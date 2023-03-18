BTS Jimin's expensive shoe collection: 5 pairs to look out for

With his stunning good looks and impeccable sense of style, Park Jimin is undoubtedly the most fashionable member of the world-famous K-pop group BTS. Whether strutting down the runway in designer clothes or performing on stage in his signature all-black ensembles, Jimin never fails to captivate fans with his fashion choices.

With his daring yet elegant style, he's become a true trendsetter in the world of Korean fashion, inspiring fans and fellow artists alike to push the boundaries of style and self-expression. He is also quite fashion-conscious about his shoes. Park Jimin has quite a stylish variety of high-end shoes from designer labels like Gucci.

BTS Jimin's shoe collection includes Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Doc Martens

1) Saint Laurent Wyatt Zipped Ankle Boots

Saint Laurent Wyatt Zipped Ankle Boots (Image via Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Wyatt Zipped Ankle Boots are a stylish and versatile choice for both men and women. They are made from high-quality black leather and feature a pointed toe, silver-tone hardware, and a side zip closure. The boots also have a stacked heel that measures approximately 1.5 inches, which provides both comfort and a bit of lift.

They look great with skinny jeans or trousers and can be dressed up or down depending on the situation by adding a blazer or a t-shirt. This pair from Jimin's shoe collection is available for $1,190.

2) Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boots

Saint Laurent Wyatt Chelsea Boots (Image via Saint Laurent)

These boots are a stylish and timeless footwear option for men. It is made of high-quality leather and features a classic Chelsea boot design with a round toe, elasticated side panels, and a pull tab at the back. The boots have a sleek and streamlined silhouette and are available in various colors and finishes.

They pair well with slim-fit jeans, trousers, or even a suit. The boots are also comfortable to wear thanks to their low-stacked heels and cushioned insole. The price of this pair is $1,150.

3) Gucci Leather Web Horsebit Loafers

Gucci Leather Web Horsebit Loafers (Image via Gucci)

Italian shoe patterns served as the inspiration for the classic and enduring Gucci Leather Web Horsebit Loafers. They are made of high-quality leather and feature the brand's signature green and red striped webbing on the upper portion of the shoe. The loafers also feature iconic horse-bit detailing in gold-tone hardware.

These are versatile shoes that can be worn with casual or formal outfits and are perfect for dressing up in a pair of jeans or adding a sophisticated touch to a suit. This loafer from Jimin's shoe collection can be purchased from the official Gucci website for $920.

4) Doc Martens 2976 Chelsea Boots

Doc Martens 2976 Chelsea Boots (Image via Doc Martens)

The Doc Martens 2976 Chelsea Boots feature a sleek and streamlined design with elasticated side panels and a pull tab at the back for ease on and off.

These Chelsea boots are made from durable leather and feature the signature yellow stitching and AirWair sole that has become synonymous with the Dr. Martens brand. The boots are available in a range of colors and finishes and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The price of the shoes is $170.

5) Gucci Leather Horsebit Slipper

Gucci Leather Horsebit Slipper (Image via Gucci)

The Gucci Leather Horsebit Slippers are made of high-quality leather and feature the iconic gold-tone horsebit detailing on the upper portion of the shoe. The Gucci Leather Horsebit Slipper has a slip-on design with a comfortable and soft leather lining.

The shoe also has a low heel, making it easy and comfortable to wear. The slipper is available in various colors and finishes, making it a versatile and stylish option for both casual and formal occasions. These slippers are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any outfit and pair well with everything from jeans to suits.

This pair from Jimin's expensive shoe collection is available for $850 on the official website of Gucci.

Jimin's influence goes far beyond just his clothing choices; his charismatic personality and unwavering confidence make him a true icon of style and substance, capturing hearts around the world and earning him a place among the most celebrated figures in music and fashion today.

