What is BTS member Jin's skincare routine? K-pop star swears by sheet masks

Jin's skincare routine focuses a lot on hydration, with many products that provide deep nourishment. The singer is gentle with his skin and enjoys a good sheet mask session with his fellow BTS members.

Kim Seok-Jin is lovingly known as 'Worldwide Handsome' and he loves to introduce himself with that title. Since he values his visuals, it is a given that he takes proper care of his skin.

In an Allure interview, the singer got candid about his beauty secrets, stating that acting young keeps him looking young.

In the same interview, he spilled some of his skincare practices. One being the regular usage of sheet masks. Jin's skincare routine often consists of a sheet mask, which he uses for hydration and to help relieve skin irritation.

Jin's skincare routine consists of an all-belif lineup

1) belif Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist

Fans have often spotted this cleanser to be a part of Jin's skincare routine. It is a creamy foaming cleanser, fusing a foamy formula with hydrating ingredients. This cleanser leaves the skin feeling comfortable, thoroughly cleansing without drying it out.

The product uses a combination of herbs rich in Vitamin C. It prevents breakouts, detoxifies, and softens the skin. Vitamin C has brightening effects, thus helping the skin stay blemish-free. The cleanser is ideal for normal-dry skin, helping it maintain the skin's natural moisture barrier.

The cleanser retails for $26 on the belif website.

2) belif Prime Infusion Repair Essence

Essence is the secret to glass-like skin. Jin's skincare routine incorporates this product as well. Essence is a highly hydrating product, which helps with achieving soft, bouncy skin. It helps with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. One can use this product to gently introduce the skin to active ingredients, as it will be more diluted compared to a serum.

The concentrated formula of this essence offers a smoothing and firming effect. The product is infused with a concentrated solar nectar infusion formula, thus deeply moisturizing the skin and helping fight signs of aging, and hence great for an anti-wrinkle routine.

The essence sells for $96.03 on the Shop at Korea website.

3) belif Classic Cream Ultimate

Though the essence might be hydrating and the key to achieving glass-like skin, it is essential to seal in the hydration using a moisturizer. Jin's skincare routine includes this moisturizer, which is perfect for dry and dehydrated skin.

belif Classic Cream Ultimate contains edelweiss and a nutritional complex of herbs. Its concentrated formula smoothens skin texture and forms a layer on top to prevent moisture loss. All in all, a perfect moisturizer for dry climate conditions that helps maintain a healthy skin barrier.

The product retails for $51.41 on the Shop at Korea website.

4) belif sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must-have in Jin's skincare routine. Belif sunscreens are a crowd favorite and many beauty enthusiasts can vouch for them. The brand offers different types of sunscreen, so there is something for every skin type such as Aqua Bomb, Multi Sunscreen, Tone-Up Sunscreen, and Sun Stick.

Most sunscreens by belif are known to provide deep hydration and support the skin's natural moisture barrier. They come with a solid SPF 50 and leave behind no white cast. They don't have the usual greasy feeling that most sunscreens tend to have, making them comfortable to wear.

The True Cream - Aqua Bomb Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 sells for $38 on the Sephora website.

5) Sheet masks

BTS members love sheet masks and they are a crucial part of Jin's skincare routine as well.

Jin uses sheet masks to replenish his skin whenever it feels dry or dehydrated. Sheet masks come with a ton of hydration as they are dipped in serum or essence. Using them for hydration is perfect as they can give one soft, supple skin. Most korean celebrities consider sheet masks to be a non-negotiable part of their skincare regime.

Jin also uses the masks after a long day under the sun. Harsh sun rays can be quite damaging to the skin, causing redness and inflammation. A cold sheet mask can provide instant relief and the hydrating ingredients can help soothe the skin. However, make sure the sheet mask does not contain active ingredients, as they can further aggravate the skin.

6) Lip balm

The lips need extra care as they tend to dry out more often compared to facial skin. Thus, Jin's skincare routine also includes a lip balm. Belif has some amazing lip care products like the Moisturizing Lip Bomb and the Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask.

Both these products are highly moisturizing and help prevent chapped lips.

Lip Bomb is a stick balm that can be used throughout the day to keep the lips well-hydrated. It has tinted variations as well, namely, pink and coral. The lip mask is best used overnight, as the highly moisturizing formula ensures one wakes up with smooth lips the next day.

The Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask retails for $22 on the Sephora website and the Moisturizing Lip Bomb sells for $42.55 on the K-Beauty Makeup website.

