RM, TWICE, BTS, and more achieve success on Billboard's World Album Charts

Like every other week, Billboard has released its updated World Albums chart for the week ending on January 7, 2023. BTS leader RM is in the number one spot with his solo album Indigo. This record has remained untouched for three non-consecutive weeks now, making it a huge success for the K-pop idol.

Besides RM, other Korean artists such as TWICE, ITZY, BTS, and more have acquired spots on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Right next to RM, is the idol's own band BTS in the second spot with its anthalogy album Proof, marking its 29th consecutive week on the World Albums chart. BTS' 2018 record Love Yourself: Tear is going strong at number 12, while Love Yourself: Answer has re-entered the chart at number 14.

RM, ITZY, TWICE, ENHYPEN, and more achieve great success on Billboard's World Album charts

ITZY's CHESHIRE remained at No. 4 for the fourth consecutive week on the chart, whereas NCT 127's 2 Baddies also stayed stable with their No. 5 spot for the fifteenth consecutive week.

TWICE's eldest member Nayeon made her solo debut in 2022 with IM NAYEON. A certified hit, the album was in the the sixth spot for the sixteenth non-consecutive week. On the other hand, TWICE's album BETWEEN 1&2 remained steady at No.10 for its eighteenth consecutive week.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN's hit album MANIFESTO: DAY 1 was at No. 8 position on the list for week 22 on the World Albums chart, while Stray Kids' latest release SKZ- REPLAY jumped to No.11 in its second week.

As is evidently clear, the Korean artists on Billboard's charts are enjoying global popularity with the release of fiery tracks, successful albums, and engaging music videos.

Elysia⁷ @reniitae

SO PROUD OF NAMJOON

INDIGO BEING THE #1 BILLBOARD'S BEST K-POP ALBUM OF 2022

RM's fresh release Indigo also topped the Billboard 200 chart for three non-consecutive weeks, making him the first Korean soloist in history to spend three weeks in the top 40.

With more music being released in January 2023, fans can expect new entries on the Billboard World Album charts and other charts.

BTS Jimin and BIGBANG Taeyang to release a song in 2023

In other news, BIG BANG's Taeyang is dropping a new track, Vibe, next week which will feature BTS' Jimin. The latest news has K-pop fans hooked, who are delighted to see two powerful idols collaborate. BIG BANG is globally known for spreading the Hallyu (Korean) wave as one of the biggest second generation K-pop boy groups. Meanwhile, BTS has successfully gained a massive fandom, becoming the "Princes of K-pop."

The collaboration between the two will definitely yield exciting results on the charts globally. The excitement is already visible among the fans.

Fans can look forward to the upcoming Billboard news to keep track of their favorite K-pop releases and be aware of how they are performing commercially.

