BTS’ Jimin’s fans accuse YouTube of freezing MV view count for a pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 

BTS’ Jimin’s fans have accused music and video streaming platform YouTube of freezing the MV view count for the singer’s pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2.

BTS’ Jimin is the fourth member of the group after J-hope, Jin and RM to release his debut solo album FACE . He released the pre-release track Set Me Free Pt.2 on March 17. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs rallied to show the singer their support by streaming the music video on YouTube and encouraging other ARMYs to do so.

Set Me Free Pt.2 quickly rose to the number-one streaming video on YouTube in the U.S.

However, after a couple of hours, fans noticed that the view count for Set Me Free Pt.2 have dropped and frozen. Following which, they complained to YouTube on social media.

BTS’ Jimin’s fans versus YouTube: The video streaming platform responds to ARMYs accusations

Shortly after BTS’ Jimin’s fans accused YouTube of being corrupt and deliberately freezing and reducing the view count for Set Me Free Pt.2, YouTube responded to the accusations by replying to a fan tweet.

YOUTUBE B!TCH DELETING AND FREEZING BUT PLEASE KEEEP ON STREAMING!!! Set Me Free Pt.2 MV view count :1st hour : 2M2nd hour : 461K3rd hour : 864K4th hour : 694K5th hour : 737K6th hour : 607K7th hour : 557K

YouTube explained that this is how they validate views and temporarily freeze or reduce view count for some time and even attached a link explaining the process in detail.

TeamYouTube @TeamYouTube @Pk_bts_land this is actually a normal part of how YouTube validates views! temporarily slowing down (or even freezing) a video's view count is to be expected. here are more details about why this happens & how it works: goo.gle/3ZWal2Q

However, fans were visibly upset with YouTube and were not fully satisfied with their explanation. Set Me Free Pt.2 currently has 24 million views on YouTube in 48 hours.

Fans noted that BTS’ Jimin’s new music video garnered 2 million views on YouTube in 1 hour and over the next few hours garnered up to 607 K more views. However, seven hours post the release of the Set Me Free Pt.2 music video, the view count suddenly dropped to 557K, taking fans by surprise.

Despite the view counts dropping and freezing, fans continued streaming. Additionally, BTS’ Jimin’s fans accused YouTube of being corrupt trending “YouTube corrupt” and “YouTube Sabotage” on social media, demanding YouTube reinstate the lost views count to the music videos.

Fans also demanded that YouTube give fans a proper explanation and have more transparency regarding the YouTube views.

Even if your numbers are not updating - the views are NOT frozen. They are deleting streams, but this is normal. They are adding them back at some point. Keep streaming for our Jimin This is the YouTube view count for the Set me free pt.2 teaser (first 7 hours)

YOUTUBE CORRUPT

#YouTubeCorrupt

#ArmyJailStreamingParty

bts fans have been providing you with data for two days, maybe your team will check the hashtag below and give a normal answer?YOUTUBE CORRUPT #YouTubeCorrupt#ArmyJailStreamingParty #YouTubeSabotageBTS

First we have seen you supporting Streaming Farms..And you are giving them views without freezing and deleting..Many armys brought YouTube Premium just to see this?? We need our views back and stop doing deleting our views #YouTubeCorrupt #YouTubeSabotageBTS

The backlash against YouTube continues on social media platforms and the video-streaming giant has yet to respond to this. Additionally, BTS’ Jimin dropped the spectacular dance practice video for Set Me Free Pt.2.

The powerful dance practice video sheds light on the intense choreography of the music video and BTS’ Jimin’s incredible prowess as a dancer.

Acclaimed choreographer Sienna Lalau and The Lab participated in creating the choreography. Notably, she shares a wonderful working relationship with BTS and has choreographed ON and Dionysus amongst others.

The panopticon is this very old concept (like 1700s) that was meant to create model prisoners. So the idea was the prisoners would be visible 24/7 in this large structure. So while Jimin's lyrics are set me free, he is standing in a literal visual prison.

BTS member Jimin dancing with a bunch of dancers in a circular space is reminiscent of Panopticon.

For those unversed, the concept of the Panopticon was originated by the English philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham in the 18th century.

The Panopticon is a complex kind of design system found in prison cells where there are multiple cell units and one main tower from where the head of the prison watches other jail inmates.

The head of the prison can watch the prisoners through his tower but the other inmates cannot see him.

BTS’ Jimin will be making a solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show

We're so so proud of Jimin!! 🥰



Yonhap News reported on the news of Jimin attending 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in the US as promo for his new album "FACE", as well as "Set Me Free Pt.2" topping itunes in 110 countries across the world

BTS member Jimin will be making his debut solo appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It was confirmed by Jimmy Fallon’s team via social media that the Serendipity singer will be guesting on March 23 for an interview and on March 24 for a special performance of Set Me Free Pt.2.

While BTS has made special appearances on Jimmy Fallon’s show starting in 2018, this marks the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer’s debut solo appearance on the show.

BTS member Jimin’s debut solo album FACE will drop on March 24 at 2 pm KST.

