5 most expensive Adidas sneakers of all time

Adidas, one of the most established and well-known clothing companies, has made a huge selection of sports and everyday shoes accessible to everyone. In addition, Three Stripes has innovated all of its shoes over the years, just like in all of its other products, to meet everyone's fashion demands and increase confidence in the sportswear sector.

The brand is synonymous with sneakers when referring to footwear. Even a few celebrities have collections of some of the priciest sneakers. Moreover, the company behind iconic sneakers like Stan Smith and the game-changing Ultra Boost hasn't shown any signs of slowing down production over the past years.

However, because of the way they are created, certain three stripes sneakers are rather pricey when compared to other brands. Nevertheless, these Adidas sneakers were incredibly well-known and well-liked despite their high price.

The Ultra Boost 1.0 Miami Hurricanes and Four Other Expensive Adidas Sneakers of All Time

1) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 'Synth Reflective'

YEEZY MAFIA @theyeezymafia YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 SYNTH NON REFLECTIVE

RELEASING JUNE 22 IN ASIA PACIFIC, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA IN FULL FAMILY SIZING YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 SYNTH NON REFLECTIVERELEASING JUNE 22 IN ASIA PACIFIC, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA IN FULL FAMILY SIZING https://t.co/9Fdm6JggnX

Kanye West created the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Synth Reflective" for the June 2019 round of regionally-exclusive releases. The 350 V2 began its legacy when it debuted on the runway at the Yeezy Season 3 fashion show in 2016. Additionally, a Primeknit upper was used in place of the heel tab that was once associated with this style. The shoe's eye-catching reflective style on the top and laces may be seen in direct sunlight. A rubber midsole/outsole supports full-length Adidas Boost cushioning.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V1 and 350 V2 are regarded by many as one of Adidas' most popular items of the twenty-first century. However, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa were the only regions to receive the 2019 release of the cream and light pink colourway of the Yeezy 350 V2 Synth.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2' Synth Reflective.' is available on the online resale platform StockX for approximately $1,500.

2) Futurecraft 4D White Ash Green

The Adidas Futurecraft 4D FF "White" is made with a 3D-printed midsole created using a digital light synthesis process intended to provide a flexible fit. The white Primeknit upper contrasts with the light green midsole. The black outsole provides for increased underfoot traction.

The Futurcraft 4D, created in association with digital producer Carbon, was made available in incredibly small numbers in 2017. By combining light and oxygen, a process known as digital light synthesis is used to create the shoe, giving the wearer exceptional comfort and a ton of bounce. Technology can be credited for the price of these super expensive sneakers, but the secondary market has driven up the cost of the Futurecraft 4D (white ash green colourway).

These technically advanced kicks are available for $1750 at select re-stocking websites.

3) Ultra Boost 1.0 Miami Hurricanes

Prior to the Yeezy, there was an Ultra Boost. The running/training shoes were then officially released at the beginning of 2015, and both athletes and shoe collectors hurried to purchase them. Adidas' unique BOOST technology, which joins a TPU substance to the sole for unmatched comfort, is used in the sneaker.

Moreover, numerous people still consider the Ultra Boost to be the most comfortable shoe they've ever worn. So it makes sense for Adidas to work with colleges to produce personalized sneakers for sportsmen, students, teachers, and even training coaches because Ultra Boost is essentially a running shoe.

Three Stripes created the Ultra Boost 1.0 Miami Hurricanes in 2016, specifically for athletes from the University of Miami. Although the Ultra Boost 4.0 Miami Hurricanes were made available to the general public two years later, the original model is still a timeless sneaker and costs $2,100 presently.

4) Ultra Boost Uncaged "Parley For The Oceans"

YOMZANSI Sneakers @yomzansisneaker Full episode at (link: #YMZClosets : @chr1sjack revealed his ‘Most Valuable Sneaker’ which is the adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged Parley For The Oceans. Was limited to 50 pairs worldwide and never released to the public (was offered via an IG comp in 2016)Full episode at (link: bit.ly/3cXzMbn #YMZClosets: @chr1sjack revealed his ‘Most Valuable Sneaker’ which is the adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged Parley For The Oceans. Was limited to 50 pairs worldwide and never released to the public (was offered via an IG comp in 2016) 📺 Full episode at (link: bit.ly/3cXzMbn) https://t.co/TW0wKnNPA1

The Parley x UltraBoost made its debut in 2016 and is the result of the first partnership between Parley and Adidas. The performance runner incorporates Boost cushioning with three stripes tailored to Fiber technology. Sneakers may be modified to match the unique needs of a certain athlete thanks to this special manufacturing process.

Adidas also created a pair of Ultra Boost sneakers made from recycled plastic bottles in partnership with the environmental nonprofit Parley for the Oceans. Parley Ocean Plastic, made of recycled plastic recovered from coastal areas before it floats into the ocean, is used in making this sneaker. The upper of this pair of Ultra Boost Uncaged sneakers features a wave-like pattern, and the heel counter sports Parley branding.

Additionally, with a $5,000 price tag, the Parley for the Oceans Ultra Boost is the most expensive pair of running shoes ever released.

5) NMD R1 Overkill "Firestarter"

In terms of design, NMD is reminiscent of earlier Adidas models like the Micro Pacer, Rising Star, and Boston Super. In addition, the sneaker has a BOOST sole. Moreover, NMDs have gained a ton of fan base since their initial release in late 2015, and at one point, their sales even surpassed those of Ultra Boosts. This pair of sneakers is even present in some of the most incredible celebrity shoe collections.

The R1 Overkill "Firestarter" made its debut in 2016 at the Berlin sneaker store Overkill. It featured a black and white Primeknit upper, a black midsole, an orange outsole, and a black heel tab. However, since only 300 pairs were made available by the shoe store, secondary market prices subsequently rose as anticipated. The NMD R1 Overkill "Firestarter" sneakers, therefore, retail for more than $4,300 at select retail sites.

These are the top five most expensive Adidas sneakers that any sneakerhead can add to their exclusive sneaker collection.

Poll : 0 votes