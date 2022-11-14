“I hope they had a great time”: BTS fans react to V and Jung Kook hanging out with Choi Woo-shik

BTS fans reacted to pictures of V and Jung Kook hanging out with the Our Beloved Summer star and one of V’s best friends, Choi Woo-shik.

On November 14, Choi Woo-shik’s brother posted a picture of BTS members V and Jung Kook and Choi Woo-shik hanging out together on a fun night of drinks and bowling.

In the picture posted online, only the members’ backs are visible. Jung Kook can be seen wearing his trademark all-black outfit and a small handbag. V, dressed in an olive green cardigan and a beige cap, was seen walking ahead of him.

Choi Woo-shik can be seen trailing behind them, wearing a tomato-red tee shirt and a bucket hat.

Fans are excited to see this mini-reunion between Wooga Squad members V and Choi Woo-shik, as well as some more “Taekook” moments. For the unversed, “Taekook” is the ship name for V and Jung Kook.

𝑛𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑒 ✌︎ ⚽️ 🦅𝕽𝖆𝖛𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖑𝖆𝖜🪄 @yourstrulytkk



Wooshik follows him too and they are both wearing the same hat pls. I hope they had a great time 🥺 so you’re telling me that best boy wooshik’s brother posted a photo of wooshik and taekook visiting what looks like a private bowling alley?!Wooshik follows him tooand they are both wearing the same hat pls. I hope they had a great time 🥺 so you’re telling me that best boy wooshik’s brother posted a photo of wooshik and taekook visiting what looks like a private bowling alley?! Wooshik follows him too 😭 and they are both wearing the same hat pls. I hope they had a great time 🥺 https://t.co/FbHoO08AHN

BTS’ V is one of the most social idols in the K-pop industry, and fans are aware of that. The Singularity singer met Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik on the set of KBS drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. V made his debut with this drama.

The three of them became close friends, and Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-sik introduced V to actor Choi Woo-shik and singer Peakboy. The five of them eventually became known as the Wooga Squad.

The five of them, despite their busy schedules, have maintained their friendship and made time for each other, cheering each other on and hanging out together.

They recently starred in the four-part series In The SOOP: Friendcation, where they rented a home and spent a few days there, cooking their own meals, singing songs, and playing games.

As for Jung Kook, BTS’ youngest member credited V for helping him open up and let go of his inhibitions and for becoming his first friend in the septet.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that BTS members V and Jung Kook spent time hanging out with Parasite fame actor Choi Woo-shik and his brother, sending the internet into a tizzy.

THE ASTRONAUT BY JIN #BTSArmy @Pooja99055

Love their bonding so much @taekookalbum Happy that they all are spending time for doing fun stuff together.Love their bonding so much @taekookalbum Happy that they all are spending time for doing fun stuff together.Love their bonding so much

kimtaehyung @amtus_syeda @taekookalbum My morning started with taekook went to Bowling Date with Wooshik @taekookalbum My morning started with taekook went to Bowling Date with Wooshik💞💞 https://t.co/ZAJT4F5Gu2

The pictures were shared by Choi Woo-shik’s brother on his personal social media account. Going by that, it seems BTS members V and Jung Kook spent time hanging out with Choi Woo-shik and his brother.

The friends' squad went to the Smashing Bowl in Korea, a luxury bowling alley open 24/7. The place is famous for its delicious food prepared by talented chefs, customized drinks, and VIP and VVIP rooms with their personal lanes for a quiet and intimate night out away from the prying eyes of the public.

BTS fans are in for a double treat. Not only have they got some “Taekook” content but also a mini Wooga Squad reunion as well. Fans are happy that BTS’ V and Jung Kook are hanging out with the former’s friends, proving that the Christmas Tree singer truly has a heart of gold.

Choi Woo-shik only follows V and Jung Kook from BTS on Instagram, and ARMYs have noticed that he also likes their pictures on the photo-sharing app, proving that he has grown close to BTS’ two youngest members.

What are BTS members V and Jung Kook upto

Zoe♡ Ravenclaw🦅🪄 @taegukkielover Jungkook was doing bowling spending time yesterday with Tae and now tomorrow he's leaving for Qatar, taekook always spends time before separating I will cry Jungkook was doing bowling spending time yesterday with Tae and now tomorrow he's leaving for Qatar, taekook always spends time before separating I will cry 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5Gh5tP9bMT

Ever since BIG HIT MUSIC announced that BTS members will be enlisting in the military starting with the group’s oldest member, Jin, they have been busy with their solo activities.

The group’s two youngest members, V and Jung Kook, are preparing to release their solo albums next, as confirmed by BIG HIT MUSIC’s CEO Park Ji-won in the 2022 HYBE Briefing With The Community.

Besides that, V received the Melon Plaque Award, engraved with the words "Singer we are Proud of." The award was confirmed by Melon, one of Korea’s biggest music streaming platforms. Voting for this award was completed in October, and BTS’ V was the highest-ranking member of the septet to enter the top 5 with 77,064 accumulated votes.

On the other hand, Jung Kook has been chosen to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The Euphoria singer will leave for Qatar on November 15, via chartered plane.

