equivalent albums.

NCT127, Stray Kids and LE SSERAFIM follow BTS to hold top spots in Billboard World Album Charts

Following BTS on Billboard World Album Charts for the week ending on December 24, 2022, are some of the most sensational bands in the K-Pop industry, including Stray Kids and ITZY.

ITZY closed the top three of the World Album Charts with their latest mini-album CHESHIRE. In addition to this achievement, the group also featured on the Billboard 200 charts for the second time. CHESHIRE, which marks the sixth EP of ITZY, dropped on November 30.

NCT127’s 2 Baddies which has already spent thirteen weeks on the Billboard World Album Charts, soared up to rank six in the latest edition of the index.

TWICE's heartthrob Nayeon saw her debut solo mini album IM NAYEON rise to number 8 on the list over six months after its June release. The cherry on the cake is TWICE's consistent global success. The group's latest mini-abum BETWEEN 1&2 maintained its thirteenth position for the 16th week running.

Following Nayeon on the chart is the world-famous K-Pop boy band, ENHYPHEN. In its twentieth week on the list, the group's Korean mini album, MANIFESTO: DAY 1 reached No. 9, while their debut full-length Japanese album, Sadame, closed the top ten.

K-Pop powerhouse Stray Kids re-featured on the weekly album index for the ninth time with their mini-album MAXIDENT. MAXIDENT, which dropped on October 7 previously dominated the Billboard 200 for several weeks.

Finally, HYBE's novice K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM has created a mark for themselves in the international domain with their latest album ANTIFRAGILE. ANTIFRAGILE, which has already spent nine weeks on the charts, featured at rank 14. LE SSERAFIM’s ANTIFRAGILE debuted on October 17 and is a collection of five songs with a title track of the same name.

In other news, BTS’ RM’s debut solo album Indigo was recently performed live by the artist for the first time in an intimate concert held at the Rolling Hall in Seoul.

