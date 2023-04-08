3 BTS-approved skincare products that are a must-have for that extra glow

BTS members are known for their flawless, glowing skin. Their stellar makeup looks wouldn't be possible without a good skincare routine.

The Permission to Dance singers have clear, radiant skin that looks perfect and poreless. They are diligent with their skincare routines and it goes to show consistency is key when one wants their skincare products to work.

If one wants 'glass skin' like the boy band members, having the products that they swear by will definitely come in handy. As stated by Vogue, these are the skincare products that BTS members absolutely can't do without.

BTS members use Zeroid and Mediheal products for that glass-like skin

1) Zeroid Pimprove Toner

A classic C-T-M routine is a solid foundation for a good skincare regime. After cleansing their faces, BTS members uses a toner to make the absorption of other skin care products easy. The Zeroid Pimprove Toner is especially great for oily and acne-prone skin types, helping one keep the blemishes away through mild exfoliation.

The formula is infused with LHA to help hydrate the skin and improve the appearance of skin texture. The Zinc PAC in the product helps reduce sebum production without irritating the skin.

The toner helps the skin maintain its pH balance and removes dead skin cells, resulting in softer, smoother skin. It also contains hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, helping keep the skin dewy and plump.

The product retails for $30 on Amazon.

2) Zeroid Pimprove Cream

Everyone deals with the occasional breakouts and the BTS members are no different. Finding a good moisturizer that helps heal acne and doesn't make one breakout further is important when the skin is already irritated. This moisturizer is a soothing cream that focuses on hydration to balance out the skin's water-to-oil ratio.

The Zeroid Pimprove moisturizer has a unique MLE formula containing ceramides to help strengthen the skin barrier. It is infused with the goodness of zinc gluconate to help with skin irritation and redness.

The cream helps soothe the skin while helping maintain the natural skin microbiome and leaves one with healthy glowing skin. It doesn't leave the skin sticky or greasy, making it ideal for all climate conditions.

The product retails for $29.70 on Amazon.

3) Mediheal x BTS Facial Mask Sheet Special Set

The K-pop boy band members love their sheet masks, which is why they collaborated with Mediheal to create a limited edition set that includes their favorite masks from the brand. The set contains five NMF Aquaring Ampoule Masks, five Teatree Care Solution Essential Masks, and a BTS group photocard album.

For those with dry-combination skin, the NMF Aquaring Ampoule Mask will work wonders. The sheet mask uses the Natural Moisturization Factor (NMF) to deeply moisturize the skin. It also contains allantoin and trehalose to promote skin elasticity and has a firming effect on the skin.

The Teatree Care Solution Essential Mask is perfect for individuals with oily and acne-prone skin. It is infused with tea tree oil, chamomile, and centella asiatica extracts for a soothing effect on the skin. It helps calm any redness and minimizes the appearance of pores.

The product retails for $18 on the K-Beauty US website.

The Butter singers are diligent with their cleansing routine before applying any other product. So one should always make sure to cleanse their skin properly before going ahead with these skincare products. The optimal order of application is: cleanser, toner, sheet mask and finally, a moisturizer to lock in all the goodness.

