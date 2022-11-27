Where to buy ASAP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is renewing its partnership with the American multi-hyphenate artist ASAP Nast to launch a new makeover of the Zig Kinetica 2.5 silhouette. The artist has, in the past, held a special kinship with the British label's Zig Kinetica line and is now launching an outdoorsy and winter ensemble over the sneaker.

The sportswear label, which is currently based out of Boston, Massachusetts, has been working with the artist and has grown the significance of the Zig Kinetica line, while ASAP Nast's fashion influence has grown. The collaborative ASAP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneakers will be available on Reebok's official e-commerce site and select retailers on December 2, 2022.

ASAP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneakers will be clad in black and brown

Upcoming ASAP Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneakers launching in winter-appropriate hues and outdoorsy ensemble (Image via Sportskeeda)

The fashion industry and music have always been associated with each other. Whether we look at past influential rappers who introduced newer styles or recent figures such as Tyler, the Creator, Pharrell Williams, Drake, and Kanye West, they have achieved respect in both the fashion and music industries with their labels such as Golf Wang, Billionaire Boys Club, NOCTA, and Yeezy, respectively.

A few of them have pulled out of the music world, given their focus to fashion to become some of the most popular influencers currently.

From Nelly to Run-DMC, music has played a major role in the popularity of footwear, be it R&B or hiphop. Considering this, the labels have eventually started giving artists with a creative flow their own collaborations to further capitalize on their fame. Similarly, ASAP Nast of the Asap Mob has also formed a sneaker deal with Reebok. For their latest link-up, the official site introduces the collaboration,

"A$AP Nast brings his unique style and design to the new iteration Zig Kinetica 2.5. Unifying form and function with his take on sneaker culture that is forever evolving."

Streetwear Night Live @StreetNightLive Been waiting on the Asap Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica collab.



I already know this one isn’t for the masses, and it’s probably better that way. Been waiting on the Asap Nast x Reebok Zig Kinetica collab. I already know this one isn’t for the masses, and it’s probably better that way. https://t.co/YTMsqesIC8

The sneakers feature an outdoor-ready color scheme of Dark Brown/Core Black/Classic Burgundy. The sneakers merge the qualities of futuristic designs with natural elements. The official site gives the details of the sneakers,

"Rock a Y2K-style running look in these Reebok shoes. The mesh upper is layered with stitched-on overlays and molded details. Zig Energy Shell surrounds the soft, responsive foam midsole to channel and return the kinetic energy of your stride. Extra cushioning in the forefoot gives you a comfortable ride."

The shoe features a removable shroud, constructed out of nylon and mesh materials, that can cover the rear of the model. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of brown sandwich-hued mesh, which is contrasted with the black leather overlays.

The eyestays of the sneakers are constructed out of black patent leather, which works well with the black tongue and laces. Another hue is added to the mix with a burgundy shade added to the Reebok-branded neoprene patch.

The look is finished off with the two-tone midsoles and black trail-ready Vibram rubber outsoles. The collaborative shoe can be purchased on Reebok's official site from December 2, 2022, at a retail price of $180.

