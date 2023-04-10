On April 10, 2023, BTS' SUGA guest appeared on IU's talk show, Palette, to promote his upcoming solo album, D-Day. Among the several conversations the two artists had during the episode, they also dipped into SUGA's earlier solo projects. While IU was expressing how much she loved the music video for the idol's title track for D-2, Daechwita, SUGA revealed a shocking confession that surprised many.

He said that following the release of Daechwita's music video, he was offered a script for an acting project. IU found this unsurprising since she had reached out to SUGA, complimenting his impeccable acting skills in the music video. However, the idol turned down the offer since he believed that his facial features weren't meeting the standards set for actors.

agust d rapture @yngionly we could have had been at the oscars baby not yoongi receiving an acting script after daechwita and turning it downwe could have had been at the oscars baby not yoongi receiving an acting script after daechwita and turning it down 😭😭 we could have had been at the oscars baby

ARMYs react to BTS' SUGA confessing about him turning down an acting project

Since IU and BTS' SUGA have been friends for a while now, their conversations on Palette flowed naturally. They talked about a number of things, among which SUGA's latest mixtape, was also a topic of discussion. When the idol talked about how the album's title track, Daechwita, is a song that's required to be enjoyed with the music video, IU took her opportunity to praise the same. The LILAC singer said:

"I really enjoyed the music video. I'm sure I told you this myself. I like the song but the music video is really impressive. You had your hair up in blonde, that was really new to me, it suited you well. Your acting was great. I told you that you were great at acting."

To this, BTS' SUGA responded with:

"I actually received a script after the music video was released but since I'm not an actor, I turned it down. To be acting...I can't compare myself with the other actors' looks. No, honestly, I'm not that good looking."

While the host denied SUGA's thoughts on his level of handsomeness, the BTS member continued:

"Anyway, I have no intention of acting, I just want to fous on making music."

Following SUGA's confession, fans were stunned and freaked out over how close they were to seeing actor SUGA. In light of this, fans also brought up the small acting gigs that the idol did here and there for commercials and features in shows. They also expressed how many actors and directors have had an eye on him with his acting skills that they see through music videos and other instances.

슙 • people pt2 @syoogas IF U EVER DECIDE TO PICK UP ACTING I WILL BE THERE YOONGI yoongi saying he received a script (casting offer) after daechwita mv came out but he turned it downIF U EVER DECIDE TO PICK UP ACTING I WILL BE THERE YOONGI yoongi saying he received a script (casting offer) after daechwita mv came out but he turned it down 😭 IF U EVER DECIDE TO PICK UP ACTING I WILL BE THERE YOONGI https://t.co/htz71D4vNa

ciella @taetaesga yoongi i personally think if you want to become an actor it's totally possible considering your acting skill

yoongi i personally think if you want to become an actor it's totally possible considering your acting skillhttps://t.co/t0sfeJJtM7

el maria jin⁷ @tigershooky can’t believe yoongi would ever doubt his acting abilities can’t believe yoongi would ever doubt his acting abilities https://t.co/Suz4o9qRYa

paula l D-DAY 🌋 @sugatheartist IU told Yoongi that he was good looking and enjoyed his acting! Thank you IU for telling him what we always wanted to tell him IU told Yoongi that he was good looking and enjoyed his acting! Thank you IU for telling him what we always wanted to tell him

shu(ga) @myglight i’m crying yoongi got acting offers after he did acting in the daechwita mv???? i’m crying yoongi got acting offers after he did acting in the daechwita mv???? 😭😭😭

vee⁷ PEOPLE PT.2 FT IU🎹📹🎐 @agustdvee JIEUN SAID NO SELF DEPRECATING IN MY HOUSEHOLD like she really enjoyed yoongi's look and acting in daechwita. honestly i'd love actor yoongi at some point 🫡 JIEUN SAID NO SELF DEPRECATING IN MY HOUSEHOLD like she really enjoyed yoongi's look and acting in daechwita. honestly i'd love actor yoongi at some point 🫡 https://t.co/MkdwZtcLIU

Diana ♡n D-Day street⁷ @BibillyBae see when u have too much talent Yoongi was offered an acting role after daechwitasee when u have too much talent Yoongi was offered an acting role after daechwita 😚 see when u have too much talent

Many shared that BTS' SUGA has a lot of potential with respect to acting, and though he has denied the offer this time, they hope to see that dimension of him someday in the future.

In other news, ARMYs have been eagerly looking forward to SUGA's D-Day on April 21, 2023. With the pre-release single, People Pt. 2 (ft. IU) fueling the already high expectations of fans, they can't wait to see what more is in store for them.

