BTS beauty collabs: 5 best brands K-pop stars have worked with so far

Being global fashion icons, it is no surprise that BTS has numerous beauty collabs under their belt. From skincare to makeup, the K-pop boy group has collaborated with some of the best beauty brands around the world.

BTS members have a brand of their own that was born from the collaboration between them and LINE FRIENDS. BT21 soon became a full-fledged brand of its own and expanded into BT21 UNIVERSE, which has collaborations with well-renowned beauty brands like Nivea, ColourPop, and The Crème Shop.

Along with that, BTS members have also collaborated with some of their favorite beauty brands. The K-pop idols swore by some of these brands' products, so the collaboration comes naturally due to their love for the products' formulation.

As such, here are some of the top beauty brands the Dynamite singers have collabed with.

BTS has some stunning beauty collab products that would look gorgeous on any vanity

1) BTS x Mediheal

BTS has collabed with Mediheal several times in the past, resulting in a limited edition sheet mask bundle and heart-shaped single-use hydrating mask bundle.

The members of BTS have been vocal about their love for sheet masks, so it is no surprise that they collaborated with one of their tried and tested brands to come up with sheet masks that address the members' skin concerns. The sheet mask set was a worldwide bestseller and came with a unique photocard album.

The hydrating cream masks are part of a recent collaboration that was an instant hit with the ARMYs suffering from dry skin. It is a single-use mask that comes in adorable heart-shaped packaging. The mask is highly hydrating and super easy to use, making it ideal for beginners as well.

2) BTS x VT Cosmetics

Along with skincare, the boy band members also love their perfumes, with Suga and Jungkook being well-known to have several fragrances as part of their personal collection. BTS collaborated with VT Cosmetics and Frédéric Burtin to create L’Atelier des Subtils.

The collaboration features seven unique perfumes that were created keeping the members in mind. Each perfume is representative of one of the members, so ARMYs can pick the fragrance that best represents their bias.

The seven perfumes available as part of this collaboration are:

Eau de Bois representing Namjoon

Eau de Cotton best represents Jin

Eau de Vert for Suga

Eau de Citrus has j-hope written all over it

Eau de Poudre was made with Jimin in mind

Eau de Musk best represents Taehyung

Eau d'Océan representing Jungkook

BT21 is the brand equivalent of BTS, and each character is modeled after one of the members. The brand has also collaborated with VT Cosmetics before, resulting in some fun makeup products with adorable packaging. One can find matte lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, skin tints, color-correcting cushion compacts and lightweight foundations as part of these collaborations.

3) BT21 x Etude House

As a boy band, BTS hasn't collaborated with Etude House, but their brand BT21 has collaborated several times with the famous K-beauty brand. They have launched several collections together and have some dreamy products that one would love to have as part of their vanity.

Currently, Etude House has one of their makeup collections live on their website, so one should grab it before they run out of stock. The collection features skin prep products like hydro barrier cream and pH balancing toners, which will help keep the skin barrier healthy even when one has makeup on.

As for makeup, the collection comes with a lip tint and an eyeshadow palette. The products retail in a range of $11.52-25.92 on the Etude House website.

4) BTS x Laneige

Laneige lip sleeping masks are an absolute crowd-favorite, and the K-pop boy group collaborated with the beauty brand to create lip masks in three fun, different colors. The lip masks use some of their hit tracks' names, making the collab all the more exciting for their fans.

The mask is available in three variants: Permission to Dance, Butter, and Dynamite, which are named after their songs. They come in unique, vibrant shades and are just as hydrating as Laneige's other lip products. Butter lip mask comes in an exclusive butter popcorn flavor, with the signature peach ice tea and candy flavors for Permission to Dance and Dynamite lip masks, respectively.

The Amorepacific Lip Sleeping Mask Lip and Pop Edition Set is available for $24.50 on the Laneige website.

5) BT21 x Innisfree

Innisfree is one of the biggest K-beauty brands that has established itself as a skincare giant around the world. BT21 has previously collaborated with Innisfree, and they together launched fun, unique packaging for the beauty brand's Pore Clearing Clay Mousse Mask.

BT21 UNIVERSE consists of seven different characters that represent the seven boy band members. The clay mask was re-packaged in unique packaging, with one dedicated to each character. So one can grab the crowd-favorite clay mask in the packaging that represents their favorite member.

While sheet masks are hydrating, the BTS members also love occasional clay mask sessions to help detoxify their skin. Clay masks are especially great for individuals with oily and acne-prone skin types, as the mask penetrates deep within the pores and cleanses the skin thoroughly to help prevent breakouts.

Poll : 0 votes