Where to buy Adidas 4D Futurecraft Linen Green? Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear company, has reintroduced its 4D Futurecraft silhouette. The silhouette debuted in 2017 as a companion to the UltraBOOST. The partially 3D-printed offering has struggled in the sneaker market. Despite the difficulties, the sportswear behemoth has kept the silhouette in rotation, recently releasing a Linen Green iteration of the 4D Futurecraft silhouette.

The Futurecraft sneaker technology has become much more accessible in terms of distribution and cost. As a result, the Trefoil label released a Linen Green colorway to commemorate this groundbreaking evolutionary technology on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The silhouette can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a retail price of $220.

More about the newly launched Adidas 4D Futurecraft Linen Green sneakers with boundary-breaking technology

The German sportswear behemoth continues to add 4D silhouette touches to its collection. The label has previously revealed new colorways for its avant-garde Futurecraft 4D silhouette, including an iteration of the "Chalk White" colorway seen in summer 2022. It has now debuted a cool "Linen Green" colorway for the fall season. The official site introduces the shoe as:

"Seventeen years of running data informed the creation of these versatile running shoes. Designers and runners collaborated throughout the digital design process to minimize the need for traditional prototyping."

The site goes on to describe the shoes' 4D elements as follows:

"They created shoes with a foot-hugging adidas PRIMEKNIT upper that wraps the foot for a supported feel. You'll ride atop an adidas 4D latticed midsole that cushions every step for a smooth and responsive ride."

The newly released pair is available in the 'Linen Green / Zero Metallic / Carbon' colorway. The newly released pair, like many other Three Stripes footwear silhouettes, is made of partially recycled Primeknit material. The components of the shoe are described on the official website as follows:

"Made with a series of recycled materials, this upper features at least 50% recycled content. This product represents just one of our solutions to help end plastic waste."

The breathable upper construction is ideal for the global brand's efforts to shift away from non-virgin materials. The label has also stated that by 2024, it plans to incorporate recycled material into 100% of its products.

The majority of the shoe is covered in the title's monochromatic hue. The knitted upper is entirely lined in Linen Green, while the 4D printed midsole is accented in black.

The sole units are the most visible part of the shoe, delivering the silhouette in the most recent Adidas 3D-printed tooling. The midsole is a lattice-shaped cushioning solution that pairs with the rearranged Continental Rubber outsole.

The rubber outsole improves the shoe's responsiveness and durability over previous iterations. The updated silhoette, unlike the original, does away with the midfoot cage and heel clip in favor of glazed Three Stripes branding.

Finally, the tonal green pigment is used to complete the design by covering the midfoot three stripes, foot liners, and outsole. The 4D Futurecraft Linen Green colorway is available for $220 from Adidas' official e-commerce site.

