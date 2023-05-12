Popular boyband BTS revealed on Friday, May 12, 2023, that they would be releasing their first book Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS on July 9, 2023. The release date of the book is the same as the group's debut date in 2013, thereby marking the ten-year anniversary of its fandom, ARMYs. Needless to say, fans are quite excited about the release of the book and are eagerly looking forward to seeing its contents.
Though the group is set to reach a monumental moment in their career, fans hadn't expected much as the members are on hiatus to concentrate on their solo activities and mandatory military enlistment. However, the announcement took fans on cloud nine and they are eagerly awaiting the book. Fans took to social media to express their joy and fan even said that they were proud of the band.
Fans left in a frenzy over BTS' announcement of their first book to commemorate their tenth year together
Following the announcement of BTS' first book ever, fans were delighted and excited as they cherished the announcement that the group has planned ahead of time. As they realize more things about the books, fans only became further excited.
Beyond The Story is expected to be a 544-page long book that will have 40 color photographs. While the main author of the book is the Korean journalist, Kang Myeong-seok, all seven members have also contributed as co-writers.
Given how fans have been yearning to know more about the group's story and journey in their own words, the announcement had fans in a frenzy. While some said that they were excited about the book, others wondered if it would have the band talking about their friendship tattoo.
Fans are also aware that Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS will be quite an emotional read. Since it's expected to have the members narrate their journey from debut to their current standing, fans anticipate quite a few sob-worthy moments. Additionally, they couldn't be happier to find out that the book's release date marks ARMYs' birthday or the official date of establishment of their fandom.
The book will be officially published in South Korea and the United States through the U.S. publication, Flatiron Books. However, it's also set to release in hardcover and ebook versions, making it all the more accessible for the global fandom of BTS. The first print of the copy is set to release one million copies.
With the announcement, the pre-order slot for the book has already begun and unsurprisingly, the group has made quite an impact on the market. In less than 24 hours from the start of its pre-order, the book has been trending at #1 on US Amazon and many ARMYs pre-ordered their copies.
In addition to the exciting news from the group, BTS will also be releasing the theme song, The Planet, for the animation, BASTIONS. It is slated for release on May 12, 12 am ET. The OST is expected to embody the theme and essence of the animation, which talks about a group of heroes who enter a new planet to hunt down the causes of its extreme environmental pollution.
Given that it will be BTS' first OTT project since their last collaboration with Coldplay for My Universe, fans have been rejoicing at the new song release along with the exciting book release in July.