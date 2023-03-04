How to make perfumes last 24 hours?

There are many varieties of perfumes available in the market, each with its unique scent and composition. While some of these perfumes are longer-lasting than others, it can be challenging to find a perfume that stays all day.

The good news is that even a regular perfume can last very long with the help of a few tried and tested methods. These methods include choosing the right perfume, applying it correctly, and storing it correctly. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that a perfume lasts you an entire day.

Let’s explore these methods in detail, so you can make the most of your favorite perfume and enjoy its fragrance for longer periods.

Easy but effective ways to make perfumes last longer

1) Apply perfume in the shower right after taking a bath. This tip can completely change the game when it comes to long-lasting fragrance. Furthermore, apply moisturizer before using the perfume. Body moisturizers will help lock in the scent for a longer period.

2) Use Vaseline or any petroleum jelly before applying perfumes. It is a well-known fact that perfumes should be applied on the pulse points. But rubbing a little bit of petroleum jelly on the pulse and then applying the fragnance will ensure it stays longer.

3) Do not rub pulses after the application. Rubbing after perfume application will contribute to making the fragrance fade away faster. It's a myth that rubbing helps fragrances last longer.

4) Hair has a big part to play when it comes to making a perfume last longer. Spraying a little bit of perfume on the hair brush and then combing through it will make a big difference.

5) Make sure to apply the perfume to the skin rather than on the clothes. This way, it will last longer.

6) It is very important to preserve perfumes in a dark place, away from direct sunlight. However, do not keep them in a damp place like a shower.

7) Less is more. Do not apply too much perfume to avoid an overbearing scent.

8) Perfume reapplication is as significant as sunscreen reapplication! Reapply every 6 to 7 hours.

What kind of perfumes last longer?

Considering that there are so many varieties of perfumes available on the market, it is hard to choose one that will last long. Here are some perfume types based on their lasting power.

1) Perfume: It lasts for 8 to 10 hours, as it contains the highest amount of perfume, which is about 20 to 30%.

2) Eau de Perfume: It lasts for a maximum of 10 hours, as it contains about 15 to 20% perfume.

3) Eau de Toilette: It lasts for a maximum of 3 to 4 hours, as it contains about 5 to 15% perfume.

4) Eau de Cologne: It lasts for a maximum of 2 hours, as it contains only about 2 to 4% perfume.

5) Eau Fraiche: It lasts for a maximum of 1 to 2 hours, as it contains only about 1 to 3% perfume.

What are the top 5 perfumes of 2023?

These top five fragrances of 2023 ensure a long-lasting effect.

1) Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

The nose behind the fragrance is Alienor Massenet.

Notes: Pink Pepper, Lemon, and Neroli (top); Rum, Clary Sage, and Java Vetiver Oil (middle); Tobacco Leaf, Styrax, and Vanilla Bean (base)

Price: $144

2) Le Labo Santal 33

The nose behind the fragrance is Frank Voelkl.

Notes: Australian Sandalwood, Cardamom, Iris, Cedarwood, Ambrox, Leather Accord and Voilet

Price: $165.99

3) Gucci Bloom

The nose behind the fragrance is Alberto Morillas.

Notes: Jasmine (top), Tuberose (middle), and Rangoon Creeper (base)

Price: $104.99

4) Chanel Chance

The nose behind the fragrance is Jacques Polge.

Notes: Patchouli, Pineapple, Hiacynth, Iris, and Pink Pepper (top); Lemon, Rose, and Jasmine (middle); Patchouli, Vetiver, Vanilla, and Musk (base)

Price: $122

5) Glossier You

The noses behind the fragrance are Frank Voelkl and Dora Baghriche.

Notes: Ambrette, Ambrox, Pink Pepper, and Iris

Price: $64

Make your perfume last longer with these amazing new methods. Applying it correctly can help maintain the integrity of the fragrance and ensure a long-lasting scent.

