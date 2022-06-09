"Sometimes I'm in awe": BTS' Jungkook showers group mate V with heaps of praises for his visuals in recent VLive

Global K-pop sensation BTS has been in the music industry since 2013, and naturally, the members have created a strong bond with one another and treat each other like brothers. Staying up late practicing for various award shows and creating new music, the boys have formed an unbreakable friendship and don’t miss an opportunity to praise each other, even in public.

Group member and Maknae Jungkook recently held a live broadcast on VLive and greeted fans. As the K-pop idol looked comfortable in his casual clothing while outside camping, he interacted with fans and spoke on various topics, along with some entertaining performances during his VLive session.

One fan asked Jungkook about K-pop idol V’s charming visuals and handsome aura during the live broadcast. The group maknae agreed with the ARMY and stated that he, too, is sometimes surprised by V’s perfectly symmetrical face and complimented his group member for his features. Jungkook stated:

"Sometimes I'm in awe."

On June 7, 2022, BTS’ Jungkook took to VLive and greeted fans via a live broadcast session. The Stay Alive singer was styled in an all-black outfit and interacted with fans and entertained them as he answered many of their questions.

Despite being the youngest member of the group, Jungkook never misses an opportunity to praise his older members and shower them with endless praise and love.

In his recent VLive, Jungkook enjoyed the company of ARMYs virtually. The K-pop idol sat on a chair outside, near a campfire, and enjoyed the environment as it rained.

BTS' Jungkook was having fun, particularly reading questions from fans regarding the group’s upcoming album spoilers, the ever-trending SUGA Marry Me question, and much more.

One specific comment caught the attention of the Euphoria singer, and it was about group member V, aka Kim Taehyung. One ARMY sent Jungkook a message about V’s handsome features and stated:

"Taehyung is so handsome, right?"

Agreeing with the ARMY, Jungkook quickly read the comment and stated that he couldn’t agree more and that V is indeed an extremely handsome person. Jungkook stated:

"Of course. He’s the most handsome person I’ve ever seen. Seen in real life."

Rather than ending the conversation at that, BTS' Jungkook couldn’t stop gushing over his hyung’s jaw-dropping visuals and continued to hype and complement V. Jungkook’s sweet and positive comments about his older member, surely melted the hearts of many ARMYs as they praised Jungkook for being adorably honest.

"This hyung really glows in photos. Wow… Sometimes, I’m in awe. Wow, how can someone look like that?."

Fan reactions

While snippets of the discussion were shared on various social media platforms, fans couldn’t stop talking about Jungkook’s humble opinions about V’s charming visuals. ARMYs also stated that this small example shows how close and kind the members are to one another.

✨Waiting for June 10th 💜 @kyarokim answering on Vlive and saying Taehyungie is handsome: "yes, he's the most handsome person I've ever seen. he really glows in pictures... woah sometimes I'm in awe. woah how can a person look like that?" - Taekook friendship is Golden 🫠🥰 Kookieanswering on Vlive and saying Taehyungieis handsome: "yes, he's the most handsome person I've ever seen. he really glows in pictures... woah sometimes I'm in awe. woah how can a person look like that?" - Taekook friendship is Golden🫠🥰 Kookie 🐰answering on Vlive and saying Taehyungie 🐻is handsome: "yes, he's the most handsome person I've ever seen. he really glows in pictures... woah sometimes I'm in awe. woah how can a person look like that?" - Taekook friendship is Golden🐻🐰🫠🥰😭 https://t.co/opD15UiCF7

ꪜ𝘬🐾⁷ @_taegguk_luv_



How can i stop thinking when jungkook himself said taehyung is the most handsome person (not even a man ) he have ever seen Nobody can compete with taehyung in Jungkook's eyes



#taekook #VLIVE #TAEKOOKFOREVER

Y'ALL I CAN’T STOP WATCHING THISHow can i stop thinking when jungkook himself said taehyung is the most handsome person (not even a man) he have ever seenNobody can compete with taehyung in Jungkook's eyes Y'ALL I CAN’T STOP WATCHING THIS😭😭😭How can i stop thinking when jungkook himself said taehyung is the most handsome person (not even a man😭) he have ever seen😭Nobody can compete with taehyung in Jungkook's eyes😭#taekook #VLIVE #TAEKOOKFOREVER https://t.co/H5rErlhV06

moonlight @amethyst_xxi



#TAEKOOKFOREVER

WE LOVE YOU TAEKOOK Your happiness is also my happinessWE LOVE YOU TAEKOOK Your happiness is also my happiness ♥️#TAEKOOKFOREVER WE LOVE YOU TAEKOOK https://t.co/9zkFUaKh14

KTH☾태형 ♪♬♔V♔♫♯ @KClovesTae 소라 ⁷ そら 🏳️‍🌈 @tteokminnie *about Taehyung* Sometimes I'm in awe. How can someone look so good? I really acknowledge it, he's good looking *about Taehyung* Sometimes I'm in awe. How can someone look so good? I really acknowledge it, he's good looking 🐰 *about Taehyung* Sometimes I'm in awe. How can someone look so good? I really acknowledge it, he's good looking Same Jungkook, I’m in awe, too. But, you are handsome as well. Love you for always praising your Taehyungie hyung twitter.com/tteokminnie/st… Same Jungkook, I’m in awe, too. But, you are handsome as well. Love you for always praising your Taehyungie hyung twitter.com/tteokminnie/st… https://t.co/WLRTmK6251

dee⁷𐤀 JUNE 10 BTS ALBUM @VmybaeV jungkook has not stopped telling the world that taehyung is the most handsome person in the world and i respect that jungkook has not stopped telling the world that taehyung is the most handsome person in the world and i respect that

VinterBear⟭⟬⁷💜 @shadowlike_v Like yeah... how can a person look like that? Jungkook is me here..Like yeah... how can a person look like that? Jungkook is me here..😭Like yeah... how can a person look like that?😭

Meanwhile, BTS is getting ready for its upcoming anthology album Proof. At midnight ET, the highly-anticipated album is slated to drop on June 10, 2022. The album’s lead single, Yet To Come, will also be released simultaneously, along with a music video.

The group also announced an exciting surprise as the boy band will perform their album Proof live on June 13, on their 9th-anniversary debut. The live broadcast will occur on the group’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, and a special guest will accompany them.

