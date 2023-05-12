Popular boyband BTS revealed on Friday, May 12, 2023, that they would be releasing their first book Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS on July 9, 2023. The release date of the book is the same as the group's debut date in 2013, thereby marking the ten-year anniversary of its fandom, ARMYs. Needless to say, fans are quite excited about the release of the book and are eagerly looking forward to seeing its contents.

Though the group is set to reach a monumental moment in their career, fans hadn't expected much as the members are on hiatus to concentrate on their solo activities and mandatory military enlistment. However, the announcement took fans on cloud nine and they are eagerly awaiting the book. Fans took to social media to express their joy and fan even said that they were proud of the band.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv bts really be preparing all these things way in advance cause wdym they made a whole book, an ost and made many other content too, this really shows that they’re the most hardworking people and i’m so proud of them :( bts really be preparing all these things way in advance cause wdym they made a whole book, an ost and made many other content too, this really shows that they’re the most hardworking people and i’m so proud of them :(

Fans left in a frenzy over BTS' announcement of their first book to commemorate their tenth year together

Following the announcement of BTS' first book ever, fans were delighted and excited as they cherished the announcement that the group has planned ahead of time. As they realize more things about the books, fans only became further excited.

Beyond The Story is expected to be a 544-page long book that will have 40 color photographs. While the main author of the book is the Korean journalist, Kang Myeong-seok, all seven members have also contributed as co-writers.

Given how fans have been yearning to know more about the group's story and journey in their own words, the announcement had fans in a frenzy. While some said that they were excited about the book, others wondered if it would have the band talking about their friendship tattoo.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv BTS will release their book in july, and that’s during ARMYs month :( BTS will release their book in july, and that’s during ARMYs month :( https://t.co/Qo0PI9PEXk

mr yunki 🫂 @boobkoos i dont think im ready for the 2016-2018 section of that bts book you guys i dont think im ready for the 2016-2018 section of that bts book you guys https://t.co/wTStDfeRCx

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok a book written by bts is one of the best gifts they can give us for their 10th anniversary because honestly i just always wanted to know more on deeper level on stuff they been through in the past 10 years so i’m genuinely so excited to read it a book written by bts is one of the best gifts they can give us for their 10th anniversary because honestly i just always wanted to know more on deeper level on stuff they been through in the past 10 years so i’m genuinely so excited to read it

keke⁷ SAW YOONGI @stallseok y’all what if we get a picture of yoongi tattoo in the book and bts talking about their friendship tattoos? YALL y’all what if we get a picture of yoongi tattoo in the book and bts talking about their friendship tattoos? YALL https://t.co/GbRrpsoLw2

THE PURPLE DINOSAUR⁷ 👾🍜🥢 🧚‍♀️🪐 @aleecee7 YALL PLANET IS COMING OMFG MAX IS SINGING WITH YOONGI BTS BOOK OMFG SO MUCH IS GOING ON YALL PLANET IS COMING OMFG MAX IS SINGING WITH YOONGI BTS BOOK OMFG SO MUCH IS GOING ON

fawz⁷ 🥢 @agustranda there's nothing more powerful than bts getting to tell their story in their own terms and that makes me look forward to the book even more there's nothing more powerful than bts getting to tell their story in their own terms and that makes me look forward to the book even more

skya🐰🪩 @andfuckvmin if i read the bts book and they start talking about how armys helped them with a lot and it gets all sentimental i’m closing it i’m not the strongest army if i read the bts book and they start talking about how armys helped them with a lot and it gets all sentimental i’m closing it i’m not the strongest army https://t.co/w7yQbq9yq9

Fans are also aware that Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS will be quite an emotional read. Since it's expected to have the members narrate their journey from debut to their current standing, fans anticipate quite a few sob-worthy moments. Additionally, they couldn't be happier to find out that the book's release date marks ARMYs' birthday or the official date of establishment of their fandom.

The book will be officially published in South Korea and the United States through the U.S. publication, Flatiron Books. However, it's also set to release in hardcover and ebook versions, making it all the more accessible for the global fandom of BTS. The first print of the copy is set to release one million copies.

With the announcement, the pre-order slot for the book has already begun and unsurprisingly, the group has made quite an impact on the market. In less than 24 hours from the start of its pre-order, the book has been trending at #1 on US Amazon and many ARMYs pre-ordered their copies.

In addition to the exciting news from the group, BTS will also be releasing the theme song, The Planet, for the animation, BASTIONS. It is slated for release on May 12, 12 am ET. The OST is expected to embody the theme and essence of the animation, which talks about a group of heroes who enter a new planet to hunt down the causes of its extreme environmental pollution.

Given that it will be BTS' first OTT project since their last collaboration with Coldplay for My Universe, fans have been rejoicing at the new song release along with the exciting book release in July.

