“52 million followers on Instagram and he totally deleted it”: Fans emotional as Jungkook deleted his Instagram account

On February 28, 2023, BTS’ Jungkook took to South Korean social media platform Weverse to announce that he has left Instagram and won’t use it anymore in the future. The idol explained:

“I left Instagram. It’s not a hack. I just erased it because I didn’t do it. Don’t worry !!!”

The singer held a live on Weverse the same day for over twenty-five minutes, interacting with fans and flaunting his new hairstyle that had ARMYs go berserk. Jungkook was also seen singing a few of his favorite songs live and having a candid chat with his fans.

On Weverse, the Euphoria singer also stated that he don’t use Instagram anymore and removed it from his phone. Since he was sure that he won’t be using the same in the future, he decided to delete it. However, the idol promised to do more live broadcasts on Weverse and appear more often on the same platform.

JK PICS 𝄞 Dreamers JJK1 @kookgallery_ Jungkook so real for this, 52 million followers on instagram and he totally deleted it, he ain't care clout or followers, he only here for what he likes and he shows his genuine heart like this, weverse vlives now become his safe place, i hope armys or company not ruin it too. Jungkook so real for this, 52 million followers on instagram and he totally deleted it, he ain't care clout or followers, he only here for what he likes and he shows his genuine heart like this, weverse vlives now become his safe place, i hope armys or company not ruin it too. https://t.co/EB7oqOzxnG

“Jungkook IG you will be missed”: Fans can’t keep calm as the idol has deleted his Instagram account

BTS Charts & Translations @charts_k Jungkook on Weverse



I left Instagram, it's not hacked :)

I wasn't using it so I just deleted it .. don't worry !!! Jungkook on WeverseI left Instagram, it's not hacked :)I wasn't using it so I just deleted it .. don't worry !!! https://t.co/Fz08LbgxiR

Jungkook’s decision to get rid of Instagram has come as an utter shock to many fans. Some of them even asked the idol on Weverse if his account was hacked, to which he politely replied it wasn’t, and he simply doesn’t want to use it anymore. Respecting his wishes, fans are showcasing their full support for the idol through their social media accounts.

ARMYs are calling him a green flag to instantly explain the matter, asking them to not worry too much. They are also praising how the idol doesn’t care about the number of followers, given that he has deleted his Instagram posts with millions of likes multiple times, and has now deleted his Instagram account with over 50 million followers.

In an era where other celebrities care so much about followers and likes, the Euphoria singer seems to be unfazed by the glamor of the said industry and chooses to focus on things he truly has an interest in. Assured that he would do more Weverse lives, fans have been elated about the idol wanting to share his time with them without caring too much about his social media engagement and reach.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to JK deleting his Instagram account.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear JUNGKOOK IG you will be missed JUNGKOOK IG you will be missed https://t.co/II5CU2KBI0

☻⁷ on the street 🪞 @yoongiaugh jeon jungkook explaining right away for us not to worry is such a green flag 🏳 jeon jungkook explaining right away for us not to worry is such a green flag 🏳💚 https://t.co/4KDnhMnf1J

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS Celebrities care so much about their number of followers and likes but there’s Jungkook. He deleted his Instagram posts multiple times with millions of likes, deactivated the account & deleted the app without caring for anything. Love how he’s so carefree and does what he wants. Celebrities care so much about their number of followers and likes but there’s Jungkook. He deleted his Instagram posts multiple times with millions of likes, deactivated the account & deleted the app without caring for anything. Love how he’s so carefree and does what he wants.

Aurelia💜 @AureliaOT7 Our Jungkook prefers live interactions with ARMYs . My goodness he just the sweetest man ever Our Jungkook prefers live interactions with ARMYs . My goodness he just the sweetest man ever https://t.co/4wNwe5hXHS

yesh⁷🐰 #PJM1 IS COMING @t43kookie_ from deleting his feed to completely deactivating his account and deleting the app. user abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz & user jungkook.97 you will be missed from deleting his feed to completely deactivating his account and deleting the app. user abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz & user jungkook.97 you will be missed 😢 https://t.co/qT8nO2PfcQ

𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷⁷🐻#FaceXOnTHESTREET🌻 @boii_bangtan

We love you JUNGKOOk

#jklive #jungkook JUNGKOOk deleted his Instagram account but there's one good thing now he'll came live on weverse more..only account is gone our kookie is still with us..my baby my jungkookie do whatever u want all we want is ur cute smileWe love you JUNGKOOk #jungkook live twitter.com/i/web/status/1… JUNGKOOk deleted his Instagram account but there's one good thing now he'll came live on weverse more..only account is gone our kookie is still with us..my baby my jungkookie do whatever u want all we want is ur cute smileWe love you JUNGKOOk#jklive #jungkook #jungkooklive twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/qpIHobgPBc

Jungkook joined the Instagram community with six other members of BTS including RM, Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, and V on December 6, 2021, to communicate with international fans individually and share about their personal lives with them.

However, it appears that Jungkook has finally taken a break from the Instagram account and deleted it in 2023, bidding a goodbye to fans on the Instagram app.

Know more about the Stay Alive singer

Even though the BTS member has since deleted his Instagram account, he was the first member to go live on the app with Kim Tae-hyung. The two chatted and used their Instagram filters while being live for twelve minutes. Fans were all elated to see them using the app to interact with each other as well as with fans.

He is also the first K-pop idol to ever perform at the FIFA World cup opening ceremony with his solo song Dreamers. The golden maknae of the group continues to create history in diverse fields. The idol has been credited with singing many soulful tracks including Stay Alive and Euphoria and has collaborated with Charlie Puth for the hit English single Left and Right.

The idol is currently composing his solo album, as reported by many media outlets in the past. It has also been reported that he will also enlist in the military in 2024, althought this hasn’t been confirmed by Bighit Entertainment yet.

