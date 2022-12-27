Sportswear behemoth, Nike has celebrated the 40th anniversary of its iconic Air Force 1 silhouette throughout 2022. The swoosh label celebrated the occasion by releasing a plethora of new colorways, retros, GRs, and OGs.

The sneaker is one of the most successful silhouettes from the swoosh label and has had numerous collaborations with popular brands and artists such as Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, Off-White, Stussy, Billie Eilish, and more.

The silhouette debuted back in 1982 and has enjoyed a constant limelight in the sneaker sphere. The shoes were also one of the first silhouettes to contain air cushioning technology in the heel. The clean esthetic of the sneakers makes it one of the most desirable Nike silhouettes.

Basketball-turned-lifestyle Silhouette is delivered in multiple colorways and variations every week, however, a few of these limited-edition pairs have even reached over $100 million in selling price. Ahead, we have mentioned the top 5 most expensive Air Force 1 sneakers of all time.

Top 5 most expensive Nike Air Force 1 sneakers of all time

1) Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 low "Monogram Brown Damier Azur" - $300k

Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 "Monogram Brown Damier Azur" became this year's biggest hit. The silhouette came as a nod to the late and great Virgil Abloh. The silhouette was sold in an auction via Sotheyby's, which went on from January 26 2022 to February 9, 2022. The colorway became the most expensive shoe of 2022.

The silhouette was made only in 200 units, the total of which garnered a gross $25.3 million. The most expensive shoe was sold at $352,800. All the proceeds from the special auction went to Virgil Abloh's charity, The Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund.

2) Air Force 1 'Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold' - $90k

This rare pair was a product of collaboration between the swoosh label, Undefeated label, and the hit HBO television series Entourage. The silhouette was released in honor of the show and was officially dubbed Fukijama Air Force 1. Fukijama was the name of the fictional character from the TV show, who was famously hunted down by Salvator Turtle Assante.

The silhouette went on to become a sought-after silhouette and features a laser-etched design over the gold leather panels. The look is finished off with black leather swooshes. The shoe can be availed at Sotheby's at a reseller price of $90k.

3) Clot x Nike 1World Air Force 1 - $17k

In 2009, the swoosh label's 1World campaign delivered a brand new makeover upon Air Force 1 alongside CLOT, which celebrated its Chinese roots. The upper of the shoe features traditional Chinese red silk patterns and comes packaged in a traditional red hexagonal box, which depicts candy boxes sent during Chinese New Year.

The silk pattern is laser engraved over leather underlays, which allows a brilliant custom look. If the silk is cut or burned the black leather detailing is shown. The shoes can be availed at Sotheby's for $17.9k.

4) Air Force 1 PlayStation - $12k

The swoosh label and PlayStation have a long-standing partnership, which began with the launch of the aforementioned Nike Air Force 1 silhouette in 2006. The iconic duo collaborated to join the global entertainment station with the sneaker world. The silhouette was made in a limited of 150 units in patent leather.

The shoes came with the PlayStation logo detailing on the heel and shiny detailing over the entire shoe. Currently the shoe can be availed at the reseller site of StockX for around $400. The highest selling price of the shoe was $12000 at Sotheyby's.

5) Nike Air Force 1 High x Vlone "Paris Fashion Week" - $8k

The collaborative shoe of Nike x Vlone was showcased by A$AP Bari during Paris Fashion Week. The swoosh label then held a small raffle for the shoe with only 20 limited units. The shoe was sold at the official Nike Lab site on June 25, 2017, at 10 a.m.

The sneakers, which come in a black and red colorway, have come to represent the fusion of high-end and streetwear. According to Asap Bari, the shoes were intended to demonstrate children that they could do everything they set their minds to. Currently the shoes can be availed at StockX for $5500. The highest selling price of the shoe was at $8000.

Other than the aforementioned silhouettes, there have been multiple releases of iconic Nike Air Force 1 colorways, which may not have reached heights in the reseller market, but have reached into the hearts of sneakerheads.

