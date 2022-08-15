Where to buy Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Multi Patent? Price, release date, and more explored

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is continuing their collaborative streak as they connect with designers and brands throughout 2022. The swoosh is now back to its roots, as it is collaborating with their most established, premium fashion and apparel label Undefeated. Nike and Undefeated will release a colorway of the Air Force 1 Low Multi Patent.

The collaborative AF1 sneakers come in a variety of colors. The sneakers are slated to be released later this year as part of the Fall 2022 offering on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming multicolored Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Multi Patent sneakers

Upcoming multicolored Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Multi Patent sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

As one of the most prolific collaborators in AF1's history, it shouldn't be a surprise that Undefeated has another high-end offering up its sleeve for the silhouette's 40th anniversary. The LA-based apparel retailer has reunited with the swoosh label for a brand new makeover of the Air Force 1 Low silhouette in multi-color patent leather.

The first look of the silhouette was revealed by the sneaker leak page Kicksdong on its official Instagram handle on July 25, 2022.

The colorful Air Force 1 Low collab features orange, blue, yellow, purple, lavender, black, and red hits on its patent leather constructed upper.

Over the toes are pink and blue hues, with red mid panels and purple quarter panels. The heel overlays are jet black, the eye stays are a muted blue, and the tongues are yellow.

The inspiration behind the colorway of the sneakers is currently not revealed by the label yet. However, one can see Undefeated's iconic signature five strike logo stamped over its tongue tags and heel. All the panels of the shoes have been constructed out of patent leather, each of them sporting a different hue.

The white laces and matching midsoles combine with the icy translucent outsole to provide simple detailing to this bold and vibrant style, breaking up the colourful execution.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews First look at rumored Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Multi-Patent" First look at rumored Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Multi-Patent" https://t.co/rf8RaiS7FQ

The shoes' orange dubraes adds in branding detail with the "UNDFTD" lettering. More branding details are added with classic "5Strikes" logo over the lateral heels and tongues.

The sneakers have a whimsical design with rainbow colours ranging from plum purple to university blue accented over a glossy patent exterior. The sneakers are reminiscent of the mid-2000s, an era known for its use of bright colors.

The iconic swoosh logos are also highlighted with a transparent vivid orange hue. The shoe follows the success of the duo's previous "5 On It" collection from 2021.

A release date for the UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Patent” is yet to be announced by the collaborators. However, one can expect the pair to be released in the coming months via SNKRS and a few selected retailers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal