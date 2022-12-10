Top 6 Sope moments that prove that BTS' SUGA and j-hope have the sweetest friendship

The ship "Sope" is a combination of BTS' SUGA and j-hope's names and is the name that the ARMYs created to address the duo's sweet relationship.

Min Yoon-gi and Jung Ho-seok (SUGA and j-hope, respectively) come from the hyung line of BTS. According to the ARMYs, they behave in a manner that's quite identical to a married couple. From their subtle bickering to endlessly caring for each other, Sope has definitely won the hearts of many fans.

Though SUGA is quiet, calm, and collected, with j-hope fans have noticed that a different side of him pops out. Fans often consider j-hope as the sunshine of the group and believe that he only shines brighter with his hyung by his side.

The duo has quite a long list of sweet moments considering the amount of content they create together. From live-streaming shows to composing music, the two definitely love to be around each other.

6 sweet Sope moments that show that BTS' SUGA and j-hope are a married couple

1) SUGA's "I love you" to j-hope when they shared a coffee in Bon Voyage

Kicking off the list with a classic Sope moment from BTS' show, Bon Voyage. Right from the first season in 2016, ARMYs cherished the show. They especially loved the show for the many sweet moments it revealed between the seven members, and their latest season was no exception.

Bon Voyage 4 was released on November 19, 2019, when the group went to Switzerland. During one of the episodes, SUGA sees j-hope having coffee and asks him for a sip, which the latter unhesitantly gives. As SUGA takes a sip directly from the bottle, j-hope looks a little disappointed and says, "You put your mouth right on it." To this, SUGA calmly responds with an "I love you," to calm his friend and this melted ARMYs hearts.

2) Sope's sweet exchange during the Golden Disk Awards

During the 2021 Golden Disk Awards in January, BTS was asked to give a positive message to the members next to them. SUGA and j-hope, who were on the extreme ends of the line, eventually ended up giving messages to each other, and the conversation was nothing but chaos.

The bold maknae, j-hope, giggled as he pulled SUGA close to him and continued to praise him for his hard work in 2020. A flustered SUGA, who was weakly fighting to escape from j-hope's embrace, responded with:

"Let's not get sick in 2021, and fighting!"

The award show was SUGA's first appearance since his hiatus back then due to his surgery, and ARMYs were delighted to see j-hope showering him with love.

3) SUGA freezing when j-hope asked if he wanted him to make his heart race

For the Run BTS! ep. 124, BTS did something different from their usual stuff. Each member was asked to write down their ideas for the future Run BTS! episodes and present them on stage.

While all the members got on the stage one by one explaining what they had in mind, when SUGA's turn came, ARMYs bagged another Sope moment.

As he begins his presentation, he says that his ideas are based on the fact that he hasn't had events where Run BTS! has made his heart race. The innately flirty j-hope responded with a comment that froze SUGA for a quick minute and fans found the moment adorable.

4) Sope's video call during their solo music video shoot

During the making of BTS' fourth studio album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, the members had their own singles incorporated, which came along with an individual-focused music video. While SUGA shot the music video for his Interlude: Shadow, j-hope was away shooting his music video for Outro: Ego.

Even during their hectic schedules, Sope took time apart to cheer for each other through a video call, with ARMYs melting as they watched the video. While a nonchalant SUGA enquires j-hope about his shoot, the enthusiastic j-hope perfectly balances the conversation.

5) Sope getting excited when they crossed paths during Run BTS!

Another Run BTS! episode that had a Sope moment was their special episode, Telepathy Part 2. During the episode, the members were separated from one another and had to find each other by coming to a common spot with the given hint.

Their first hint was "salty" and j-hope went to their old dorm room while SUGA chose to go to their practice room, which was only down the road from j-hope. With either having them ending up alone, the game moved on to the next hint of "memories."

SUGA quickly moved up the road and had a burst of joy when he saw j-hope. However, his happiness leveled down when he realized j-hope was still on his first hint. Though the fate trope didn't pan out as SUGA expected, fans found his enthusiastic response to finding j-hope endearing.

6) Sope picking up each other's photocards during FESTA 2020

If the fate trope failed them earlier, Sope is here to prove that they’re destined for one another during this one. For their yearly anniversary celebration, FESTA, the members throw a mini party amongst themselves, indulging in small fun activities and games as they honor their hard work together.

At one specific point during their 2020 FESTA celebration, Sope had to choose a photocard, from a bundle, to keep for themselves. SUGA picks up j-hope's photocards which already excites him, and it only gets louder when j-hope picks up SUGA's photocard.

The two stand there and proudly show the people around them that they are, in fact, destined to be together.

While every ship in BTS is special to ARMYs, Sope definitely takes the throne for many given their constant shower of love and support for one another. As the band progressed with their now-rare group activities, fans are eager to collect more sweet moments between SUGA and j-hope.

