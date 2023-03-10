Fans recently noticed the unfair treatment of BTS' Jin by HYBE Labels regarding his solo promotions when BTS' j-hope put forth his latest single, on the street, featuring J-Cole.

As a given for all K-pop comebacks, their first win on M Countdown is greatly celebrated by fans, and on the street's first win was no exception. Soon after the win, HYBE Labels' subsidy, Big Hit Entertainment, posted a congratulatory post regarding the same on its official Twitter handle with the caption:

"straight to the top ... 1st place on M Countdown with 'on the street'"

While fans loved the promotions j-hope's solo single is getting, they quickly noticed that nothing of that sort was done for BTS' Jin and his solo single, The Astronaut.

Whether be it his solo achievements, collaborations, or awards, Jin has received little to no promotions from his company and fans are unafraid to point out the unequal treatment of the members by their company.

yoongimarryme @yoongi_marryme2 not posting his achievements,no response of his awards reaching him,not disclosing the total sales of their only million seller soloist ,leaving from content,no mention of yours ever .and its only a recent fraction of all they did to him

WE LOVE YOU JIN

HYBE BE FAIR TO JIN



"How can a company be ashamed of it's artist's achievements?": Fans call out HYBE Labels for the lack of solo promotions for BTS' Jin

Following j-hope's win for on the street, fans were really excited and happy about the same, flooding Twitter with their love and support for their idol. Inevitably, they trended the news of his win under the keyword, #OnTheStreet1stWin.

However, Big Hit Entertainment posting about j-hope's win suddenly brought to many ARMYs' attention that the treatment was different for BTS' Jin. Despite the fact that Jin's single, The Astronaut, had its first win at the M Countdown, making him the first BTS member to achieve the same, no news or announcement was posted about it by his agency. Fans were both frustrated and angered by the issue.

Ever since BTS members embarked on their solo projects, fans have been extremely supportive of all their releases without holding any biases. However, even after all the love, a certain section of fans could not help but notice how HYBE Labels is giving preferential treatment to its artists.

Even when Jin himself posted and thanked fans for his achievements, his agency paid no deed to the news. Here's what Jin's Weverse message shared:

"I was working until now and just got off work so I heard about the news late. I didn't imagine. To say that I won 1st place on M Countdown, Im so happy. Thank you to out ARMYs for making me win 1st place, since another teaser came out today, please in enjoy it more hehe. ARMY. I love you."

𝙆𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙅𝙄𝙉 • 국진 @Dev_kookJin I'm so happy that this is FINALLY trending!! Like how can a company be ashamed of it's Artist's achivements?

Never posting his achievements, Not disclosing his total sales, no response to his solo awards and absolutely no mentions of Yours ever!!

🌙♡ The Astronaut Seokjin🎀 D-462 @abyss_dandelion not posting his achievements like others,no response of his awards reaching him,not disclosing the total sales of their only million seller soloist ,leaving from content,no mention of yours ever .and its only a recent fraction of all they did to him

HYBE BE FAIR TO JIN



taejin's child | Af⁷ @taejindiaries I've been talking about this since forever, they barely post about seokjin's solo activities and his achievements which is straight up disrespectful pls seokjin is a part of BTS too

WE LOVE YOU JIN

HYBE BE FAIR TO JIN



However, many also noticed one instance where HYBE Labels did give attention to Jin's win, which again was minimal. During the recent RUN BTS episode, Mini Field Day, the members were congratulating BTS' Jin with flowers and medals for his first win at M Countdown. Jin also followed it up with a speech, stating:

"Since I couldn't say my speech at M Countdown. It's all thanks to ARMY that I'm getting first place and I will have a fun time promoting ans come back well in 2 years. I love you, ARMY."

With BTS' Jin currently serving in the military, fans have stood up for the unfair treatment of their idol despite his absence. Simultaneously, they are also patiently awaiting his return.

