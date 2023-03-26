What perfumes do BTS members use? Jimin's favorite is Jo Malone Orange Blossom

K-pop boy band BTS has been making waves all around the globe ever since they first appeared. Perfumes are an essential component of any beauty routine, and the members of BTS undoubtedly have many devoted fans who are curious as to what they use to maintain smelling so fresh throughout the day.

BTS members had earlier talked about their favorite fragrances on their V Live broadcasts when fans asked them about their perfume of choice. While V and RM prefer body lotion over strong perfumes, Jimin enjoys the cult-favorite Jo Malone Orange Blossom.

Chanel, Gucci, and Paco Robanne: The go-to fragrances of BTS members

1) Jin

Jin's fragrance of choice is Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum - a unisex perfume with a woody note to it. The scent aims to capture the essence of the fig tree, with rich woody notes representing the bark and refreshing notes for the leaves. The perfume also incorporates the milky note that the taste of the fig fruit has.

2) Suga

Suga has a collection of perfumes and all of them have spice notes in common. The BTS member has Boy Chanel, Paco Rabanne Invictus, John Varvatos Artisan, and Viktor and Rolf Spice Bomb in his fragrance cabinet.

It's easy to assume that Suga likes spicy fragrances, as all of them feature a combination of zesty citrus and warm spices.

3) Jimin

Jimin's scent of choice is Orange Blossom by Jo Malone. The fragrance uses floral essences for its top, middle, and bottom notes. The perfume is floral and romantic, with a hint of citrus in it.

Jo Malone fragrances are a crowd favorite and many celebrities swear by the perfumes from this brand.

4) Jungkook

Jungkook likes his fragrances floral and sweet. The BTS member is known to have a range of perfumes that he likes to wear. One can spot known brands like Victoria's Secret, BVLGARI, and Gucci among his choice of fragrances.

Victoria's Secret Noir Tease, BVLGARI Omnia Paraiba, Philosophy Grace Perfume, Victoria's Secret Pure Seduction Body Mist, Hermes Le Jardin Monsieur Li & BBW Mists, Gucci Flora Glamorous Magnolia, The Body Shop Pink Grapefruit and Victoria's Secret Love Spell are a few fragrances he enjoys.

5) Taehyung

There are people who have an extensive line of perfumes and colognes, and then there are people who don't really enjoy wearing them. They usually go for a scented lotion or cream to keep them smelling good all day. Taehyung likes the Aveeno Stress Relief lotion, which has a light floral scent to it.

6) J-Hope

J-Hope likes a mix of woody tones with spice and citrus notes. His favorites are Terre d’Hermès and John Varvatos Artisan. Both of these perfumes include woody base notes supported by a mixture of citric and spicy middle and top notes.

7) Namjoon

Namjoon is the second BTS member who prefers body lotion over a perfume. In an interview with Ceci magazine, Namjoon stated how he enjoys light natural scents over heavy artificial fragrances. Chanel No. 5 The Body Lotion, with its subtle floral perfume and all-day odor control, is a favorite of his.

