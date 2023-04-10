On April 10, 2023, BTS' SUGA guest appeared on IU's talk show, Palette, to promote his upcoming solo album, D-Day. Among the several conversations the two artists had during the episode, they also dipped into SUGA's earlier solo projects. While IU was expressing how much she loved the music video for the idol's title track for D-2, Daechwita, SUGA revealed a shocking confession that surprised many.
He said that following the release of Daechwita's music video, he was offered a script for an acting project. IU found this unsurprising since she had reached out to SUGA, complimenting his impeccable acting skills in the music video. However, the idol turned down the offer since he believed that his facial features weren't meeting the standards set for actors.
ARMYs react to BTS' SUGA confessing about him turning down an acting project
Since IU and BTS' SUGA have been friends for a while now, their conversations on Palette flowed naturally. They talked about a number of things, among which SUGA's latest mixtape, was also a topic of discussion. When the idol talked about how the album's title track, Daechwita, is a song that's required to be enjoyed with the music video, IU took her opportunity to praise the same. The LILAC singer said:
"I really enjoyed the music video. I'm sure I told you this myself. I like the song but the music video is really impressive. You had your hair up in blonde, that was really new to me, it suited you well. Your acting was great. I told you that you were great at acting."
To this, BTS' SUGA responded with:
"I actually received a script after the music video was released but since I'm not an actor, I turned it down. To be acting...I can't compare myself with the other actors' looks. No, honestly, I'm not that good looking."
While the host denied SUGA's thoughts on his level of handsomeness, the BTS member continued:
"Anyway, I have no intention of acting, I just want to fous on making music."
Following SUGA's confession, fans were stunned and freaked out over how close they were to seeing actor SUGA. In light of this, fans also brought up the small acting gigs that the idol did here and there for commercials and features in shows. They also expressed how many actors and directors have had an eye on him with his acting skills that they see through music videos and other instances.
Many shared that BTS' SUGA has a lot of potential with respect to acting, and though he has denied the offer this time, they hope to see that dimension of him someday in the future.
In other news, ARMYs have been eagerly looking forward to SUGA's D-Day on April 21, 2023. With the pre-release single, People Pt. 2 (ft. IU) fueling the already high expectations of fans, they can't wait to see what more is in store for them.