Royalty by Maluma fragrance: Where to buy, price, and all about the Colombian superstar's perfume line

Colombian singer and actor Maluma (born as Juan Luis Londoño Arias), who has been leading the fashion industry with his latest Versace campaign and 2021 collaboration with Balmain, has recently launched his fragrance line titled Royalty by Maluma.

The first collection dropped on March 4 and is The King and Queen Collection (consisting of four scents). The official site description of the range reads:

"Introducing The King and Queen Collection. Four majestic fragrances that transform everyday routines into royal experiences."

Whereas, the tagline of the brand is:

"Be Loyal. Be Respectful. Be Royal."

All about the first collection of Royalty by Maluma

All four Eau de Parfums in the first drop, which was inspired by the singer's childhood memories of wearing his father's colognes, are named after four precious gems and have elements of his Colombian roots present in them.

Although the fragrances are said to be "unisex and fluid," the For Kings collection, which consists of Onyx and Garnet, has more masculine tangs. Whereas the For Queens series includes Jade and Amethyst, the more feminine scents.

In Nylon's words, which have been incorporated into the official website of the brand,

"Each bottle has a cut jewel-like shape in the respective color of the gem it represents and luxurious gold detailing of the letter, “M”."

Scroll down to see the details of the products being sold.

1) Onyx - Radiant & Warm

Onyx (Image via official website of the brand)

Onyx, a fragrance representing protection and strength, has notes of cardamom, pear, bergamot, black plum, clove leaf, cinnamon, vanilla, iris, and cedarwood.

2) Garnet - Bold & Vibrant

Garnet (Image via official website of the brand)

Garnet, just like the original stone, represents prosperity and abundance. It incorporates the blended essence of lavender, baies rose, geranium, elemi, ginger, olibanum, vetiver, and patchouli.

3) Jade - Floral & Luminous

Jade (Image via official website of the brand)

Jade, a symbol of tranquility and wisdom, consists of the aromas of bergamot, blackcurrant, jasmine, tuberose, mahonial, akigala wood, cocoa, and patchouli.

4) Amethyst - Luxurious & Sensual

Amethyst (Image via official website of the brand)

Amethyst, on the other hand, symbolizes trust and good nature. The fragrance comprises of savors of tangerine, clementine, pink orchid, jasmine, red rose, orange flower, amber, vanilla, and patchouli.

5) Limited Edition Kings Fragrances & Playing Cards

Kings Fragrances & Playing Cards (Image via official website of the brand)

The combo (sold out) comprises the For Kings scents - Onyx and Garnet - and a deck of limited edition playing cards by the brand.

6) Limited Edition Queens Fragrances & Playing Cards

Queens Fragrances & Playing Cards (Image via official website of the brand)

This combo (sold out), on the other hand, consists of the For Queens fragrances - Jade and Amethyst - and the same deck of limited edition playing cards by the brand.

7) "Create Your Own Collection"

All the fragrances (Images via official website of the brand)

The website also allows customers to create their very own collection of fragrances. Any two scents will cost $80, and any combination of three perfumes will cost $115.

According to the website, buying a total of four bottles (any of the scents in any amount) will cost $150.

Price and where to buy

Each 30 ML bottle of the fragrance costs $45 if bought separately. The range is now available for sale on www.royaltybymaluma.com.

