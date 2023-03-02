“It’s so cute”: BTS Dynamite Lego set sold out within minutes as fans explored restock and where to buy options

On March 1, 2023, the BTS Dynamite Lego set was officially released, and within minutes the sets were sold out as enthusiastic fans could not wait to purchase one. Seeing the adorable designs of the BTS Dynamite Lego set, many ARMYs took to Twitter to react to the toys. User @donatellaoxo wrote:

"I got my BTS Lego set! It’s so cute. I’m going to film another video update once I’m done builing it"

The latest Lego set was designed after BTS’s popular music video Dynamite, which was released in 2020. The set consists of 749 individual pieces and includes seven small figurines of seven BTS members which can be used to create a Dynamite music video.

Lego sets are available to be purchased in stores and online.

ARMYs can't contain their excitement as they keep on searching up sites and stores to buy the BTS Dynamite Lego

It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!

Who's ready for a brick-built megahit? It's time to get creative with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite Set!

The recent release of the BTS Dynamite Lego set saw an unprecedented sale of the product. As such, getting their hands on the BTS Dynamite Lego set isn’t an easy task for fans since the product has already gone out of stock due to large amounts of purchase.

The Lego set has not been released worldwide and has only been released in some countries, including Singapore, United States, Australia, Korea, and others. Many ARMYs stated that they were able to get their hands on the exclusive Lego set, while others failed to grab their hands on the same. Moreover, one fan even tweeted that the BTS Dynamite Lego set quickly sold out within fifteen minutes of its release in Singapore.

This is for Singapore, it went on sale on March 1 at 00:00 and apparently sold out at 00:15

Yes, I really want the BTS "Dynamite" Lego set! It's adorable!

LEGO's BTS set sold out well before most people will have even woken up to see that it hit shelves, even with limit of 1 per shopper too

@LEGO_Group please prepare to restock the BTS Dynamite Legos. Those of us patiently waiting for them to be available are watching other countries & are concerned you didn't anticipate the high demand. As a 52 year old Lego and BTS Army I will be devastated if I can't get them.

The Lego set is out of stock (in the US) again and also out of stock in every store within 100 miles of me. According to Lego fans they tend to restock pretty quickly/continuously so don't buy from resellers if you didn't get a chance to grab one yet.

my boyfriend is a lego collector of marvel characters and then this morning he told me he is getting the bts dynamite lego set for me

Many ARMYs further stated that after completing making the Lego set, they were able to see the donut shop, an ice cream truck, basketball hoop, record store, disco and BTS dynamite concert in mimi form.

A few fans have also been posting images of Gangnam, where the store is decorated with the Dynamite BTS Lego set. Meanwhile, several ARMYs are reassuring others that the toy company will keep manufacturing the logo set for two years. Moreover, they pointed out that since the lego set is in demand, they will continue to sell it. Several others have also left a series of requests asking Lego to restock the set.

this is so cool! BTS LEGO CONCERT

Don't worry, they will keep making these. Lego sets usually retire after 2 years but if popular, they'll keep making them.

I finished the Dynamite Lego. it's really well detailed. There are records in the store that RM was in and drinks and donuts inside the donut shop. If you turn it around, you have spotlights and speakers for the concert.





Fans can purchase the BTS Dynamite Lego set from their nearest store and can check the availability of the same on the company's official website. The set is out of stock and the company will restock it soon. They can also check the availability of the logo set on resale sites including eBAY, StockX and others.

BTS became the first Korean boy band to sing Dynamite at the Grammy Awards

BTS released their first ever English single, Dynamite, in 2020. As soon as the song came out, it instantly topped several international charts and created many new records. Moreover, the song was even nominated at the Grammys.

Dynamite

YouTube: 1.652B

Spotify: 1.6B



Boy with Luv

Youtube: 1.643B

BTS is the FIRST Korean/Kpop artist in history to have multiple song on both Spotify and YouTube to exceed 1 BILLION streams/views! Dynamite YouTube: 1.652B Spotify: 1.6B Boy with Luv Youtube: 1.643B Spotify: 1.009B

Dynamite snagged the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making BTS the first ever K-pop band to do so from South Korea. The song recently crossed 1.62 billion views on YouTube and 1.6 billion streams on Spotify, making the band the first Korean group in history to cross the one billion mark. The boy band also became the first Korean band to sing Dynamite at the Grammy Awards.

The BTS Dynamite Lego set is available to purchase from Lego’s official website at $99.99 and is suited for people above the age of 18 years old.

