5 best SUGA and IU moments from IU's Palette Ep. 19

The latest episode of IU's Palette with SUGA and IU has been a long time coming for the two Korean artists. Having first collaborated with each other in 2020's eight, when they were both 28 years old (Korean age), fans have awaited a proper interaction between the two since then.

Now, three years later, they reunited for a song from D-DAY by SUGA (as Agust D) titled People Pt. 2. The interview hosted by IU was a mix of hilarious and deep moments with some good-natured ribbing between the two 1993-born K-pop idols.

From IU getting frustrated at SUGA's lack of reaction when she brought out a birthday cake to them talking about getting older and how it affects the music they make, this episode of IU's Palette is not to be missed.

The debut performance of eight, an invitation for IU to perform at an Agust D concert, and more incredible SUGA and IU moments from IU's Palette

1) When IU was surprised at SUGA's lackluster response to her surprise for his birthday (and also her recording for People pt. 2)

uarmyhope 👑VOTE FOR BTS👑 @purpleworld0620 not min yoongi predicting that iu and the staff prepared something for him when iu mentioned his birthday 🤣, ui seems curious of yoongi's calm reaction 🤣



SUGA AT IU'S PALETTE

Known to be calm and not big on reactions, SUGA predicted that IU and the production team had prepared a cake for him before they brought it out, and lightly danced along to the birthday song.

While he graciously blew out the candle, his face remained mostly passive, causing IU to ask why he did not look happy. He responded that he was usually calm and they should not expect him to give enthusiastic reactions like j-hope who had previously been on IU's Palette.

—oxhi💙 @hosshuah

I luv u both.



#AgustD #IU #BTS #suga the fact that IU got worried because SUGA just replied a thumbs up emoji.

Another SUGA and IU moment that will make viewers chuckle is when the Good Day singer called out the BTS rapper for not telling her if the verses she recorded for People Pt. 2 were good, instead responding with a thumbs-up emoji. SUGA clarified that it was "the best compliment" he could give, but IU had already been through some stress over the muted reply.

2) SUGA confronting IU because she didn't invite him for a guest performance at her concert

IU's groundbreaking Golden Hour concerts were attended by many celebrities from Korean entertainment. However, SUGA was offended that the Lilac singer did not think about inviting him as a guest to sing his part in eight, the song that SUGA and IU created together in 2020.

The IU's Palette host was speechless and defended herself by saying that she wasn't sure how to invite SUGA for just one verse, adding that it was uncommon to have a guest at the opening of a concert.

Once he was done teasing her and the interview had changed, the Daechwita rapper suddenly invited IU to participate in his upcoming concert, shocking the singer because of how smooth he was. While there has been no confirmation of a SUGA and IU collaborative performance on the Agust D tour, just the thought of the duo performing together live is enough to get fans excited.

3) SUGA and IU performing eight together, three years after the song released in 2020

🎬⚽️ @serenefiIms first eight live performance with iu & suga!!

first eight live performance with iu & suga!!

When it was first announced that SUGA and IU would be collaborating on a song, ARMYs and UAENAs were reasonably excited. The track, released the year that both artists turned 28 (Korean age), is a wistful and nostalgic take on happy memories, the days gone by, and how sometimes one wishes to stay "forever young" in the beautiful past.

Three years later, fans could finally witness a live performance of eight (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS), courtesy of IU's Palette. The lyrics of the song will still resonate with anyone who wishes to cling onto their seemingly happier past. SUGA's singing voice towards the end of the song is a special treat that was requested by IU and is sure to touch all listeners.

The duo also performed People Pt. 2, agreeing that they managed to make more eye contact in their second live recording of the song, whereas SUGA and IU seemed extremely awkward and refused to look at each other.

4) SUGA teasing IU for saying she liked the music video for Daechwita

🎬⚽️ @serenefiIms



iu: WHEN DID I SAY I DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE MUSIC

iu really liked daechwita mv suga teased her about her reaction when it came out "idk about the music but the acting was-"
iu: WHEN DID I SAY I DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE MUSIC

Daechwita's music video captured the hearts of many fans around the world. IU, too, remarked that she really enjoyed it, complimenting SUGA's acting in it. Not missing a beat, the Agust D rapper quipped that she only seemed to like his acting and not the music.

The stunned Palette singer asserted that she never said that the music wasn't good, and even talked about how she liked the traditional Korean instruments used as the beat. SUGA immediately laughed, proving that this was just his attempt at bothering IU and there were no hard feelings.

5) IU coaxing a prophecy from Minstradamus SUGA

Often called Minstradamus for his ability to predict the achievements of BTS before they have happened, SUGA admitted to IU that his soothsaying was not as accurate as it used to be in the past.

However, IU convinced him to suggest an achievement for his music, and the rapper said that he believed that People Pt. 2 would rank between 70 and 80 on the Billboard charts, and that the IU's Palette episode with SUGA and IU would rake in at least 10 million views. The People rapper added that if the latter part of his statement holds true, then IU should visit him on Suchwita for an interview.

Other iconic moments include SUGA admitting to having only watched j-hope's and god's episodes of IU's Palette, SUGA and IU talking about the different tracks on to-be-released D-DAY, and SUGA admitting that he almost recorded People Pt. 2 with bandmate Jung Kook instead of IU.

D-Day will be the last album in the trilogy that SUGA started with Agust D in 2016. He admitted to having let go of most of the anger that led him to create an alter ego (akin to Eminem's Slim Shady and Nicki Minaj's Harajuku Barbie), and therefore will probably be releasing solo music that sounds different in the future.

April 21, 2023, marks the release of D-Day which boasts of collaborations with the late Ryuichi Sakamoto, BTS' j-hope, and Woosung of The Rose.

