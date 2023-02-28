“52 million followers on Instagram and he totally deleted it”: Fans emotional as Jungkook deleted his Instagram account

On February 28, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook took to South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce that he has left Instagram and won’t use it anymore in the future. The idol explained:
“I left Instagram. It’s not a hack. I just erased it because I didn’t do it. Don’t worry !!!”
The singer held a live on Weverse the same day for over twenty-five minutes, interacting with fans and flaunting his new hairstyle that had ARMYs go berserk. Jungkook was also seen singing a few of his favorite songs live and having a candid chat with his fans.
On Weverse, the Euphoria singer also stated that he don’t use Instagram anymore and removed it from his phone. Since he was sure that he won’t be using the same in the future, he decided to delete it. However, the idol promised to do more live broadcasts on Weverse and appear more often on the same platform.
“Jungkook IG you will be missed”: Fans can’t keep calm as the idol has deleted his Instagram account
Jungkook’s decision to get rid of Instagram has come as an utter shock to many fans. Some of them even asked the idol on Weverse if his account was hacked, to which he politely replied it wasn’t, and he simply doesn’t want to use it anymore. Respecting his wishes, fans are showcasing their full support for the idol through their social media accounts.
ARMYs are calling him a green flag to instantly explain the matter, asking them to not worry too much. They are also praising how the idol doesn’t care about the number of followers, given that he has deleted his Instagram posts with millions of likes multiple times, and has now deleted his Instagram account with over 50 million followers.
In an era where other celebrities care so much about followers and likes, the Euphoria singer seems to be unfazed by the glamor of the said industry and chooses to focus on things he truly has an interest in. Assured that he would do more Weverse lives, fans have been elated about the idol wanting to share his time with them without caring too much about his social media engagement and reach.
Take a look at how fans are reacting to JK deleting his Instagram account.
Jungkook joined the Instagram community with six other members of BTS including RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, and V on December 6, 2021, to communicate with international fans individually and share about their personal lives with them.
However, it appears that Jungkook has finally taken a break from the Instagram account and deleted it in 2023, bidding a goodbye to fans on the Instagram app.
Know more about the Stay Alive singer
Even though the BTS member has since deleted his Instagram account, he was the first member to go live on the app with Kim Tae-hyung. The two chatted and used their Instagram filters while being live for twelve minutes. Fans were all elated to see them using the app to interact with each other as well as with fans.
He is also the first K-pop idol to ever perform at the FIFA World cup opening ceremony with his solo song Dreamers. The golden maknae of the group continues to create history in diverse fields. The idol has been credited with singing many soulful tracks including Stay Alive and Euphoria and has collaborated with Charlie Puth for the hit English single Left and Right.
The idol is currently composing his solo album, as reported by many media outlets in the past. It has also been reported that he will also enlist in the military in 2024, althought this hasn’t been confirmed by Bighit Entertainment yet.