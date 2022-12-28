5 most expensive Converse sneakers of all time

A little-known fact is that from 1936 to 1968, Converse All Stars were also the official footwear for the Olympic Games, which gave the shoes its cool reputation. The rest, as they say, is history. People who didn't want to wear only sneakers quickly made the brand a household name.

Due to their trendy yet classic design, the shoes by this brand have experienced a soaring popularity since they first entered the footwear fashion industry in 1917. Moreover, given that they are constructed from premium rubber and canvas, these top-notch materials enhance the sneakers' strength, comfort, and sustainability.

In addition, these sneakers are incredibly versatile, which contributes to their popularity in pop culture. Celebrities like Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa, and Mila Kunis, to name just a few, are All-Star fans, despite their differences in taste and appearance.

While Converse sneakers are generally reasonably priced, some All-Stars are highly expensive and very rare. Here are the top five Converse sneakers that come under such a category.

The Andy Warhol and four other expensive and rare Converse sneakers

1) A$AP Nast Collab

Marlen Gutierrez @Marlen_Guti_Gut Converse x ASAP Nast Jack Purcell and Apparel Converse x ASAP Nast Jack Purcell and Apparel https://t.co/lX7i9TViyj

A$AP Nast, a Harlem native, is unquestionably among hip-hop's better-dressed men. He's undoubtedly not ostentatious, but his distinctive preppy street style is all his own, very contemporary while also evoking the Harlem dandiness of the Black Renaissance predecessors.

When Nast released his first Converse collaboration, he created a clever mustard-coloured corduroy One Star by adding plaid goodness to the classic Chuck 70. He chose the Jack Purcell Ox with traces of the One Star for his second act.

The shoe quickly adopts a mid-cut style through canvas design, rubber foxing, and flat black laces. Additionally, the One Star logo rounds the Purcell heel of the sneaker.

These sneakers retail for $395 and are available on specific resale sites.

2) Made in Maine Boot

mwheeler1987 @mwheeler1987 I need these! Converse x Highland Shoe Company, First String Made In Maine boot. http://t.co/8ZhXGzyK I need these! Converse x Highland Shoe Company, First String Made In Maine boot. http://t.co/8ZhXGzyK

In 2012, Converse First String unveiled the limited-edition Chuck Taylor All-Star Made in Maine boot, made entirely in the USA.

The First String innately looked to the Northeast when attempting to design a proper American boot, forging a cooperative relationship with the Highland Boot Company in Brewer, Maine.

The Made in Maine boot, a handcrafted boot honoring All-Star's rich American heritage, is the result of this collaboration. The shoe's upper is made of oiled Chamois leather from the renowned Horween Leather Company of Chicago, and the outsole is a Vibram Jumbo Ripple.

Furthermore, 80 pairs of the Chuck Taylor All-Star Made in Maine Boot were made available at selected Converse First String retailers for a price of $350.

3) Converse x Nirvana Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain, the lead singer of Nirvana, passed away in the 1990s under tragic circumstances, but his influence and his place in popular culture endure even today.

All-stars debuted a unique collection of Kurt Cobain Chuck Taylors in 2008. Kurt Cobain Journals, which was released in 2002, featured on the shoes. Cobain's signature was also featured on a few of the shoes. Another tribute to Cobain was the use of his favorite shoe designs in the Converse collaboration.

These sneakers retail for $285 to $1200 at various resale sites for all Kurt Cobain and Converse fans.

4) Off-White Virgil Abloh Collab

Ben+ @benliebmann Am loving this Converse x Off-White collab.



With a reimagined One Star silhouette, an Off-White-branded woven tongue, and finished with a font taken from Virgil Abloh’s Pyrex collection, these custom sneakers are completely FAKE. Am loving this Converse x Off-White collab.With a reimagined One Star silhouette, an Off-White-branded woven tongue, and finished with a font taken from Virgil Abloh’s Pyrex collection, these custom sneakers are completely FAKE. https://t.co/QJkCzVvHa3

The Off-White Virgil Abloh Collab shoes, which were first introduced in 2018, are in high demand and fetch thousands of dollars on the secondary market. The popularity of the shoes can be attributed to the fact that they were created by Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear line.

Moreover, due to high demand, the brand re-released the Off-White Virgil Abloh Chuck 70s in April 2021, and they once again sold out very quickly.

The off-white Virgil Abloh collab sneakers are available for purchase for $223 to $3000 at select resale sites.

5) The Simpsons

The Simpsons have always been some of the most well-known cartoon characters in popular culture, despite the fact that the show isn't as popular as it once was. So when The Simpsons entered its 25th season in 2013, All Stars released a small run of shoes with a Simpsons theme.

The show's titular family, Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie, were featured in the collection wearing Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Some of the footwear also featured some of Homer's catchphrases, including "D'oh!" Moreover, 2014 saw the release of a second The Simpsons collection.

These rare Simpsons X Converse are available for $250 at some resale sites for sneakerheads and The Simpsons fans.

These are the top five Converse models that are so uncommon that they are a must-have for sneakerheads. Because they can be purchased from resale websites, some of these sneakers may cost more than the original. However, these all-stars are worth the hype because of their exclusivity.

