BTS' Jungkook attended Calvin Klein's Seoul pop-up event for the launch of BLACKPINK's Jennie's limited-edition capsule collection on May 10, 2023. The next day, BTS' leader Kim Namjoon shared some pictures with the Dreamers singer in his Instagram story where he was wearing the same attire he wore to the pop-up event.

Jungkook recently became the global ambassador for the American luxury brand Calvin Klein. He was featured in many photoshoots and commercials for the brand. Meanwhile, Jennie is also the global ambassador for the aforementioned brand. That is the reason the two K-pop sensations attended Calvin Klein's after-party.

As Kim Namjoon shared the pictures with Jungkook, many fans started speculating that they must have accompanied each other to the party. Although he was not seen at the party, given the time and the clothes the singer was wearing, fans were convinced that the two BTS members were together at the after-party.

It should also be noted that Dreamers singer is reportedly an introvert, so RM's presence must have comforted him. They took to social media to say that as someone with a similar personality type, they could relate to the former.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' Jungkook and Kim Namjoon's latest interactions

In the pictures shared by BTS' RM, the duo looked delighted about being together and were happily posing together. Fans stated that the duo looked cute and wondered if RM had attended the Calvin Klein party or if he met Jungkook right after it.

Fans were satisfied to see them together after a long time. In the recent Weverse Lives, the leader of the group also stated that he wanted to hang out with the Dreamers singer and when he seemed to finally do that, it left fans delighted.

Fans were excited to see the pictures of RM and Golden Maknae and took to social media to express their joy and excitement.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK So the Jungkook & Namjoon pics were from the Calvin Klein after party? Oh!! So the Jungkook & Namjoon pics were from the Calvin Klein after party? Oh!! https://t.co/Tyd9X8jRKw

aly⁷☾ @nyamjinluv namjoon in march: “I want to go out with Jeon Jungkook”



AND NAMKOOK DID GO OUT namjoon in march: “I want to go out with Jeon Jungkook” AND NAMKOOK DID GO OUT https://t.co/adviIlrCql

THE PLANET @fayepjm NAMJOON AND JUNGKOOK OH MY GOD NAMJOON AND JUNGKOOK OH MY GOD https://t.co/cb1tnpp3Sa

Feruza @Fergafurova @charts_k



I vote @BTS_twt Oh I missed Bangtan interaction, every time I get excited like they don’t know each other 10 yearsI vote #RM for #ArtistaAsiatico at #SECAwards @charts_k @BTS_twt Oh I missed Bangtan interaction, every time I get excited like they don’t know each other 10 years 😁I vote #RM for #ArtistaAsiatico at #SECAwards

(￣ᯅ￣) ⁷🥢is goin to see Yoongi(is this real life?) @youngforevertwt Jungkook: *literally in the middle of promoting at a Calvin Klein event*



Namjoon, texting him from his studio: wanna hang out?



Jungkook:

Jungkook: *literally in the middle of promoting at a Calvin Klein event*Namjoon, texting him from his studio: wanna hang out? Jungkook: https://t.co/QymkgrdqbT

. @_wraplyly @charts_k and they look so cute there 🥹 @BTS_twt They’re togetherand they look so cute there 🥹 @charts_k @BTS_twt They’re together 😭😭😭and they look so cute there 🥹

Other celebrities were also spotted at Calvin Klein's after-party. These included names like The Kwon Twins, Cha Joo-young, Shin Ye-eun, LE SSERAFIM' Kazuha, Lee Hyori, and Lee Ho-jong among multiple others.

The event was star-studded with many celebrities that had K-pop fans swooning over their interactions with each other at the event. Even though BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Jungkook were at the same party, they had no interactions on camera.

The Dreamers singer arrived at the event in an all-black attire with a black blazer and a thin silver chain around his neck and hair tied in a half ponytail. Fans went berserk after seeing the idol in his newest hairstyle and started commenting on him through their social media handles.

More about BTS' Golden Maknae

SK POP @SKPopCulture #BTS'



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK! 🥳

#GuinnessWorldRecordForJungkook

#HistoryMakerJungkook #JUNGKOOK has achieved the impressive Guinness World Record of "FASTEST K-POP SOLOIST to Reach 1 BILLION streams on Spotify" (409 days) without making a solo debut & just 3 songs!CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK! 🥳 🟢💥#BTS' #JUNGKOOK has achieved the impressive Guinness World Record of "FASTEST K-POP SOLOIST to Reach 1 BILLION streams on Spotify" (409 days) without making a solo debut & just 3 songs! 🎶🔥CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK! 🥳✨#GuinnessWorldRecordForJungkook#HistoryMakerJungkook https://t.co/TFj7gTMrA9

The singer has recently created a new Guinness World Record for being the fastest K-pop soloist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. He created the record with only three of his songs including Stay Alive, Left and Right, and Dreamers. Moreover, the idol is also preparing for his first-ever solo debut album.

The idol has also been highly active on the South Korean social media app, Weverse, where he would go live for hours to interact with his fans. He also bid goodbye to the fellow BTS member j-hope who enlisted for his mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is reported to release his solo official album in the second half of 2023.

