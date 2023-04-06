What is BTS star Jimin’s 5 best hairstyles? Like Crazy singer often rocks colored hair

BTS members have sported a range of hairstyles since their debut. Moreover, Jimin has had his share of fun with hair colors and hairstyles. From unicorn hair in Butter music video to his iconic orange hair during the Run era, he has tried them all, looking stunning in them each time.

Being a fashion icon, the Like Crazy singer has had to try a range of hair colors before every song or album comeback of BTS. While the singer has already been seen with black hair before, with the release of his solo album FACE, his hairstyle stood out and made a statement.

BTS star Jimin likes to experiment with fun hair colors

1) Multi-colored hair

For the music video of Butter, BTS' imin sported a multi-colored hairstyle with faded sides. The undercut highlighted the upper portion of his hair, where the bright highlights were focused. The hairstyle looked gorgeous on the singer as he kept his locks slicked back. He kept the base color of his hair blond to let the colorful highlights stand out.

It is one of Jimin's most iconic hairstyles, giving the singer a highly energetic look. Moreover, the soft waves gave his hairstyle some volume and amped up the whole look. It is quite easy to replicate the soft waves, which can be done with a hair straightener as one can curl the hair slightly outwards for a lifted look.

2) Silver hair

Jimin has often experimented with lighter hair colors. The singer had silver hair for BTS' Blood, Sweat & Tears MV and maintained the look throughout the promotions of the same. From ARMYs to beauty enthusiasts, all were quick to agree that this hair color looked quite great on the K-pop idol. The haircut was also done well, with the sides being kept shorter than the middle section.

The hair color had a nice ombre effect, with the roots being darker than the ends of his hair. He styled his hair by curling the tips inwards, staying true to his C-shaped bangs that he often sports.

3) Pink hair

Jimin has experimented with pink hair several times since his debut. He has tried it all, from bright pink to pastel pink. He has even combined it with purple for a two-toned hairstyle. For the bright pink hair, the Dynamite singer used a mix of darker pink highlights and an overall base of bright pink. This added some depth to the hairstyle, not making it look too flat.

To try his soft pink hair look, one needs to have a base hair color of pastel pink and incorporate some platinum highlights. This has a similar depth effect, without making the overall color darker.

4) Blonde hair

Lana ⁷ 🦋 @Blondie5240 I will never get over DNA MV Jimin…I think about it like hourly I will never get over DNA MV Jimin…I think about it like hourly 😂 https://t.co/yTVWpcCE9J

Jimin has tried both bright blond and dirty blond hair colors. The K-pop idol looks fabulous with lighter hair colors and has nailed the look on all occasions. Blond can seem quite flat when not done correctly, so the BTS member adds layers to his hairstyles.

The key to having a natural-looking blond is incorporating lowlights. For this, one can use a shade slightly darker than the base color. When placed strategically, it not only provides depth but also lifts up the base color. Like the Boy With Luv singer, one can also add layers and bangs to create volume in their hair. The soft layers have a natural look to them and provide a nice lift to the hairstyle.

5) Black hair

BTS members have been embracing their natural hair colors as of late. Jimin is no different as he flaunts his dark hair for his solo album, FACE. He has kept his black hair for some time now while experimenting with haircuts.

He let his hair grow long for a certain period, which looked gorgeous on him. The singer incorporated long layers to add some structure to his hair and kept his iconic bangs to frame his face delicately. He also tried the undercut, giving the K-pop idol an edgy look. This is a great look is quite easy to maintain. Moreover, minimal styling of the locks around the face ensures attention is drawn towards the facial features.

